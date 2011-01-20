It's going to take a good while for Russia to get any sort of reputation back, but I think what they're really after is for Ukraine to sign away Crimea in exchange for peace so that they get the exclusive mineral rights offshore. Blunt force leverage, a perverse but effective method of making extreme demands to get met halfway. I believe they'd withdraw their recognition of the breakaways in exchange for strict implementation of the Minsk accord autonomies so long as they were given leeway on the Crimea thing. What also would be likely to happen is that rather than all of Ukraine becoming a DMZ, this would apply to solely to Donbas and a narrow strip of land on the other parts of the border (maybe a few miles). In effect, Ukraine can have troups stationed in Kharkiv but not within range of firing into Russian land. From a defensive standpoint this would make little difference either way.



Now that they've recognised Zelensky as the rightful president of Ukraine I think it's fair to say that the sanctions are having an effect and that Russia would be willing to budge if they got Crimea ratified - which under the present circumstances and the realpolitik of the situation would be a small price to pay for anyone but diehard Ukrainian nationalists. If Ukraine got a deal which asserted Donetsk and Luhansk as parts of the country, they'd actually be in control of more territory than since the Maidan happened thanks to the brave resistance of their military. Putin likes money a lot so if he got a deal that said Crimea EEZ = Russian rubels, he'd immediately ask for the pen to sign.



Ukraine can't hold ground forever like this, but at the same time it's an unwinnable situation for the Russians if they would take over and start a long-term guerrilla resistance. I assume they've had a brutal wakeup call and that's why they suddenly changed and were willing to talk directly to the Ukrainians.



I might be wrong and this is a headfake, but Russia has everything to gain from a settlement and everything to lose from being an international pariah with an unwinnable guerrilla battle on their hands.