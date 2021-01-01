I'm still hoping, partly in genuine expectation, that someone close to him will put a bullet in the back of his head.



By definition such a person would be an equally deplorable character, deeply bound up in the apparatus of the Russian imperial state. But he and his mates will be losing loads of money now and won't be able to imagine any way of getting some of it back while Putin lives.



Not just the money either. they must feel like outcasts themselves. persona non grata nearly everywhere they go in the West. moneys great but must be infuriating not being able to enjoy the good life it brings.