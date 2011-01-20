How do Russia recover from this though?
And there lies the biggest question that nobody seems to even theorize at this point. There just seems to be an assumption it ends with Putin going and some sort of less repressive regime or democracy will turn up in its place. Regardless of whether Russia wins this or not, there is the issue of:
- Future territorial/security arrangements
- A likely brain drain that will accelerate upon the opening up of airspace to Russian aircraft
- Severe economic damage that will take years, if not a decade, to recover
- The need for widespread political reforms
- The potential for some sort of internal conflict/power struggle if Putin is removed
- At least a generation of international mistrust
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Additionally, there's the other issue that few analysts have discussed (I've only seen a former Russian minister acknowledge it thus far): Russia is likely going to have to, or be forced to, pay Ukraine some form of economic reparations.