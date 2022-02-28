Former Liverpool forward Andriy Voronin says he's willing to take up arms and fight with the Ukrainian armed forces against "son of a b****" Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of the country.Voronin, a 75 times capped Ukraine international, has been forced to leave his job as assistant manager of Dynamo Moscow as Russian forces continue to advance on Kyiv and surrounding areas of the country.Having fled Russia, Voronin and his family are now safe in Germany, with the 42-year-old telling German publication Bild that: "I could no longer work in the country that is bombing my homeland."Voronin made 40 appearances for the Reds between 2007 and 2010, but played the majority of his career in Germany for Borussia Moenchengladbach, Mainz, Cologne, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.When asked by Bild what Germany can do to help Ukraine, he added: "Stop that son of a b**** Putin, help the refugees. And send weapons so we can defend ourselves."I'm so proud of our country. We have beautiful cities, great people."We will keep fighting. And we will win. But the price is so high. All the dead..."We live in the year 2022, and not in World War II..."Voronin went on to detail how he left Russia alongside his family."We got out of Moscow before it was completely blocked," he said."We couldn't land in Dusseldorf so we flew via Amsterdam. My father, my mother-in-law, my wife and my children are here now."I've been unwell for four days. Really bad. When I see all the pictures from my homeland. When I see the news. It's all as unreal as a movie. But a horror film."I just want to help. With money. Whatever... And I don't know if I should say it: But if I were in Ukraine right now, I'd probably have a gun in my hand too."Lokomotiv Moscow's German coach Markus Gisdol has also left his role in the Russia capital because of the war."For me, football coaching is the best job in the world," he said."I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression."That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect."I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometers away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people."That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.