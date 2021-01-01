If a hit comes it has to be an inside job. That's the only one standing a chance of success. It's the only one that could be contained. The assassin would likely be someone none of us admire or trust. But money speaks - especially in Russia which is a kleptocracy. If the money goes then Putin must become vulnerable.



There's already a rich Russian in the US who has said he'll pay the person, who arrests Putin so he can be tried for warcrimes, a million dollar. Not sure how serious he is, but at the same time with no connection to Putin (I think he fled to the US after the KGB tried to kill him) he has very little to lose in terms of his wealth. I would imagine there are people around Putin who have a lot more to lose, if their economy goes down the toilet completely or their stuff is getting seized.Don't really see it being a hit though. I don't know much about the internal stuff of Russian politics, but just from a layman's point of view I would imagine there are more "elegant" ways of getting rid of him, like stripping him of the presidency saying he is unfit for office or because he started a war that has already cost the lives of a lot of Russian soldiers and has made the Russian population suffer from the sanctions (which will only get worse). Have a guy ready to replace him so you always stay in control and then arrest Putin and everyone who supported him and still supports him. If you still want to off him, he can still have an "accident" in prison or he commits "suicide". It might be more of an effort to find people to get this done, but if I wanted to get rid of Putin, I'd prefer that to just having someone kill him without knowing what comes next and without a clear path of taking over the country myself...