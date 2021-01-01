« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 210870 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,208
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 01:54:20 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:43:23 am
Maybe nows the time for Nato to say, you create a problem with that Plant and thats us in. You have effectively set of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

Damaging the plant is no different to them using a nuclear weapon. If, and I realise there are cutouts in place, it does go up I'd suggest the resultant damage would be worse than a tactical Nuke.

Why anyone in their right mind would attack a Nuclear Power Plant is beyond me. But surely his generals and below must be thinking "are you fucking serious"

Im starting to think over the past few days that sadly it isnt just Putin that is utterly deranged and not even a handful of top brass

Hitler Himmler gobbels etc were mental but what were their soldiers throwing dead bodies onto furnaces and gassing people?

This lot need their own Nuremberg. Theyve damaged Russia for generations
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 02:17:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:21:47 am
My idea of sending in Special Ops teams to take him out is looking better as each day goes by huh lads?

You have source for that rumor? Perhaps a tweet by Indykaila or an article from a turkish newspaper?
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 02:44:18 am »
The man is deranged. By attacking a nuclear power plant he's put the whole of the world in danger..
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,914
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 02:57:49 am »
Hopefully no matter what it looks like they have some idea what they are doing and they are capturing the plant functionally. ie still working, on and off.

Otherwise what are these fucking people. If they go around threatening complete nuclear insecurity, they can just kiss there nato deterrent goodbye. Also Who the fuck are even the soldiers doing that, the sergeant the lieutenant, the grunt. Theyd kill themselves horribly.

Risking a meltown in an indiscriminate attack seems like probably at least not the basic original plan, in the most likely event. Whose that's stupid. Theyve got Tchaikovsky, these guys. not total morons. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 03:00:16 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:44:18 am
The man is deranged. By attacking a nuclear power plant he's put the whole of the world in danger..

I wouldnt be surprised if the soldiers doing the shelling have been told that its an ammo dump or something like that?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 04:07:49 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:44:18 am
The man is deranged. By attacking a nuclear power plant he's put the whole of the world in danger..

Its apparently 25% of the Ukraines power supply so they were probably going to use that as a controlling mechanism to control the population. Disconnect power for heating, etc.

Dump arse move if you hit the wrong buildings.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 04:49:33 am »
Fucking lunatic(s).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 