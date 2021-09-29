« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5040 on: Today at 04:08:44 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:03:03 pm
If your world view sees unbridled capitalism as the fundamental problem, which both feeds and is propped up by US military supremacy/western imperialism/military-industrial complex, then it's not too much of a stretch to reach a position in which all demonstrations of that power must be opposed and any opposition or threat to that power must (logically) be supported, even if only indirectly. In this (warped) logic, while Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a wrong (and will result in many deaths and much suffering), in the long view - they believe - it would reduce overall suffering by limiting and restricting the power of the 'greater evil', that is us - and the US.

There are/were people involved in Stop the War who genuinely hate all war and violence. There are/were also some (much of the leadership) who prioritise the challenge to western supremacy to the extent that any opposition - including terrorist attacks and the deaths of US/UK personnel - is welcomed (but not, of course, openly).

One problem (among several) with such a thought process is that it feeds, as Yorky said above, a contradictory (and dangerous) power-worship, as essentially the most obvious threats to western supremacy are demented dictators and autocrats like Putin, Saddam, etc. It also leads sections of the left to align with reactionary forces, such as elements of the Islamist opposition to Israel.
Unbridled capitalism is the incentive but not the cause of where we are today. there are many reasons for this but the most obvious one is to look at what is happening right now in Russia. Lies and disinformation are the only source of information for millions of Russians to help them form a opinion. we have seen this in the US with the paranoid freedom of speech sacrosanct belief. we saw it in the UK in the years running up and during Brexit, we now have a PM and a government who lie on a daily basis, sort these problems out and it would go a long way towards solving the UK and the world problems.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5041 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:35 pm

Are Anonymous keeping them busy?
 ;D

I thought that, but at the same time I'm surprised they haven't at least dumped any compromising material on western leaders, unless they've realized most of their usual useful idiots are now unlikely to help them given they are furiously backpeddling about their opinions on Putin.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:08:12 pm
They're frighteningly good and effective when there is a receptive audience in the west and traditional freedoms are kept.

I'd agree with that. The people most likely to provide a platform to amplify their bullshit are ultimately going to do whatever the fuck they can to survive, safe in the knowledge most of their audience seemingly have no long term memory and  will find something new to be outraged about instead
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5042 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm

I have no real knowledge of this, but what is the terrain of Ukraine like? Is it mostly flat lands surrounding the river? Is there any prospect of a long guerrilla war such as those in Afghanistan and Vietnam?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5043 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:18:23 pm
I have no real knowledge of this, but what is the terrain of Ukraine like? Is it mostly flat lands surrounding the river? Is there any prospect of a long guerrilla war such as those in Afghanistan and Vietnam?

I think it is very flat. Probably why theres so much agriculture there. They mentioned how they didnt have mountains for cover which can slow up an invasion a few days ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5044 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:14:11 pm
I thought that, but at the same time I'm surprised they haven't at least dumped any compromising material on western leaders, unless they've realized most of their usual useful idiots are now unlikely to help them given they are furiously backpeddling about their opinions on Putin.
Surely Putin will only expect so much from those upon whom he has compromat. After all, it is far more useful to push them as far as possible without having to expose them (or for them expose themselves through obvious actions/inactions). This way, they are as useful as possible in the circumstances and remain useful in the future. There is no benefit in pushing them to the point where they are removed from power, or exposing them unless as a lesson to others upon whom they hold compromising material.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5045 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm
Sounds like YouTube is blocked in Russia
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5046 on: Today at 04:23:47 pm
The Washington Post
Assassination plot against Zelensky foiled and unit sent to kill him destroyed, Ukraine says
Timothy Bella - 2h ago

A recent alleged assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was foiled over the weekend and the Chechen servicemen sent from Russia were destroyed, a Ukrainian security leader said Tuesday.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraines National Security and Defense Council, said during a broadcast marathon airing on Ukrainian TV channels that officials were recently tipped off that a unit of Kadyrovites, elite Chechen special forces, was on its way to kill Zelensky. After Ukrainian officials were informed by Russias Federal Security Service (FSB), the Chechen special forces were killed Saturday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Danilov said.

We are well aware of the special operation that was to take place directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president. And I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who today do not want to take part in this bloody war, Danilov said. And thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group was destroyed, which came here to eliminate our president.

The latest on the war in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed on his Telegram channel Monday that two servicemen had died and six others were injured, but neither the Chechens nor the Kremlin has publicly responded to Ukraines claim that Kadyrovites were sent to kill Zelensky and were eliminated.

Russian forces continue their deadly assault on key Ukrainian cities, prompting some local officials to warn Wednesday that their cities were near the breaking point. Kyiv endured more overnight attacks, while Russian forces faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian military and civilian defenders throughout the country.

Moscow steps up assault on residential areas, Biden closes U.S. airspace to Russian planes
Nearly 680,000 Ukrainians had fled the country as of Tuesday, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, in what might eventually be Europes largest refugee crisis this century.

In the United States, President Biden put the invasion at the center of his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, hailing a unified international backlash that has made Russia now isolated from the world more than ever. Zelensky and Biden spoke hours before the address about sanctions against Russia as well as U.S. defense assistance to Ukraine during the invasion. Biden declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin had badly miscalculated how Ukraine and the world would respond to the invasion.

He thought he could roll into Ukraine  and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined, Biden said. He met the Ukrainian people.

Biden wanted to use the State of the Union for his agenda. Then Russia started a land war.
The Ukrainian president has posted videos from Kyiv, where hes leading the countrys military response, and has been joined by government officials, military members and civilian defenders in protecting the capital. Zelensky has said that he has become the Kremlins target No. 1, with his family as target No. 2.

They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state, he said in an address last week.

U.S. stands ready to evacuate Zelensky, Russias target No. 1
Zelensky, who told CNN and Reuters on Tuesday that he hasnt seen his family in recent days, noted that Ukraine is iconic and deserves to be defended against Russia and Putin.

Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine is something special for this world, he said from a bunker. Thats why [the] world cant lose this something special.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, Putin instructed Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, last month to carry out the assassination.

The task of the Chechens was defined as the cleansing of Kyiv, the physical liquidation and preventive work with Ukrainian leaders, the newspaper wrote.

Danilov said he was thankful for members of Russias Federal Security Service who alerted Ukrainian officials to the assassination plot. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claimed over the weekend that the Ukrainian military had defeated a special unit of the Chechen National Guard. Among those killed was Gen. Magomed Tushaev, the commander of the 141st motorized regiment of the Chechen National Guard, reported Ukrayinska Pravda.

Danilov clarified on Ukrainian TV that the Kadyrovites were divided into two groups, and the one that was destroyed was tracked down in Hostomel, near the airport.

Another group is now, so to speak, under fire, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/assassination-plot-against-zelensky-was-foiled-and-unit-sent-to-kill-him-was-destroyed-ukraine-says/ar-AAUvQrN?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5047 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm
On top of the Kharkiv Twitter feed, the Indian government is advising all students to evacuate Kharkiv as it faces encirclement by 1800 local. Apparently the students arent allowed on the trains because they are evacuating Ukrainians first. So a lot of them are evacuating by foot. 2000 remain in the city.

What really surprised me was the anger being thrown at the Ukrainian government and not at the Russians for shelling the city.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5048 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:23:47 pm
According to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, Putin instructed Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, last month to carry out the assassination.

Pity Kadyrov didn't try himself and end up dead.

He's one evil shitstain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5049 on: Today at 04:43:42 pm

Phil Stewart@phildstewart
BREAKING - Georgia plans to submit bid to join EU on March 3 - TASS reports, citing ruling party

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5050 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm
Anybody else want to scream lier into the face of that russian UN guy?

I just said to hubby listening to it, I'd love the translator to actually say it how it is, admitting that they'd carried out atrocities and intend to destroy the country and its people.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5051 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:18:23 pm
I have no real knowledge of this, but what is the terrain of Ukraine like? Is it mostly flat lands surrounding the river? Is there any prospect of a long guerrilla war such as those in Afghanistan and Vietnam?

Very flat. Lots of hills/mountains especially in the very west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5052 on: Today at 04:51:33 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:08:44 pm
Unbridled capitalism is the incentive but not the cause of where we are today. there are many reasons for this but the most obvious one is to look at what is happening right now in Russia. Lies and disinformation are the only source of information for millions of Russians to help them form a opinion. we have seen this in the US with the paranoid freedom of speech sacrosanct belief. we saw it in the UK in the years running up and during Brexit, we now have a PM and a government who lie on a daily basis, sort these problems out and it would go a long way towards solving the UK and the world problems.
My point was only about the question of why some on the left have a soft spot for vicious dictators - and that, I think, is that they see them as a counter to western imperialism (and thus, unbridled capitalism) - and those people have reached a point in their thought process that challenging the supremacy of western capitalism trumps every other consideration. (Which, btw, also makes them very susceptible to conspiracy theories and disinformation).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5053 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm
Three or four days ago a poster (can't remember who) posted a link to a John Mearsheimer lecture on the West, Russia and Ukraine from around the time of the Russian annexation of Crimea. Mearsheimer is in the Kissinger school of hard-right 'realpolitik'. Ukrainian desires are irrelevant to him. He sees the nation as simply a chess-piece to be moved around according to the imperatives of Great Power relations. In particular he thinks that Putin's needs are much more important than the Ukrainian people's needs. However the poster was impressed by the lecture and explained how it gave him a greater appreciation of what was happening in Ukraine than anyone else had on RAWK. I dutifully listened to Mearsheimer and was amazed by how wrong his predictions had turned out. And also by how he persistently blamed the West for provoking the peace-loving Putin.

I think the people at the New Yorker were too. They caught up with the blithering idiot on the phone.  He still thinks its our fault!

https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/why-john-mearsheimer-blames-the-us-for-the-crisis-in-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5054 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:18:23 pm
I have no real knowledge of this, but what is the terrain of Ukraine like? Is it mostly flat lands surrounding the river? Is there any prospect of a long guerrilla war such as those in Afghanistan and Vietnam?

google "rasputitsa". It has slowed down Khan, Napoleon, Nazis & Stalin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5055 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:03:03 pm
If your world view sees unbridled capitalism as the fundamental problem, which both feeds and is propped up by US military supremacy/western imperialism/military-industrial complex, then it's not too much of a stretch to reach a position in which all demonstrations of that power must be opposed and any opposition or threat to that power must (logically) be supported, even if only indirectly. In this (warped) logic, while Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a wrong (and will result in many deaths and much suffering), in the long view - they believe - it would reduce overall suffering by limiting and restricting the power of the 'greater evil', that is us - and the US.

There are/were people involved in Stop the War who genuinely hate all war and violence. There are/were also some (much of the leadership) who prioritise the challenge to western supremacy to the extent that any opposition - including terrorist attacks and the deaths of US/UK personnel - is welcomed (but not, of course, openly).

One problem (among several) with such a thought process is that it feeds, as Yorky said above, a contradictory (and dangerous) power-worship, as essentially the most obvious threats to western supremacy are demented dictators and autocrats like Putin, Saddam, etc. It also leads sections of the left to align with reactionary forces, such as elements of the Islamist opposition to Israel.


Great post. I have an instinctive distrust of the actions and motivations of the US, but consider myself to be impartial enough to see each event through an even perspective.

Those on the left who remain too blinded by their hatred of the US and spout bollocks in situations such as the current crisis, damage the credibility of leftism.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5056 on: Today at 05:03:40 pm
Georgia will apparently put in an application for EU membership tomorrow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5057 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:51:47 pm
Three or four days ago a poster (can't remember who) posted a link to a John Mearsheimer lecture on the West, Russia and Ukraine from around the time of the Russian annexation of Crimea. Mearsheimer is in the Kissinger school of hard-right 'realpolitik'. Ukrainian desires are irrelevant to him. He sees the nation as simply a chess-piece to be moved around according to the imperatives of Great Power relations. In particular he thinks that Putin's needs are much more important than the Ukrainian people's needs. However the poster was impressed by the lecture and explained how it gave him a greater appreciation of what was happening in Ukraine than anyone else had on RAWK. I dutifully listened to Mearsheimer and was amazed by how wrong his predictions had turned out. And also by how he persistently blamed the West for provoking the peace-loving Putin.

I think the people at the New Yorker were too. They caught up with the blithering idiot on the phone.  He still thinks its our fault!

https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/why-john-mearsheimer-blames-the-us-for-the-crisis-in-ukraine


It's like an interview with George Galloway. Deluded tripe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5058 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm
Quote from: stara on Today at 04:57:08 pm
google "rasputitsa". It has slowed down Khan, Napoleon, Nazis & Stalin.

👍Thanks everyone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5059 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:51:33 pm
My point was only about the question of why some on the left have a soft spot for vicious dictators - and that, I think, is that they see them as a counter to western imperialism (and thus, unbridled capitalism) - and those people have reached a point in their thought process that challenging the supremacy of western capitalism trumps every other consideration. (Which, btw, also makes them very susceptible to conspiracy theories and disinformation).
Sorry I see what you mean, yeah, I posted a video of Diane abbot defending Mao the other day, it's a good example showing how the left can wilfully ignore the suffering and deaths of 10s of millions if they support the ideology. as you say this was her main consideration when discussing Mao.
