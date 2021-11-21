I don't know the veracity or accuracy of suggestions that Putin believed his army would be welcomed as liberators, but that is clearly not the case. Even if he is able to gain territory through a brutal and rapid advance, I can't see how he can hold onto it and police it. It is clear Ukrainians will not give up and all signs suggest the west would not recognise the occupation. He will need to finance an occupation force indefinitely.

Even if he manages to take Ukraine, it would still be a loss in the long run, the cost, effort and increasing barbarity needed to maintain the occupation would surely be ruinous. What am I missing? How can he control and occupy a captured country indefinitely? Ukraine is a large country with a large population, I cannot see how it could be subdued.



Yeah, It's a point I was trying to make this morning, Nuclear missiles or conventional war never brought down the old Soviet communist Russia. the US just outspent them on defence, forcing the Russians to spend more than they could afford to keep up. we are all wondering how this is all going to end and none of us really know but as you say Putin doesn't have time on his side as the cost of the invasion and the sanctions must be hurting. the effect will be even more devastating if this was to go on for years to come. they will be unable to match the west on defence.