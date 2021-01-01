Reading that article above, surely there is a way for twitter to see bot creation, or a way to determine which accounts are bots and which are human (during account creation somehow). It shouldn't be that hard to see accounts being created on mass with stupid alphanumeric usernames and class them as bots somehow and then just like they can tag a post as being sponsored or purported to be state media, include the number of retweets/comments made by said bot accounts to give a true reflection of actual human interaction on tweets. "1000 retweets of this tweet made by X amount of bot accounts"
Social media sites probably have plenty of ways of detecting bots, but it generally isnt in their interests to do much about it.
If they started revealing actual human interactions, advertisers might start questioning exactly what they're spending money on.