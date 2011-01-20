« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 213128 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:36:55 am
If a hit comes it has to be an inside job. That's the only one standing a chance of success. It's the only one that could be contained. The assassin would likely be someone none of us admire or trust. But money speaks - especially in Russia which is a kleptocracy. If the money goes then Putin must become vulnerable.

There's already a rich Russian in the US who has said he'll pay the person, who arrests Putin so he can be tried for warcrimes, a million dollar. Not sure how serious he is, but at the same time with no connection to Putin (I think he fled to the US after the KGB tried to kill him) he has very little to lose in terms of his wealth. I would imagine there are people around Putin who have a lot more to lose, if their economy goes down the toilet completely or their stuff is getting seized.

Don't really see it being a hit though. I don't know much about the internal stuff of Russian politics, but just from a layman's point of view I would imagine there are more "elegant" ways of getting rid of him, like stripping him of the presidency saying he is unfit for office or because he started a war that has already cost the lives of a lot of Russian soldiers and has made the Russian population suffer from the sanctions (which will only get worse). Have a guy ready to replace him so you always stay in control and then arrest Putin and everyone who supported him and still supports him. If you  still want to off him, he can still have an "accident" in prison or he commits "suicide". It might be more of an effort to find people to get this done, but if I wanted to get rid of Putin, I'd prefer that to just having someone kill him without knowing what comes next and without a clear path of taking over the country myself...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Can't we just get Evertonians to boo him.

That should make him see the error of his ways
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:06:14 am
I'm sceptical on that point.  North Korea has very little to offer the world in terms of resources so is a relatively painless country for the world to ostracise.  A Russia that absorbs Ukraine is not only hugely rich in fossil fuels but also metals and barley/corn/wheat (the latter making up over a third of Ukrainian exports).  In short, he has what the world wants and needs.  Sadly I'd expect any sanctions to soon begin to degrade and I'm sure Putin is banking on that.

Is a good point. But what do the people inside Russia/absorbed Ukraine want? They will not be able to buy many goods and services from Western countries at home. Any last vestiges of free press will be gone and their economy will be largely sunk, even if later on sanctions ease. In fact I've heard this week that the old Soviet Union was much better equipped for self-sufficiency than Russia is now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:00:58 am
He recognises Ukrainians as kindred people, does not want to eradicate them


By one people he sees them as Russian. Same with Belarus. They are in his view the same people originating from the Kyvian Rus. He doesn't think Ukraine has legitimacy as a nation and thinks it is an artificial construct.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:24:40 am
By one people he sees them as Russian. Same with Belarus. They are in his view the same people originating from the Kyvian Rus. He doesn't think Ukraine has legitimacy as a nation and thinks it is an artificial construct.

Yes indeed. The thinking everyone needs to do is what does Putin move onto once Ukraine falls, how does he engage with the NATO countries nearby.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
IMO. The Western world didn't defeat Communist Russia with a nuclear or conventional war. they outspent the Russians on defence, forcing the Russians to try and compete with US wealth over decades crippled Russia. Putin must know we could be heading in this direction in the future. Putins Russia may not need the money to compete with the west on defence right now but am sure Putin knows it will in years to come. having said that Putin might be no different than many other politicians in the West, f.. it. that will be someone else's problem.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 11:44:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:26:53 am
Yes indeed. The thinking everyone needs to do is what does Putin move onto once Ukraine falls, how does he engage with the NATO countries nearby.

I'm increasingly coming around to the view that if he politically or literally survives this, he's going to be so bogged down fighting a bankrupting decade's long genocidal insurgency in Ukraine that his threats to go elsewhere may prove to be empty, unless it is a far weaker nation like Moldova. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 11:52:55 am »
It's going to be difficult holding on to Ukraine if he has to move troops to invade somewhere else.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:39 am
I'm increasingly coming around to the view that if he politically or literally survives this, he's going to be so bogged down fighting a bankrupting decade's long genocidal insurgency in Ukraine that his threats to go elsewhere may prove to be empty, unless it is a far weaker nation like Moldova. 

Or/and funding unrest in countries already under Putin's control/that he expects to have under his control and encouraging them to turn to the west. Moldova and Georgia have already indicated they're up for it, and Ukraine of course. See how much of an iron fist he can manage when Russia is firmly under Cold War style sanctions and we play up the attraction of the west to the full.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 12:04:36 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 11:13:36 am
Can't we just get Evertonians to boo him.

That should make him see the error of his ways

Are you saying 'boo', or 'boo-utin' ?



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
U.S. News & World Report
War-Weary Russians Threaten Trouble for Vladimir Putin Amid Ukraine Attack
Elliott Davis Jr. - 2h ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin might not have predicted the resistance he has seen since he ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

But its not just the Ukrainian people who are putting up a surprising fight.

Protests have sprung in Moscow and other Russian cities since the attack began in the early morning hours last Thursday. As of Thursday, more than 8,000 people had been detained at anti-war protests across the country, according to tracking by OVD-Info. And several billionaire oligarchs  arguably the most powerful group of people in Russia other than Putin himself  have spoken out against the attack.

The strong pushback, analysis from experts and separate polling data show that the 69-year-old authoritarian leader who has led Russia since 1999 could be meeting his match  not just with the Ukrainians his troops are attacking but his own people who are weary from living with war and the constant fear of war.

Will the Russian people support Putin? Clearly many do not. But will Putin be able to stifle dissent?" John B. Bellinger III, an adjunct senior fellow for international and national security law at the Council on Foreign Relations, says. The answer may depend on how successful Putin is in persuading the Russian people that Russia is really the victim and that the U.S. and the West have started the fight.

Putin losing support of the Russian people could happen if many young Russian soldiers are killed in Ukraine and the Russian economy is wrecked, Bellinger adds. Russias Defense Ministry said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces claim to have taken out 10 times that many. A senior U.S. defense official couldnt verify either number but offered as advice to be extremely skeptical over any information that the Russian Ministry of Defense puts out there.

Resentment over the deaths  and the misinformation  has been building within Russia. Much like Americas involvement in Afghanistan, Russia in the last decade has deployed its military overseas in a manner that has led some to question whether Moscow overextended itself in trying to project power internationally. Russian troops have been sent to eastern Ukraine, Crimea, Syria, Libya and Belarus among other conflict zones in recent years, deployments that engendered frustration and bitterness in many Russians who saw them as costly and unnecessary.

The specifics of Russian losses are a closely guarded secret. While officially a few hundred troops were killed in conflict in Ukraine and in Syria, Putin is believed to have actively taken steps to conceal the extent of Russias involvement as well as the damage suffered and the numbers of war casualties. Reports from 2015 indicated that Moscow sent mobile crematoriums to the front lines of conflicts to quietly dispense with the dead  a practice Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said after a 2015 trip to Ukraine that he was convinced had occurred.

Russia is clearly having a problem with their home front and the casualties they are taking from the war, he told Bloomberg News at the time.

While Moulton cant speak to the specific practice in the current conflict, he says its consistent with Putins lack of credibility with or concern for the Russian people.

It's become more general understanding that Russia is going to do what it can to cover up its casualties, he adds. This is not backed by intelligence, but I would say that the general consensus is that it's a very big deal that the Ministry of Defense admitted 498 deaths because they're clearly preparing the country for many more, and if they admit its 498, they probably have a lot more than that already.

In other cases, like in Libya, Russia has deployed mercenaries from a group aligned with the government, making it easier to disavow involvement and cover up costs. And while the sheer number of Russian soldiers that have been killed so far in the latest conflict in Ukraine is difficult to corroborate, it is undeniable that there have been significant losses. This fact alone could spell trouble for Putin.

Despite the opaque, authoritarian state he attempts to run, there will be no way to hide  or very difficult to hide  those casualties coming back home to Russian villages and towns, Bradley Bowman, the senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan research institute focused on national security and foreign policy, adds. And so grieving husbands, wives, children, uncles, aunts, parents  there's no more sincere and genuine passion and political motivation than that.

Surveys seem to confirm the idea that many Russians struggle with the tension of looming war and loss. January findings from The Levada Center, an independent, nongovernmental Russian polling organization, show that Russians second- and third-most common fears are world war and abuse of power by the authorities, respectively. The percentages of respondents in each category was as high as the poll has recorded during Putins presidency. Moreover, a strong majority of respondents said they were rather afraid or constantly afraid of world war, while only 29% said they were not afraid at all.

Moulton says the U.S. should exploit those concerns, capitalizing on a broader question about Russian morale. He says the U.S. should communicate directly with the Russian people to counter the misinformation provided by Putin and the media under his control.

A lot of people are talking about the popularity of war back in Russia, Russian mothers and everything, Moulton says. We shouldn't hesitate to tell the Russian people the truth about how costly this war will be.

But with his control over Russian media and his history of going after any opposition, Putin is likely secure politically at this time, says William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan policy forum for global issues.

From his perspective, I think he believes that he is in a secure position, adds Pomeranz, who spoke with U.S. News before the invasion.

Recent polling data backs this up: A Levada Center survey put Putins approval rating at 71% in February. His favorability may be benefiting from nationalist fervor that accompanies a foreign conflict  likely a part of the Russian leaders calculus. The data was published before the invasion started, but his rating had climbed 2 percentage points since January  after even more Russian escalation on the Ukraine border.

A successful execution of the war effort will be vital, though. Putin, who engineered a change to the Russian constitution that allowed him to hold power indefinitely, has not yet announced his intention to seek the presidency in 2024. And that announcement itself could be contentious.

In 2011, after serving four years as prime minister because he had been term-limited after two terms as president, Putins announcement that he would once again seek the presidency sparked outrage among a population that thought he was manipulating the political system. The move triggered the largest  and arguably the most threatening  protests of Putins presidency.

The movement lasted two years, at its height in 2012 drawing tens of thousands of marchers at a time to cities across the country, where they were often met with a violent police response. Putin, for his part, blamed then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for what he believed was Americas role in fomenting the opposition against him. Analysts would later look to the demonstrations as a turning point at which Putin justified his meddling in American politics  and particularly solidified his desire to see Clinton fail in her bid to win the presidency.

Bowman challenges the premise that Putin is basically invulnerable, noting that the stakes for him are huge.

He can stay in power basically as long as he and the oligarchs want, but I would say he's not immune from the consequences of these decisions, Bowman says.

The so-called oligarchs  Russias monied class, many of whom made fortunes when the Russian government privatized government assets belonging to the former Soviet Union prior to its collapse  have had a symbiotic relationship with Putin in which each has facilitated the others survival. But it was no coincidence that the Russian president met with business leaders in advance of the Ukraine invasion. Their stake in Putins war has only grown. President Joe Biden targeted them during his State of the Union address, pledging to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs and seize their assets. And with Ukraine denying Russia an easy  and most importantly, swift  victory, the early financial impact of a wide range of sanctions levied by the U.S. and many other countries and alliances is becoming clearer by the day.

The measures are already putting a strain on the Russian economy. The nations currency, the ruble, fell nearly 30% against the dollar recently as interest rates in the country hit 20%. And giant Western private companies like BP and Shell are walking away from Russian investments worth tens of billions of dollars.

But for most Russian citizens, the fragile economic situation is deteriorating  with pictures of crowds outside grocery stores evoking Soviet-era bread lines. And thats after a Levada Center poll in which just 8% of Russians said they viewed the countrys economic situation as good. Some 48% of respondents viewed it as "OK," a number nearly matched by the 41% who viewed it as "bad" or "very bad."

Nearly half, or 49%, said they expected economic deterioration in the next few months compared to 35% who expected improvements.

Those figures, from a survey conducted in January, predated the invasion but were collected even as much of the country was still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus, which spread far more dramatically through the country than Russian officials admitted. The government in the early days of the pandemic was less than transparent with its people then, reportedly suppressing information about the virus severity and threatening medical workers with retaliation for disclosures.

Now the dissent over the Ukraine invasion threatens to ignite that latent dissatisfaction with public health, economy and corruption.

In a similar manner last summer, Putin faced a swell of resistance in Khabarovsk, a city near the Chinese border in Russias far east with a population of about half a million. A popular local governor ran afoul of the Kremlin after defeating a candidate aligned with Putins United Russia Party. The governor was arrested on what most believe were trumped-up charges that he was involved in murders many years ago. But thousands ended up taking to the streets over several months, as demonstrations that began in support of a local public official bled into generalized anti-government protests expressing discontent with Putin  a template dangerous for the central government.

The Kremlin under Putin has cracked down on protests, outlawing even the most benign forms of political demonstration, yet it continues to face popular resistance that at times has seemed on the verge of combusting. Last year, the country was roiled by protests surrounding long-time dissident leader Alexei Navalny, who has worked diligently to sway public opinion by exposing corruption around Putins wealth and his retaliation against political opponents and activists.

A Russian court last year sentenced Navalny to a federal penal colony after he was charged with embezzlement and missing check-ins with Russia's prison service while he was in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack with military-grade nerve agent that he and his supporters attribute directly to Putin's orders. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusations. Navalny spent weeks in a medically induced coma following the attack in August 2020.

In fact, Putin has shown a tendency to pursue foreign adventures when he feels threatened by domestic politics. Russia invaded northern Georgia in 2008 as it faced an economic recession at home. Amid another financial crisis beginning in 2014, Putin's government again focused abroad, first in Ukraine and later in Syria. It was a trend that had U.S. military officials on alert last year, as the Navalny protests mounted.

"This adventures abroad is something that we pay close attention to. And obviously with what is unfolding as we speak with respect to the Navalny case, we're very concerned about that," Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, chief of U.S. European Command and NATOs supreme allied commander Europe, told reporters a year ago in February 2021.

The Navalny protests throughout last year drew thousands, if not tens of thousands, to cities across Russia, where they were often met with force by police determined to disband them. And while that round subsided, Putins Ukraine war instead of distracting domestic critics is putting people back on the streets again  where any large gathering stands to create the momentum that could destabilize Russia and its heavy-handed government in much the same way as the Russian leader has sought to destabilize the West and its democratic systems.

I think it's safe to say if there's a long, drawn-out, costly  both in terms of blood and treasure  war that he starts in Ukraine, he will feel the heat economically and politically, even in an authoritarian country like Russia, Bowman says.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/war-weary-russians-threaten-trouble-for-vladimir-putin-amid-ukraine-attack/ar-AAUB5CK?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
A list of sons killed in action needs to be archived by the bereaved families to accurately gauge the carnage to the Russian people and the world.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 12:18:50 pm »
@DarthPutinKGB
Standard & Poor's have a new rating for Russia. A standard Russian is poor.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Evening Standard
Mobile phones will bring down Vladimir Putin, says former ambassador to Russia
Rachael Burford - Yesterday 7:19 AM

The "skids are under" Vladimir Putin's regime and his leadership has been "greatly undermined" by attempts to limit freedom of speech, the former British Ambassador to the Russia said on Thursday.

Sir Roderic Lyne said mobile phones are the Russian president's "biggest weakness" because the country's population will be able to find out the truth about the war with Ukraine despite attempts to introduce a totalitarian state.

In recent days Mr Putin has clamped down on media and is proposing a law which would see those protesting the invasion imprisoned for up to 15 years.

"I think Mr Putin is very nervous about losing control and losing his own job," Sir Roderic told BBC Radio 4.

"His biggest weakness is the mobile phone. He's going to try to shut down parts of the internet if he can and to clamp down on social media.

"That's pretty difficult. The KGB that he was brought up in didn't have to deal with mobile phones.

Every Russian has a mobile phone. Ukrainians are calling up their friends and relatives in Russia. They're sending pictures of the truth into Russia.

"There are about three million Russians who've left Russia under Putin, decent people who are now living in Britain, in Europe, in Israel, in North America, and they all talk to friends and relatives in Russia. So the truth is going to get in and Putin can't stop it.

Sir Roderic said Mr Putin could face a "mass uprising" from the Russian people or being brought down by his inner circle as international sanctions hit.

But he warned it could take years for the Russian president to be forced from power.

He added: "There are two ways in which Putin can be forced out of power. One would be a mass uprising.

I don't think that's going to happen soon because he will use absolute maximum repression to stop it.

And the other would be an inside job by people very close to him who come to conclusion that this dreadful mistake is costing Russia very dearly...this may not happen soon.

But I think the skids are under his regime even if it takes two or three years to come to a conclusion."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/mobile-phones-will-bring-down-vladimir-putin-says-former-ambassador-to-russia/ar-AAUymS7?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 12:29:24 pm »
Newsweek
Ukraine Forces Reportedly Kill Russia General Andrei Sukhovetsky in Blow to Invading Army
Brendan Cole - Yesterday 6:09 AM

Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, has been reportedly killed. A colleague of his posted the news on social media.

Ukrainian news outlets were reporting that Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, had been killed on Wednesday.

Media outlets cited a post on VKontakte announcing the death, written by Sergei Chipilev, a deputy of the Russian veterans group, Combat Brotherhood.

"It is with great sorrow that we learned of the tragic news about the death of our friend, Major General Andrei Aleksandrovich Sukhovetsky, on the territory of Ukraine during a special operation," his post said, without specifying the circumstances.

Christo Grozev, executive director of fact-checking website Bellingcat, tweeted news of the death, adding that if confirmed it would be a "major demotivator" for Russian forces.

! Ukrainian armed forces announced that they have killed maj. gen. Andrey Sukhovetskiy, a Spetsnaz commander and deputy chief of the 41 Army in Novosibirsk. This appears confirmed by a spokesperson of the Russian Paratroopers Union. If confirmed, major demotivator for RU.

Ukrainian outlet Fakti reported that Sukhovetsky had been in his latest role since October 2021 and had been based in Novosibirsk.

News of the death was also reported by Russian media outlets. Lenta.ru carried the story, while Alexander Kots, a correspondent for the mass circulation tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, described the death in a post on social network Telegram.

Radio Liberty reported the death and said Sukhovetsky had previously commanded the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Novorossiysk for three years.

The Ukrainian-language service of the outlet said he had twice participated in the Victory Parade on Red Square and had been awarded two Orders of Courage. He had also taken part in Russian campaigns in the North Caucasus, Abkhazia and Syria, as well as being decorated for his role in the annexation of Crimea.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment, which on Wednesday gave its first tally of Russian casualties.

Moscow said that 498 Russian soldiers had died and another 1,597 had been wounded since the beginning of the war, according to state-run RIA Novosti. Kyiv has claimed that the Russian death toll is at least ten times higher.

Moscow also said that more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and "nationalists" had been killed and about 3,700 wounded, although the numbers have not been independently verified.

In a defiant televised address on Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia "will pay back the full price for everything that you did to us, to our country and to every Ukrainian."

"We will rebuild every house, every street, every city," he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ukraine-forces-reportedly-kill-russia-general-andrei-sukhovetsky-in-blow-to-invading-army/ar-AAUymwg?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm »
I can't see anything meaningful happening inside Russia to influence this war, not in the time where it may matter one bit. Putin's grasp on Russia is immense, he moved fast to secure draconian powers to crush even a thought of a massive uprising and if push does come to shove (which it really won't if we're honest) he'll be brutal and unobstructed by anyone in steamrolling any unrest with broad sweeps of violence and targeted assassinations. It's a nice dream, but change from within is not happening for Russia during this crisis.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:36:11 pm
I can't see anything meaningful happening inside Russia to influence this war, not in the time where it may matter one bit. Putin's grasp on Russia is immense, he moved fast to secure draconian powers to crush even a thought of a massive uprising and if push does come to shove (which it really won't if we're honest) he'll be brutal and unobstructed by anyone in steamrolling any unrest with broad sweeps of violence and targeted assassinations. It's a nice dream, but change from within is not happening for Russia during this crisis.

Not during this crisis, but afterwards when Putin is looking to secure control. Russia is isolated as not since the Cold War, with the west now united, and we should be looking to undermine his control where we can.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 12:55:34 pm »
Business Insider
Two cargo ships hit by explosives off Ukraine following reports of Russia using vessels as a 'human shield'
gkay@insider.com (Grace Kay) - Yesterday 12:04 PM

The Ukrainian Navy said that the Russians had threatened to fire on the MV Helt if it did not enter the war zone and compared the Russian's actions to "21st-century piracy," The Times and The Jerusalem Post reported.

Maritime Bulletin reported that the tactic could help Russian ships evade radar detection. As of Thursday morning, the ship's Automatic Identification System (AIS) had not been damaged and MarineTraffic recorded the ship just over a dozen nautical miles off the port of Odessa.

Igor Ilves, the managing director of the Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters that two crew members were in a life raft at sea and four more had yet to be accounted for. He added that the vessel may have struck a mine. Vista Shipping Agency did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

"It's a big problem  nobody can help them," Ilves told Reuters. "The Ukrainians cannot go to sea because it is under Russian control."

The ship was not the first civilian vessel to be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The MV Helt sank just hours after a Bangladeshi vessel, the Banglar Samriddhi, was hit by a missile or bomb at a port in Olvia, according to Bloomberg. The publication reported that the unidentified missile killed an engineer on board.

The ship had been stranded at the port with 29 crew members following the Russian invasion, Bloomberg reported. Pijush Dutta, executive director of Bangladesh Shipping Corp, told the news outlet that "it was not clear which side fired the missile."

Since, videos have appeared on social media, showing Banglar Samriddhi crew members asking for help.

"We have no power supply. Emergency generator power supply is running. We are on the verge of death. We have not been rescued yet. Please save us," a crewmember said, according to Reuter's retelling of a video.

Ukraine's largest port has been closed since Russia launched its attack on Thursday. The NATO Shipping Center has warned that there is "a high risk of collateral damage on civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," including cyberattacks and mines.

Russia's invasion has heavily impacted cargo ships that traverse the Black Sea  a key route for oil and bulk food exports. Since Thursday, several ships have been fired upon or detained. Many shipping companies have rerouted their vessels as a result.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/two-cargo-ships-hit-by-explosives-off-ukraine-following-reports-of-russia-using-vessels-as-a-human-shield/ar-AAUz5Ew?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
POLITICO
This guy is pretty combative: Russias space chief launches his own war on the West
By Bryan Bender - 2h ago

It was a prototypical swipe: a video of technicians covering up a large American flag decal affixed to a Russian rocket at the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful, Dmitry Rogozin, Moscows space chief, tweeted on Wednesday.

The public reproval, as Rogozin simultaneously held hostage the scheduled launch of satellites partially manufactured in the U.S., was mild compared to the verbal salvo hes been lobbing in defense of Vladimir Putin's violent assault on Ukraine and his threats to sever two decades of space cooperation.

In recent days, Rogozin has seriously undermined one of the adversaries few surviving partnerships, which gives his broadsides and antics much more impact.

He has threatened to pull out of the International Space Station and also announced that Russia will no longer service Russian-made engines used to launch American satellites.

The colorful, 58-year-old head of Roscosmos has long been a challenge for Washington and  according to multiple people who have interacted with him  an extremely wearisome partner even in more amicable times.

The man has a lot of personality, said Terry Virts, a retired Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut who was escorted by Rogozin to the Russian Soyuz capsule that took him to the space station in 2014.

One former U.S. official who recently interacted with Rogozin at an international conference also said Rogozin can be brash" and a blowhard.

But Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister, ambassador to NATO and founder of a coalition of nationalist political parties, is clearly one of Putins leading boosters  and beneficiaries. He has emerged as a prominent attack dog for the regime and a target of government opponents.

Reading the news feed, you see what chronic hatred the West has for Russia, and how every Russophobe is trying to interrupt the common cause with a personal contribution of his own shit and poison, Rogozin responded to one critic over the weekend.

He has fanned the baseless claims that Ukrainian Nazis are committing genocide in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. And he has repeatedly egged on the Russian invasion with nationalistic slogans such as Patriots of Russia! Happy Defender of our Fatherland Day! and Glory to Russia.

He also recently swapped out his Twitter profile picture of him wearing civilian garb for one of him donning a military uniform.

Im not at all surprised he has taken on this role, said Greg Autry, who served on the NASA transition team during the Trump administration. Rogozin is clearly very tightly connected to Putin and the inner circle of oligarchs.

He has been singled out by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has accused Rogozin of corruption and hiding his outsized salary and luxury lifestyle.

Navalny, who is now a political prisoner, released documents in 2019 revealing that Rogozin purchased an 8,600 square-foot dacha north of Moscow for an estimated $3 million.

We have nothing against large salaries, Navalny said at the time. But why is it so insanely large? Is there really that much excess money in our budget? How can you demand transparency from the people at lower levels when at the very top the numbers in public access documents simply do not match?

Rogozin has reportedly seen his annual salary balloon, from nearly half a million to well over $1 million.

And he has also constantly riled up his American space partners.

Rogozin first threatened to cut ties with NASA after Russias first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when the U.S. was fully dependent on Russian capsules to get to and from the space station.

After analyzing the sanctions against our space industry, I suggest to the USA to bring their astronauts to the International Space Station using a trampoline, he tweeted at the time.

It was also personal. He was among a series of Russian leaders at the time who were personally targeted by U.S. sanctions, which designated him among individuals who wield influence in the Russian government and those responsible for the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

And he has since been barred from traveling to the United States.

This guy is pretty combative and has long been difficult to engage with, said Victoria Samson, the Washington Office Director for the Secure World Foundation.

Rogozin, who has been head of Roscosmos since 2018, has lashed out repeatedly during the Ukraine crisis  often multiple times per day.

He has warned that without Russian participation, the International Space Station, where astronauts and cosmonauts currently make up the crew, could come crashing down. It is a message he keeps broadcasting, including on Russian television.

On Wednesday, Rogozin also indicated that the Russian crew on the space station will no longer work with some of their fellow astronauts.

The State Corporation will not cooperate with Germany on joint experiments on the Russian segment of the ISS. Roscosmos will conduct them independently, he tweeted to his nearly 800,000 followers.

And he also announced that Russia will no longer provide logistical support for the two dozen RD-180 rocket engines that are used on the Atlas V rocket, a step that contractor United Launch Alliance was already preparing for.

In a fresh trolling early Thursday, Rogozin went as far as to make a veiled threat with potentially catastrophic consequences. He highlighted Russian companies sanctioned by the U.S. that make components for intercontinental ballistic missiles. Strange, he tweeted, because by definition they enjoy a visa-free regime and are always ready to visit the aggressor country.

NASA insists publicly that space cooperation is continuing. NASA continues working with Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous International Space Station operations, spokesperson Jackie McGuinness said.

She also said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the genteel former Florida senator who is the opposite of his Russian counterpart, hasnt spoken to Rogozin recently.

Autry, who is now a professor of space leadership at Arizona State University, asserts that Rogozins swagger is also designed to cover up for a Russian space program on the steady decline.

He cited a recent spate of what he called frightening and bizarre incidents, including a hole in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the space station that Russia has claimed was drilled by an American astronaut without offering any proof.

Russia had to abort a Soyuz launch in 2018, and faulty thrusters on one of its capsules spun the ISS around last year, forcing the crew to take quick action to stop it. Russias destructive anti-satellite test in November, which required the space station crew to take shelter against dangerous debris, also appeared to have been conducted without Roscosmos knowledge.

Beyond the threats, it is clear that Roscosmos is in decline and has been very badly managed under his leadership, Autry said.

But Rogozins social media skills are as sharp and snarky as ever  such as this post purported to depict a Ukrainian hacker after he denied this week that a cyber attack had taken down Roscosmos satellite operations center, or this swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his European allies.

On Wednesday, he even poked fun at Zelenskyy for wiping his nose.

Said Virts of Rogozin: Hes pretty ridiculous.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/this-guy-is-pretty-combative-russia-s-space-chief-launches-his-own-war-on-the-west/ar-AAUB7u0?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm »
CNN
Lukoil: Russian oil company calls for an end to Putin's war
By Charles Riley, CNN Business - 42m ago

Russia's second largest oil company has broken ranks with President Vladimir Putin.

Lukoil, which produces more than 2% of the world's crude oil and employs over 100,000 people, has called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The company's board of directors said in a statement to shareholders, staff and customers that it was "calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict."

"We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy," the board added.

Lukoil chairman and CEO Vagit Alekperov is one of Russia's richest men. The majority of Lukoil's shares are owned by the former Caspian Sea oil rig worker and his deputy, Leonid Fedun, according to Reuters.

The company has operations in dozens of countries around the world and is Russia's second biggest oil company behind state-owned giant Rosneft. It now faces huge challenges as traders shun Russian crude for fear of running afoul of Western sanctions even though they do not directly target fossil fuel exports.

Lukoil shares listed in London have lost roughly 99% of their value following the invasion. Dealing in the company's stock was suspended on Thursday.

The oil giant is already facing calls for a boycott in the United States, where there are 230 Lukoil gasoline stations owned by American franchisees. Most of the service stations that carry the Lukoil brand are in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska also broke with the Kremlin and called for an end to the war. Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, wrote in a letter to staff that he wanted the "bloodshed to end."

Fridman is chairman of Alfa Group, a private conglomerate operating primarily in Russia and former Soviet states that spans banking, insurance, retail and mineral water production.

The billionaire is also chairman of Alfa Bank, Russia's fourth biggest financial services firm and its largest private bank. Alfa Bank was hit last week by sanctions that will prevent it from raising money through the US market.

Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, made his fortune in aluminum.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/lukoil-russian-oil-company-calls-for-an-end-to-putin-s-war/ar-AAUBqH8?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Business Insider
2 China-based development banks have opted to suspend business with Russia
tmitchell@insider.com (Taiyler Simone Mitchell) - Yesterday 10:41 PM

According to the report, the decision of the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to pause investments with Russia and Belarus may put tension on the relationship between Russia and China.

Thus far, China has not joined many other nations in levying sanctions on Russia.

AIIB is a "multilateral institution with a global shareholder base," per The Wall Street Journal, however, China has 27% of the voting power of the bank and Russia has 6%. NATO members account for 23% of the voting shares of the bank, per WSJ.

IAEA: We are in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation
"As the war in Ukraine unfolds, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) extends its thoughts and sympathy to everyone affected. Our hearts go out to all who are suffering," the bank said in a statement on their website.

"We the management will do our utmost to safeguard the financial integrity of AIIB, against the backdrop of the evolving economic and financial situation," AIIB continued.

The Shanghai-based New Development Bank also suspended business with Russia, per a statement on its website Thursday. Russia is one of five shareholders, who each hold 20% of the company, according to NBD's factsheet.

In its statement, NBD said it "will continue to conduct business in full conformity with the highest compliance standards as an international institution."

The suspensions come as Russia launched a war on its neighboring country of Ukraine. The war has resulted in sanctions, the occupation of one major city, and the fleeing of at least one million refugees.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/2-china-based-development-banks-have-opted-to-suspend-business-with-russia/ar-AAUApgr?ocid=msedgntp
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm »
Probably posted already, but is it me or does this feel a bit like 'ok guys, I was just playing, let's talk now'?
https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-says-russias-neighbours-should-not-escalate-tensions-2022-03-04/

Oh and 'no bad intentions' is just precious.
Drunk on his own kool-aid it seems.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:07:10 pm
Probably posted already, but is it me or does this feel a bit like 'ok guys, I was just playing, let's talk now'?
https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-says-russias-neighbours-should-not-escalate-tensions-2022-03-04/

Oh and 'no bad intentions' is just precious.
Drunk on his own kool-aid it seems.


*Brings 3 tanks to the building and carries two knives*

"Okay, Comrades let's agree a Settlement deal here?"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 01:14:38 pm »
"What the fuck have I done?"

These fucking drugs!.

(That's Putan, not me.)








(Although...  8))
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 01:18:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:03:19 pm
Business Insider

Jam, do you not find these one line paragraph things really unpleasant to read?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Newsweek
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Left in Limbo As 'Cannon Fodder'
Brendan Cole - Yesterday 9:17 AM

A video shared on social media appears to show a Russian soldier complaining that he and his colleagues have been abandoned as "cannon fodder" by their superiors, in the latest indication of low morale among troops sent by Moscow to fight in Ukraine.

The person taking the video, filmed in an undisclosed location, shows a group of Russian troops standing around.

The man says that they have been there for three or four days, during which they have not eaten properly. He also said that they have been sleeping on the ground without tents.

A video apparently showing a large group of Russian soldiers deserting in Ukraine. They say they have not eaten for 3-4 days and that their commanders have not organized their documents. https://t.co/KWKsIAm81c

 Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) March 3, 2022
"We have been waiting to be transported over the border. For three days we have been told we will be taken away but no one is taking us home," he said.

This week, a Pentagon official told The New York Times that Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered en masse or sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid fighting.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/video-shows-russian-soldiers-left-in-limbo-as-cannon-fodder/ar-AAUyM7i?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5586 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:11:43 pm

*Brings 3 tanks to the building and carries two knives*

"Okay, Comrades let's agree a Settlement deal here?"

Ah, you've seen me playing Civilization 6 somewhere?   ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5587 on: Today at 01:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:07:10 pm
Probably posted already, but is it me or does this feel a bit like 'ok guys, I was just playing, let's talk now'?
https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-says-russias-neighbours-should-not-escalate-tensions-2022-03-04/

Oh and 'no bad intentions' is just precious.
Drunk on his own kool-aid it seems.

Makes sense.

They have barely used their air force to be honest. Was reading this article yesterday about Russia not using their heavyweight fighters to achieve total air superiority, which they are well capable of.

Leads me to think Russia are deliberately stalling to gain leverage during negotiations. Its impossible for 90 odd Ukrainian fighters to defend their air space against 300 odd Russian aircraft, no matter how good the pilots. Its a massive numerical advantage. And these 300 planes do not even have the best Russian aircraft.

Something is not adding up about this invasion. By all calculations, Russia should be controlling major Ukrainian cities in the east by now.

Either the Russian campaign has gone horribly wrong from a tactical perspective or the Ukrainians have played this perfectly.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5588 on: Today at 01:24:29 pm »
No fucking way Putin wins this.

It's only a matter of how many deaths.

A bigger scumbag than Trump.  Who'da thought.

A genius.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5589 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
I don't really understand the whole NATO won't get involved thing whilst providing weapons to Ukraine, isn't that quite literally getting involved?

Is there some terms & conditions to this whole thing?
