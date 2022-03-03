One thing has got me wondering. In the old Soviet days, the party could be relied upon to produce a big crowd in Red Square or Leningrad to show the 'support' for the regime among the locals. Same goes for most other dictatorships.
But this time? Nada, nothing, crickets. Apart from some decent sized anti-Putin demonstrations.
It's either that Putin's people are deeply incompetent, or more likely, they're absolutely terrified of bringing a crowd of people together who they know they can't control.
There's only so many people the cops can arrest or smack around the heads. When the sanctions mean food shortages in a couple of weeks, I wouldn't be surprised to see a tipping point being reached in terms of protests.