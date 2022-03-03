« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Online Rob Dylan

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 11:38:18 am
People have conveniently ignored this post.

I didn't see any shouts to remove the US and its allies from the banking system, ban them from airspaces or stop doing any business with them after they invaded Iraq on a false pretense, leaving the country in tatters, the effects of which are long lasting and maybe irreversible.  The US turned Iraq into a shithole, unilaterally destroying a sovereign nation. 

Two wrongs do not make a right obviously and Russia's actions in Ukraine are abhorrent. But the stark difference in how the west is reacting now as compared to how they reacted when the US invaded Iraq has not gone unnoticed around the world.  It was wrong then, it is wrong now.

Europe needs to distance itself from the US and take care of its own security needs. Blindly supporting and even collaborating with the US has completely shattered any pretenses of neutrality and reeks of hypocrisy and doublespeak. 

Russia's actions are completely wrong and unjustifiable.  But so have been the multiple 'interventions' carried out by the self appointed policemen of the world.  Russia is being rightly punished in every possible way, but why don't the same standards apply to the US and its allies (Israel anyone?).

If you are going to act as the world police, you better need to make sure your own actions are above scrutiny.

Because it's not that simple, the situations are not the same. However wrong and catastrophic, the invasion of Iraq came about after Iraq had flouted the rules on weapons inspections, and UN resolutions had authorised at least some action against them (if not necessarily an invasion). It did not happen out of nowhere, because the US just decided that Iraq shouldn't exist as a nation and they wanted to absorb them into their territory - which is what Putin is doing. There was also less opposition to removing Saddam because he was a brutal dictator who had gassed his own people, not a popular democratically-elected President.

Comparisons are easy but they're not always valid.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:40:26 pm
Because it's not that simple, the situations are not the same. However wrong and catastrophic, the invasion of Iraq came about after Iraq had flouted the rules on weapons inspections, and UN resolutions had authorised at least some action against them (if not necessarily an invasion). It did not happen out of nowhere, because the US just decided that Iraq shouldn't exist as a nation and they wanted to absorb them into their territory - which is what Putin is doing.

Comparisons are easy but they're not always valid.

Correct.
Online Lotus Eater

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:33:47 pm
Yes, that's the reason it is done. For propaganda. Before the Geneva conventions it was not unusual to see captured soldiers paraded through the city. It happens in Orwell's 1984 too. A sure sign of barbarism. But, as I say, POWs have rights under the Convention and one of them is not to be used for propaganda purposes. Either to show their misery or your charity.

Your Vietnam war example is not analogous. That was a photograph of a war crime. We encourage such photographs, rightly.

Good point. Agreed
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:48:46 am
There's some deep cold due to move over eastern and central Europe over the next few days, likely lasting well into March

First concern is for Ukrainians without power, and also for refugees.

But also, the demand for Russian gas in likely to soar. Europe is already handing around 1bn a day to the Putin regime; this is going to ramp this up.

It seems utterly ludicrous that Europe is putting in place a whole raft of measures and sanctions against Russia and the Putin regime, yet is effectively simultaneously funding his military action.

Firstly the irony if bad weather made their army succumb to the elements just like the fascists in the Siege of Leningrad .

Also, I mentioned before that I've heard Europe can't pay for the oil and gas out of Russia due to the financial sanctions.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin
Online gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:01:41 pm
STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is closing its stores in Russia and pausing all sourcing in the country and ally Belarus, joining the wave of Western firms curbing business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
https://www.reuters.com/business/ikea-temporarily-closes-its-stores-russia-halts-sourcing-russia-belarus-2022-03-03/

IKEA gives jobs to 15,000 people in Russia.

No more long tables for Putin then ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin
This is an excellent piece of journalism
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin

You wonder what their motivation for the one sided nature of their anti imperialism is.

The same type of intellectual arrogance of the Cambridge spies? Self loathing and guilt that they live a comfortable life, often paid for through our state?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin

Quote
True anti-imperialism means opposing not only the wests imperialism, essential as this is. Its about opposing all imperialism, whether western, Russian, Chinese or other. Its about opposing all aggressive wars, regardless of who wages them. Its about resisting the temptation to believe that your enemys enemy must be your friend.
Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reading that article above, surely there is a way for twitter to see bot creation, or a way to determine which accounts are bots and which are human (during account creation somehow). It shouldn't be that hard to see accounts being created on mass with stupid alphanumeric usernames and class them as bots somehow and then just like they can tag a post as being sponsored or purported to be state media, include the number of retweets/comments made by said bot accounts to give a true reflection of actual human interaction on tweets. "1000 retweets of this tweet made by X amount of bot accounts"
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 01:03:54 pm
No more long tables for Putin then ;D

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:18:46 pm
I get your frustration. But - by analogy - it's also "easy to say where is the law" from a comfortable armchair 100 miles away from a murder. The victim's family and friends may feel like turning to lynch law in revenge. But we all know that a sytem that tolerated that would very quickly become barbarous. The same is true of war, which is why the Geneva conventions and pontificating lawyers in comfy armchairs (to put the image at its very worst) are important. 

I have no problems with allowing Russian POWS access to smart phones to phone their worried mothers. That seems to me wholly admirable. I just don't see why they should be filmed doing that. 

Did Russia not withdraw from some of the protocols of the Convention and in recent decades have never faced justice for the alleged offences they have committed? In terms of barbaric acts I say Putin has done plenty in the various wars he has undertook and never once faced the consequences. Times may be a changing but the West will continually offer Russia an off ramp as no one in their right mind will push Putin to the brink as god knows what he could do if faced with the end is nigh.

I am all for the conventions to be abided but will the law for once be applied to the chief law breakers here? I doubt it based from previous cases as only one Russian was found guilty of war crimes against the Chechens. One!!! after thousands lost their lives. The accountability of their actions is a running joke as they will veto their way from one war crime to the next.
Online gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 01:03:54 pm
No more long tables for Putin then ;D

HaHa, yeah.

On the positive size for him, at least he won't have to fuck about building up flat packs from shite instructions anymore.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin

Well said, Monbiot, and echoes much of the point I was trying to make the other day
Offline Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
One thing has got me wondering. In the old Soviet days, the party could be relied upon to produce a big crowd in Red Square or Leningrad to show the 'support' for the regime among the locals. Same goes for most other dictatorships.
But this time? Nada, nothing, crickets. Apart from some decent sized anti-Putin demonstrations.

It's either that Putin's people are deeply incompetent, or more likely, they're absolutely terrified of bringing a crowd of people together who they know they can't control.

There's only so many people the cops can arrest or smack around the heads. When the sanctions mean food shortages in a couple of weeks, I wouldn't be surprised to see a tipping point being reached in terms of protests.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:41:20 pm
Well said, Monbiot, and echoes much of the point I was trying to make the other day
I expect that Monbiot read your posts at RAWK. He could have at least thrown you a nod.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:05:37 pm
You wonder what their motivation for the one sided nature of their anti imperialism is.

The same type of intellectual arrogance of the Cambridge spies? Self loathing and guilt that they live a comfortable life, often paid for through our state?


It does tend to be a sin of the intellectuals (or semi-intellectuals) of the labour movement rather than the working-class. And always did. I've mentioned the David Caute book, 'Fellow Travellers' before (about the 'intellectual friends of Communism in the 1930s'). Guilt and self-loathing are part of it maybe.  Plus the need for a patriotism. Zealous hatred of English or British patriotism (or American, French etc) means there's a sort of vacuum which is easily filled by love for 'the other' - Russia (in the 1930s) or Cuba (in the 60s) or Nicaragua (in the 80s). There are more recent examples too. Just as the blind English patriot refuses to ask hard questions about his/her own country these displaced patriots fail to ask hard questions about their adopted causes and countries. It can be summed up by the phrase "our good friends in Hamas and Hezbollah".
Online filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Wasn't Monbiot one of the original founders of "Respect" as well?

Sadly he's not wrong certain fringe elements on the left have lost all sense on foreign policy issues, the same people who oppose pretty much any western intervention had remarkably little to say with regards to Russia's actions in Syria.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:00:35 pm
Wasn't Monbiot one of the original founders of "Respect" as well?


I'm not sure about that. He is actually very late to the scene. I like his article which is why I posted it. But left-of-centre journalists like Aaronovitch and Cohen, and Marxists like the (now sadly deceased philosopher) Norman Geras have been saying this for years now. 
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:00:35 pm
Wasn't Monbiot one of the original founders of "Respect" as well?

Sadly he's not wrong certain fringe elements on the left have lost all sense on foreign policy issues, the same people who oppose pretty much any western intervention had remarkably little to say with regards to Russia's actions in Syria.

He does apologise for sharing platforms with various people, early on in the article.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Kitty Donaldson@kitty_donaldson
NEW: Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, has drafted plans for public executions in #Ukraine after cities are captured, per a European intelligence official

The agency is also planning violent crowd control and repressive detention of protest organisers in order to break Ukrainian morale
Online filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:09:03 pm
He does apologise for sharing platforms with various people, early on in the article.

Sorry to be clear, I wasn't having a go at him, just interesting how a lot of people went from very righteous and justified anger at the Iraq invasion in very different directions.

Online Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:15:44 pm
Kitty Donaldson@kitty_donaldson
NEW: Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, has drafted plans for public executions in #Ukraine after cities are captured, per a European intelligence official

The agency is also planning violent crowd control and repressive detention of protest organisers in order to break Ukrainian morale

I mean Putin is obviously going to want Zelinsky gone.

Public executions is feudal. It's Tudor era madness.
