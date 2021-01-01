« previous next »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:36:55 am
If a hit comes it has to be an inside job. That's the only one standing a chance of success. It's the only one that could be contained. The assassin would likely be someone none of us admire or trust. But money speaks - especially in Russia which is a kleptocracy. If the money goes then Putin must become vulnerable.

There's already a rich Russian in the US who has said he'll pay the person, who arrests Putin so he can be tried for warcrimes, a million dollar. Not sure how serious he is, but at the same time with no connection to Putin (I think he fled to the US after the KGB tried to kill him) he has very little to lose in terms of his wealth. I would imagine there are people around Putin who have a lot more to lose, if their economy goes down the toilet completely or their stuff is getting seized.

Don't really see it being a hit though. I don't know much about the internal stuff of Russian politics, but just from a layman's point of view I would imagine there are more "elegant" ways of getting rid of him, like stripping him of the presidency saying he is unfit for office or because he started a war that has already cost the lives of a lot of Russian soldiers and has made the Russian population suffer from the sanctions (which will only get worse). Have a guy ready to replace him so you always stay in control and then arrest Putin and everyone who supported him and still supports him. If you  still want to off him, he can still have an "accident" in prison or he commits "suicide". It might be more of an effort to find people to get this done, but if I wanted to get rid of Putin, I'd prefer that to just having someone kill him without knowing what comes next and without a clear path of taking over the country myself...
Can't we just get Evertonians to boo him.

That should make him see the error of his ways
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:06:14 am
I'm sceptical on that point.  North Korea has very little to offer the world in terms of resources so is a relatively painless country for the world to ostracise.  A Russia that absorbs Ukraine is not only hugely rich in fossil fuels but also metals and barley/corn/wheat (the latter making up over a third of Ukrainian exports).  In short, he has what the world wants and needs.  Sadly I'd expect any sanctions to soon begin to degrade and I'm sure Putin is banking on that.

Is a good point. But what do the people inside Russia/absorbed Ukraine want? They will not be able to buy many goods and services from Western countries at home. Any last vestiges of free press will be gone and their economy will be largely sunk, even if later on sanctions ease. In fact I've heard this week that the old Soviet Union was much better equipped for self-sufficiency than Russia is now.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:00:58 am
He recognises Ukrainians as kindred people, does not want to eradicate them


By one people he sees them as Russian. Same with Belarus. They are in his view the same people originating from the Kyvian Rus. He doesn't think Ukraine has legitimacy as a nation and thinks it is an artificial construct.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:24:40 am
By one people he sees them as Russian. Same with Belarus. They are in his view the same people originating from the Kyvian Rus. He doesn't think Ukraine has legitimacy as a nation and thinks it is an artificial construct.

Yes indeed. The thinking everyone needs to do is what does Putin move onto once Ukraine falls, how does he engage with the NATO countries nearby.
IMO. The Western world didn't defeat Communist Russia with a nuclear or conventional war. they outspent the Russians on defence, forcing the Russians to try and compete with US wealth over decades crippled Russia. Putin must know we could be heading in this direction in the future. Putins Russia may not need the money to compete with the west on defence right now but am sure Putin knows it will in years to come. having said that Putin might be no different than many other politicians in the West, f.. it. that will be someone else's problem.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:26:53 am
Yes indeed. The thinking everyone needs to do is what does Putin move onto once Ukraine falls, how does he engage with the NATO countries nearby.

I'm increasingly coming around to the view that if he politically or literally survives this, he's going to be so bogged down fighting a bankrupting decade's long genocidal insurgency in Ukraine that his threats to go elsewhere may prove to be empty, unless it is a far weaker nation like Moldova. 
It's going to be difficult holding on to Ukraine if he has to move troops to invade somewhere else.
