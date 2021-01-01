Hopefully no matter what it looks like they have some idea what they are doing and they are capturing the plant functionally. ie still working, on and off.



Otherwise what are these fucking people. If they go around threatening complete nuclear insecurity, they can just kiss there nato deterrent goodbye. Also Who the fuck are even the soldiers doing that, the sergeant the lieutenant, the grunt. Theyd kill themselves horribly.



Risking a meltown in an indiscriminate attack seems like probably at least not the basic original plan, in the most likely event. Whose that's stupid. Theyve got Tchaikovsky, these guys. not total morons.

