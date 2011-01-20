« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5080 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:42 pm
I just caught up with PMQs. So, the bill on Monday will grandfather-in ownership of property in the UK for 18 months, allowing plenty of time for Russian oligarchs to divest their interests in the British property market and move the proceeds away to safe havens. Quelle surprise.

I suspect that the PM (and some others) are frightened to act because of what the oligarchs have on them. I must assume that Johnson was considered a security risk by MI5 for good reason.

Up to their necks in it, from Brexit to now.  Have to give Abramovich sufficient time to dispose of his assets inc property and Chelsea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5081 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:08:42 pm
Obviously from a symbolism and unity standpoint, admitting Ukraine into the EU seems a no brainer and a huge kick in the nuts to Putin.

But for those with more EU knowledge than myself, which is most people in this thread...would there be any long term worries of Ukraine being an "anchor" on the EU going forward? Before this invasion, Ukraine was I believe the poorest country in Europe. And obviously the cost of rebuilding the country back will be astronomical, if that's even possible, depending on how the rest of this invasion plays out. Not to mention the widespread corruption that seems to be almost part of the fabric of the country/government.

Curious to get anyone's thoughts on the long-term prospects, which I know may seem silly considering there's so much unknown right now and in the immediate future with how this all plays out.

Ukraine into the EU is a big no-no until their northern and eastern border situations are permanently resolved, preferrably with strong fencing.

Let alone the corruption, poverty and the high costs of building it up again. Then add a lot of ethnic Russians within the borders and a perpetual risk of escalations. It took Croatia 30 years to get from independence to EU membership. That should be a point of reference.

At this point it would be irresponsible for any net contributor to not issue a direct veto. Then again, Turkey has been a candidate since a couple of decades ago and everyone agrees they'll never join the EU so go figure.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5082 on: Today at 06:11:07 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:24:24 pm
Blackadder: "How did that hole get in the gas tank?"

Baldrick: "I dunno, Sarge, musta been them sneaky Ukranian snipers."

Blackadder [livid]: "How did they get inside the vehicle!?"
Brilliant! ;D I had completely forgotten that
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5083 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm
I'm actually quite positive that Ukraine and Russia can iron out some sort of agreement within the next couple of weeks. It's good news that they're engaging in multiple negotiation rounds. The longer it takes for Russia to actually besiege the big cities, the more likely they are to be willing to accept an end to this. I remain optimistic on that there's some rationality left now that they've discovered that the Ukrainians were a much harder target than they initially thought.

I think it will take a lot more meetings and possibly some nudges from the likes of Serbia, Azerbaijan, Israel and China in getting it over the line in the end. In effect non-NATO countries that Russia would be willing to listen to who all have a lot to lose from a Russia that is blocked off from the markets. However, the trajectory is positive for me.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5084 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:32:19 pm
But he said that Vladimir Putin's regime recognised the Ukrainian people's right to chose their own leader and that Russia accepts Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate president.
Not sure what to make of that. ???
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5085 on: Today at 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 06:13:27 pm
I'm actually quite positive that Ukraine and Russia can iron out some sort of agreement within the next couple of weeks. It's good news that they're engaging in multiple negotiation rounds. The longer it takes for Russia to actually besiege the big cities, the more likely they are to be willing to accept an end to this. I remain optimistic on that there's some rationality left now that they've discovered that the Ukrainians were a much harder target than they initially thought.

I think it will take a lot more meetings and possibly some nudges from the likes of Serbia, Azerbaijan, Israel and China in getting it over the line in the end. However, the trajectory is positive for me.

Hopefully.

How do Russia recover from this though?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5086 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 06:13:27 pm
I'm actually quite positive that Ukraine and Russia can iron out some sort of agreement within the next couple of weeks. It's good news that they're engaging in multiple negotiation rounds. The longer it takes for Russia to actually besiege the big cities, the more likely they are to be willing to accept an end to this. I remain optimistic on that there's some rationality left now that they've discovered that the Ukrainians were a much harder target than they initially thought.

I think it will take a lot more meetings and possibly some nudges from the likes of Serbia, Azerbaijan, Israel and China in getting it over the line in the end. In effect non-NATO countries that Russia would be willing to listen to who all have a lot to lose from a Russia that is blocked off from the markets. However, the trajectory is positive for me.

I hope youre right.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5087 on: Today at 06:20:36 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:15:08 pm
Not sure what to make of that. ???

I know, its quite perplexing, but Im taking it as a very small positive step forward.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5088 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm
I think the FA should retroactively disallow those 4 goals Arshavin scored against us
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5089 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:24:24 pm
The New York Times
Some Russian Troops Are Surrendering Rather Than Fighting, Pentagon Says


If 80% of 150,000 Russian troops have joined the fight (120,000), an the Ukrainians claim to have eliminated approx 7000, that stil leaves an awfully big number of Russian soldiers.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:05 pm by redbyrdz »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5090 on: Today at 06:23:59 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:21:57 pm
If 80% of 150,000 Russian troops have joined the fight (90,000), an the Ukrainians claim to have eliminated approx 7000, that stil leaves an awfully big number of Russian soldiers.

Your maths does not live on my planet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5091 on: Today at 06:27:53 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:23:59 pm
Your maths does not live on my planet.

Ahh, nope, neither on mine! 120,000. ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5092 on: Today at 06:28:17 pm
It's going to take a good while for Russia to get any sort of reputation back, but I think what they're really after is for Ukraine to sign away Crimea in exchange for peace so that they get the exclusive mineral rights offshore. Blunt force leverage, a perverse but effective method of making extreme demands to get met halfway. I believe they'd withdraw their recognition of the breakaways in exchange for strict implementation of the Minsk accord autonomies so long as they were given leeway on the Crimea thing. What also would be likely to happen is that rather than all of Ukraine becoming a DMZ, this would apply to solely to Donbas and a narrow strip of land on the other parts of the border (maybe a few miles). In effect, Ukraine can have troups stationed in Kharkiv but not within range of firing into Russian land. From a defensive standpoint this would make little difference either way.

Now that they've recognised Zelensky as the rightful president of Ukraine I think it's fair to say that the sanctions are having an effect and that Russia would be willing to budge if they got Crimea ratified - which under the present circumstances and the realpolitik of the situation would be a small price to pay for anyone but diehard Ukrainian nationalists. If Ukraine got a deal which asserted Donetsk and Luhansk as parts of the country, they'd actually be in control of more territory than since the Maidan happened thanks to the brave resistance of their military. Putin likes money a lot so if he got a deal that said Crimea EEZ = Russian rubels, he'd immediately ask for the pen to sign.

Ukraine can't hold ground forever like this, but at the same time it's an unwinnable situation for the Russians if they would take over and start a long-term guerrilla resistance. I assume they've had a brutal wakeup call and that's why they suddenly changed and were willing to talk directly to the Ukrainians.

I might be wrong and this is a headfake, but Russia has everything to gain from a settlement and everything to lose from being an international pariah with an unwinnable guerrilla battle on their hands.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5093 on: Today at 06:29:58 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:20:59 pm
I think the FA should retroactively disallow those 4 goals Arshavin scored against us

Pavylchenko scored a last minute winner for Spurs the same season. Thats 3 points recovered. Just need one more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5094 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:55:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:42 pm
I just caught up with PMQs. So, the bill on Monday will grandfather-in ownership of property in the UK for 18 months, allowing plenty of time for Russian oligarchs to divest their interests in the British property market and move the proceeds away to safe havens. Quelle surprise.

I suspect that the PM (and some others) are frightened to act because of what the oligarchs have on them. I must assume that Johnson was considered a security risk by MI5 for good reason.
Up to their necks in it, from Brexit to now.  Have to give Abramovich sufficient time to dispose of his assets inc property and Chelsea.
It is highly suspicious, isn't it. By itself, it probably would be more likely incompetence. However, when we factor in the donations to the Tory party from oligarchs; the chumminess of Johnson with oligarch Lebedev; Johnson's ditching of security detail when meeting with said oligarch at his son's Italian palazzo); the quashing of the Russian interference report; and now, the slowness to act against the oligarchs, it is highly suspicious. I hope the next Labour government reveals all when the gain access to MI5 documents and the like.

Rereading my post, I was not entirely clear (but maybe everyone understood anyway). The bill will make transparent ownership of all new property purchases, but present property owners will remain hidden for 18 months.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5095 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 06:28:17 pm
It's going to take a good while for Russia to get any sort of reputation back, but I think what they're really after is for Ukraine to sign away Crimea in exchange for peace so that they get the exclusive mineral rights offshore. Blunt force leverage, a perverse but effective method of making extreme demands to get met halfway. I believe they'd withdraw their recognition of the breakaways in exchange for strict implementation of the Minsk accord autonomies so long as they were given leeway on the Crimea thing. What also would be likely to happen is that rather than all of Ukraine becoming a DMZ, this would apply to solely to Donbas and a narrow strip of land on the other parts of the border. In effect, Ukraine can have troups stationed in Kharkiv but not east of the city.

Now that they've recognised Zelensky as the rightful president of Ukraine I think it's fair to say that the sanctions are having an effect and that Russia would be willing to budge if they got Crimea ratified - which under the present circumstances and the realpolitik of the situation would be a small price to pay for anyone but diehard Ukrainian nationalists. If Ukraine got a deal which asserted Donetsk and Luhansk as parts of the country, they'd actually be in control of more territory than since the Maidan happened thanks to the brave resistance of their military.

Ukraine can't hold ground forever like this, but at the same time it's an unwinnable situation for the Russians if they would take over and start a long-term guerrilla resistance. I assume they've had a brutal wakeup call and that's why they suddenly changed and were willing to talk directly to the Ukrainians.

I might be wrong and this is a headfake, but Russia has everything to gain from a settlement and everything to lose from being an international pariah with an unwinnable guerrilla battle on their hands.
Then why did they start it in the first place? Was Putin really that delusional that he thought they'd been welcomed with open arms? Is he believing his own shite about a nazi massacre on Russians in Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5096 on: Today at 06:32:11 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:15:47 pm
How do Russia recover from this though?

And there lies the biggest question that nobody seems to even theorize at this point. There just seems to be an assumption it ends with Putin going and some sort of less repressive regime or democracy will turn up in its place. Regardless of whether Russia wins this or not, there is the issue of:

- Future territorial/security arrangements
- A likely brain drain that will accelerate upon the opening up of airspace to Russian aircraft
- Severe economic damage that will take years, if not a decade, to recover
- The need for widespread political reforms
- The potential for some sort of internal conflict/power struggle if Putin is removed   
- At least a generation of international mistrust

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Additionally, there's the other issue that few analysts have discussed (I've only seen a former Russian minister acknowledge it thus far): Russia is likely going to have to, or be forced to, pay Ukraine some form of economic reparations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5097 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:24:24 pm
The New York Times
Some Russian Troops Are Surrendering Rather Than Fighting, Pentagon Says
Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes - Yesterday 5:58 PM


WASHINGTON  Plagued by poor morale as well as fuel and food shortages, some Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered en masse or sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid fighting, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

Some entire Russian units have laid down their arms without a fight after confronting surprisingly stiff Ukrainian defense, the official said. A significant number of the Russian troops are young conscripts who are poorly trained and ill-prepared for the all-out assault. And in some cases, Russian troops have deliberately punched holes in their vehicles gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat, the official said.

The Pentagon official declined to say how the military made these assessments  presumably a mosaic of intelligence including statements from captured Russian soldiers and communications intercepts  or how widespread these setbacks may be across the sprawling battlefield. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational developments.

But taken together, these factors may help explain why Russian forces, including an ominous 40-mile convoy of tanks and armored vehicles near Kyiv, Ukraines capital, have come to a near crawl in the past day or two, U.S. officials said.

Besides dealing with shortages of fuel, food and spare parts, the Pentagon official said, Russian commanders leading that armored column toward Kyiv may also be regrouping and rethinking their battle plans, making adjustments on the fly to gain momentum for what U.S. intelligence and military officials say is an inevitable push in the next several days to encircle and ultimately capture the capital.

They have a lot of power available to them, said the Pentagon official, adding that 80 percent of the more than 150,000 Russian troops amassed on Ukraines borders have now joined the fight.

But U.S. analysts have been struck by the risk-averse behavior of such a large force, the Pentagon official said. Russia launched an amphibious landing to seize Mariupol, a pivotal port city on the Sea of Azov, but landed forces around 40 miles from the city. That allowed the Russians extra time and space to mount an invasion, but also gave the citys defenders time to prepare.

Russias vaunted air force has yet to gain air superiority over Ukraine, with Russian warplanes thwarted by Ukrainian fighter jets and a surprisingly resilient and potent array of air defenses, from shoulder-fired Stinger antiaircraft missiles to much larger surface-to-air weapons, the Pentagon official said.

For Russian forces coming out of Belarus, logistics problems have proved stubborn, a European official said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the invasion, U.S. and British intelligence had raised questions about the supply chain for the Russian troops in Belarus. During military exercises there, some of the soldiers were getting inadequate supplies of food and fuel, according to independent analysts. But American officials told allies that the Russians had fixed those problems by mid-February, which was one reason that American warnings about the invasion intensified in the middle of last month, according to the European official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational developments.

But the challenges that Russian forces have faced show that their supply chain troubles have not been completely resolved, the European official said.

The logistics failures may help explain the presence of the long, slow-moving convoy of military equipment that is coming toward Kyiv, a tactical failure that is presenting a key target for the Ukrainian military, the European official said.

Russian officials, the European official said, expected to have secured air supremacy, at least around Kyiv. But the fact that Ukrainian air defense systems were still operating has put Russian aircraft in danger, as well as the convoy of equipment on the roads.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/some-russian-troops-are-surrendering-rather-than-fighting-pentagon-says/ar-AAUtqxm?ocid=msedgntp


Russian heroes. 

Broadcast that!




Blackadder: "How did that hole get in the gas tank?"

Baldrick: "I dunno, Sarge, musta been them sneaky Ukranian snipers."

Blackadder [livid]: "How did they get inside the vehicle!?"
You have to wonder why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is showing so many signs of incompetency. it can only be down to Putin being the supreme leader, a dictator. history has shown us the flaws of dictatorships. Hitler and Starlin were also dictators who sacked many of their best Generals etc, Starlin sacked 2/3rds of his most competent Generals before WW2 broke out, Hitler sacked his generals when they were forced to follow his orders which they knew would end in defeat.
Maybe Putins done the same over the years, sacked all his most competent generals leaving him with a army led by incompetent yes men.
