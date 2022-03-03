I get your frustration. But - by analogy - it's also "easy to say where is the law" from a comfortable armchair 100 miles away from a murder. The victim's family and friends may feel like turning to lynch law in revenge. But we all know that a sytem that tolerated that would very quickly become barbarous. The same is true of war, which is why the Geneva conventions and pontificating lawyers in comfy armchairs (to put the image at its very worst) are important.



I have no problems with allowing Russian POWS access to smart phones to phone their worried mothers. That seems to me wholly admirable. I just don't see why they should be filmed doing that.



Did Russia not withdraw from some of the protocols of the Convention and in recent decades have never faced justice for the alleged offences they have committed? In terms of barbaric acts I say Putin has done plenty in the various wars he has undertook and never once faced the consequences. Times may be a changing but the West will continually offer Russia an off ramp as no one in their right mind will push Putin to the brink as god knows what he could do if faced with the end is nigh.I am all for the conventions to be abided but will the law for once be applied to the chief law breakers here? I doubt it based from previous cases as only one Russian was found guilty of war crimes against the Chechens. One!!! after thousands lost their lives. The accountability of their actions is a running joke as they will veto their way from one war crime to the next.