I don't know the veracity or accuracy of suggestions that Putin believed his army would be welcomed as liberators, but that is clearly not the case. Even if he is able to gain territory through a brutal and rapid advance, I can't see how he can hold onto it and police it. It is clear Ukrainians will not give up and all signs suggest the west would not recognise the occupation. He will need to finance an occupation force indefinitely.
Even if he manages to take Ukraine, it would still be a loss in the long run, the cost, effort and increasing barbarity needed to maintain the occupation would surely be ruinous. What am I missing? How can he control and occupy a captured country indefinitely? Ukraine is a large country with a large population, I cannot see how it could be subdued.
I dont think Putin was under any illusion about the welcome the Russians would get, obviously its been more fierce then he expected and his own forces underperformed but I do think he expected a fight. He just lied to everyone else that they would be welcomed to get his public on side.
As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.