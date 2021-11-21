« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 217176 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm »
If you want an optimistic reading of the situation....


@sumlenny
THREAD I know it sounds contra-intuitive, but it feels that Russia and its army are about to collapse.

https://twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1499822066098655234
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5721 on: Yesterday at 11:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm
If you want an optimistic reading of the situation....

Saw that earlier. I want to believe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5722 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm
I don't know the veracity or accuracy of suggestions that Putin believed his army would be welcomed as liberators, but that is clearly not the case. Even if he is able to gain territory through a brutal and rapid advance, I can't see how he can hold onto it and police it. It is clear Ukrainians will not give up and all signs suggest the west would not recognise the occupation. He will need to finance an occupation force indefinitely.
Even if he manages to take Ukraine, it would still be a loss in the long run, the cost, effort and increasing barbarity needed to maintain the occupation would surely be ruinous. What am I missing? How can he control and occupy a captured country indefinitely? Ukraine is a large country with a large population, I cannot see how it could be subdued. 

I dont think Putin was under any illusion about the welcome the Russians would get, obviously its been more fierce then he expected and his own forces underperformed but I do think he expected a fight. He just lied to everyone else that they would be welcomed to get his public on side.

As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5723 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm
I don't know the veracity or accuracy of suggestions that Putin believed his army would be welcomed as liberators, but that is clearly not the case. Even if he is able to gain territory through a brutal and rapid advance, I can't see how he can hold onto it and police it. It is clear Ukrainians will not give up and all signs suggest the west would not recognise the occupation. He will need to finance an occupation force indefinitely.
Even if he manages to take Ukraine, it would still be a loss in the long run, the cost, effort and increasing barbarity needed to maintain the occupation would surely be ruinous. What am I missing? How can he control and occupy a captured country indefinitely? Ukraine is a large country with a large population, I cannot see how it could be subdued.
Yeah, It's a point I was trying to make this morning, Nuclear missiles or conventional war never brought down the old Soviet communist Russia. the US just outspent them on defence, forcing the Russians to spend more than they could afford to keep up.  we are all wondering how this is all going to end and none of us really know but as you say Putin doesn't have time on his side as the cost of the invasion and the sanctions must be hurting.  the effect will be even more devastating if this was to go on for years to come. they will be unable to match the west on defence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5724 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Agreed. For me, this weekend is critical. If Russia has already got 95% of its pre-invasion troops bogged down in Ukraine, one would assume they'll have put pretty much all of them in Ukraine by this weekend and will be relying upon reserves thereafter. The Russian logistics have been poor. They've been poorly organized and equipped, lacking in supply line basics like food and fuel.  The sanctions will likely really start to bite at the beginning of next week. Russian manufacturers like Lada have had to shut down facilities because they don't have access to parts. Most of the world's major shipping companies won't do business with Russia. Even the Belorussians don't even want to send their army in to help. The Ukrainians getting a fresh supply of weapons (drones, Stingers, Javelins etc.) is vital to keep Russia immobile. It would be great if the weather could help them out too.

There is also the Russian airforce which has been barely used, here's an interesting article with a few theories as to why this is the case.

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/rusi-defence-systems/russian-air-force-actually-incapable-complex-air-operations

I'm often staggered by how much a modern military costs to build up and maintain, maybe they've not been keeping everything up to date. There's so many pictures and videos out there showing their abandoned armoured vehicles and tanks in a poor state of repair it wouldn't at all be a surprise if people within the Russian armed forces have been dipping their hand in the till, syphoning off funds and not doing the maintenance. Corruption at the top tends to flow all the way down.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
Now is the time for everyone from Japan to Finland to invade Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Now is the time for everyone from Japan to Finland to invade Russia.
Are you channeling Kenny?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
Just saw the footage of the sky news team ambushed and getting riddled with bullets,  how they didnt die is a miracle. These Russians are seriously evil.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5728 on: Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Now is the time for everyone from Japan to Finland to invade Russia.

Japan would have to change their post war constitution banning them from any attack on another state/nation

But they can defend allies I believe
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm »
Maybe give the intern running this account a few days off.

https://twitter.com/Ukraine/status/1499876153988845569?s=20&t=WJpLCGrHcQqUAQt-UyHQHA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
There is also the Russian airforce which has been barely used, here's an interesting article with a few theories as to why this is the case.

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/rusi-defence-systems/russian-air-force-actually-incapable-complex-air-operations

I'm often staggered by how much a modern military costs to build up and maintain, maybe they've not been keeping everything up to date. There's so many pictures and videos out there showing their abandoned armoured vehicles and tanks in a poor state of repair it wouldn't at all be a surprise if people within the Russian armed forces have been dipping their hand in the till, syphoning off funds and not doing the maintenance. Corruption at the top tends to flow all the way down.

I read an article a few days ago about how the previous head of the Army (predecessor to one of the two blokes who were there when Putin increased the nuclear threat level) had clamped down on the corruption and inefficiency that was taking place in the army, reduce the number of officers put too many noses out of joint in doing so, so was removed. His replacement came in and everything went back to the way it was.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm


As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.

In the Dictators home country yes, but not in a foreign country where the population doesn't want you there
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5732 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
Just saw the footage of the sky news team ambushed and getting riddled with bullets,  how they didnt die is a miracle. These Russians are seriously evil.

Watched the same. Blood boiling, really hate these bastards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5733 on: Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm
Japan would have to change their post war constitution banning them from any attack on another state/nation

But they can defend allies I believe
Shit, they beat 'em last time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5734 on: Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
Just saw the footage of the sky news team ambushed and getting riddled with bullets,  how they didnt die is a miracle. These Russians are seriously evil.
I haven't seen the footage but if they are getting shot and they are wearing a bullet proof vest which takes a hit, then the shock trauma may well cause a slow painful death in a few days time. It isn't like the movies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm »
Zelensky just called NATO weak and insecure . First time he lashes out, its to do with the rejection of the no fly zone.  I can understand why he feels that, just not sure what can be done.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
I dont think Putin was under any illusion about the welcome the Russians would get, obviously its been more fierce then he expected and his own forces underperformed but I do think he expected a fight. He just lied to everyone else that they would be welcomed to get his public on side.

As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.

I agree but this situation is something weve not seen since 1939

And the world has front row seats. Hes completely underestimated the spotlight the world is in now. He thought hed have himself another Chechnya

That was Pre social media. Since then a communication revolution has taken place, theres no plausible way he walks into the sunset here. Itll possibly prove to be the biggest miscalculation in 100s of years of military conflict. Germany turning on Russia, Pearl Harbour, Napoleon in Russia

He may have ended Russia as we know it. The Soviet ideology.

Of course the worry is he starts seeing it that way. This makes him extremely dangerous
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm
Zelensky just called NATO weak and insecure . First time he lashes out, its to do with the rejection of the no fly zone.  I can understand why he feels that, just not sure what can be done.

He's not wrong.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:42:56 pm
Zelensky just called NATO weak and insecure . First time he lashes out, its to do with the rejection of the no fly zone.  I can understand why he feels that, just not sure what can be done.

We need to show much more support than we are doing.  Lots of politicians trying to say the right thing whilst women and children are dying.   We are weak and insecure and Putin knows that.  Time to stand up to this playground bully.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
He's not wrong.
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
We need to show much more support than we are doing.  Lots of politicians trying to say the right thing whilst women and children are dying.   We are weak and insecure and Putin knows that.  Time to stand up to this playground bully.

You must know what that would risk
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5740 on: Yesterday at 11:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm
I haven't seen the footage but if they are getting shot and they are wearing a bullet proof vest which takes a hit, then the shock trauma may well cause a slow painful death in a few days time. It isn't like the movies.

Ive just seen the footage.I thought sky news might have put it out as a single 3-4 minute video but they haven't.I found it by going on the sky news live at youtube and there you can rewind about seven hours. While under fire the narrator says that the cameraman took two rounds but into his body armour.
I was surprised in the footage that when under fire they were shouting that they were Journalists and speaking that in English.I thought that they might have given that word in Russian and maybe the shooting would have stopped.Luckily they escaped on foot while under fire.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 12:02:07 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
We need to show much more support than we are doing.  Lots of politicians trying to say the right thing whilst women and children are dying.   We are weak and insecure and Putin knows that.  Time to stand up to this playground bully.
He isn't a Playground bully. he can order the deaths of millions of people.
The West is weak, Biden is weak. what happens when US forces are killed by Russian forces? the accusations change to Biden is weak for not avenging the deaths of US soldiers, Biden is forced to take revenge and orders US fighters to attack the Russians, Russians retaliate. we all know where it will lead.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Yesterday at 11:58:09 pm
Ive just seen the footage.I thought sky news might have put it out as a single 3-4 minute video but they haven't.I found it by going on the sky news live at youtube and there you can rewind about seven hours. While under fire the narrator says that the cameraman took two rounds but into his body armour.
I was surprised in the footage that when under fire they were shouting that they were Journalists and speaking that in English.I thought that they might have given that word in Russian and maybe the shooting would have stopped.Luckily they escaped on foot while under fire.
Jesus, that's gonna sting a bit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 12:03:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
Who gives a shit, they are completely irrelevant to anything. I really cant believe the amount of time people spend worrying about them on here.

Possibly true. But Tepid was reacting to a post from their last supporter on RAWK. Poor lad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 12:05:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
I read an article a few days ago about how the previous head of the Army (predecessor to one of the two blokes who were there when Putin increased the nuclear threat level) had clamped down on the corruption and inefficiency that was taking place in the army, reduce the number of officers put too many noses out of joint in doing so, so was removed. His replacement came in and everything went back to the way it was.

Dangerous business upsetting the apple cart and trying to clean up a rotten institution. Apparently in 2018 there were 2800 officers charged with corruption in the military, that's staggering.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/russian-militarys-worst-enemy-hint-not-america-54307?amp

Some good quotes here as to the underlying moral of the troops....

Imagine a situation where private Ivanov approaches the commander and says: Why should I protect Abramovichs oil rigs and shed blood for the oligarchs, if my mother, who has worked as a nurse for 50 years, has a pension at the subsistence minimum? asks retired Colonel Viktor Baranets, a former military-political officer, in an interview with the Russian defense publication Military-Industrial Courier"

The Russian military has recently revived the Soviet concept of political officers to boost the morale of soldiers. But nothing depresses military morale like a national poverty rate of more than 20 percent. To educate the younger generation on the basis of patriotism is good, Baranets says. But I think we will not raise patriotism if the people only have a little borsch on their plates. If the soldiers ask political workers why there such a gap between the rich and the poor. Why in an immensely resource-rich country are 20 million people destitute?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 12:09:22 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
He's not wrong.

I'm not overly keen on being vapourised.

On that note, I spoke to my dad (born in 1958) this evening. He's... not exactly relaxed, which given the stuff he used to tell me about the Cold War doesn't really fill me with confidence.
