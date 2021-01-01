« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 205590 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:46:59 pm
I'm still hoping, partly in genuine expectation, that someone close to him will put a bullet in the back of his head.

By definition such a person would be an equally deplorable character, deeply bound up in the apparatus of the Russian imperial state. But he and his mates will be losing loads of money now and won't be able to imagine any way of getting some of it back while Putin lives.
Not just the money either. they must feel like outcasts themselves. persona non grata nearly everywhere they go in the West. moneys great but must be infuriating not being able to enjoy the good life it brings.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,177
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Reading that article above, surely there is a way for twitter to see bot creation, or a way to determine which accounts are bots and which are human (during account creation somehow). It shouldn't be that hard to see accounts being created on mass with stupid alphanumeric usernames and class them as bots somehow and then just like they can tag a post as being sponsored or purported to be state media, include the number of retweets/comments made by said bot accounts to give a true reflection of actual human interaction on tweets. "1000 retweets of this tweet made by X amount of bot accounts"


Social media sites probably have plenty of ways of detecting bots, but it generally isnt in their interests to do much about it.
If they started revealing actual human interactions, advertisers might start questioning exactly what they're spending money on.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,694
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:25:10 pm
However, Putin doesn't have a Beria.  He seems to have loads of Malenkovs.   Which is a good thing, from our perspective.

Now if only we had a Zhukov.



Stalin was very wary of Zhukovs ability and fame and, at one critical point, moved from fighting the Germans to some barracks in Outer Mongolia or the like.

Putin wouldnt have a Zhukov for that reason.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,088
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:43:36 pm
45 mins from now.

16:30 GMT

Lets hope he apologises and turns himself in eh?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,583
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
This is Diane Abbott from 2 weeks ago.  Starmer should withdraw the whip from her and begin the process of deselecting her as an MP.

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1499375611894190081?s=20&t=Er8Bai7L2aviho_oEdLbAA
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
The US and EU should be issuing sanctions on the UK crown dependencies and tax havens until we actually follow up on oligarch sanctions.
See Johnson squirm then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 