« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 189658 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 04:42:28 pm
Russians hit Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center at Kiev.

Ironically the Russians call the Ukrainians the Nazis.

Double ironically, it was built by Jewish-Russians oligarchs - wonder what they think about their mate Vlad now?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,648
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
The Russians appear to have hit the television tower in Kyiv. The service is down at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,570
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:42:09 pm
Remarkable.  I'm almost certain I wouldn't have the courage to put myself in the way of a vehicle that size.

It's hard to read too much into the will of the Russian soldiers in that convoy but I can imagine some sociopaths that would plough through that crowd just for the sport of it!  Unarmed civilians very much putting their lives on the line.
This might sound awful, but Hitler and the Nazis programmed ordinary German soldiers through years of propaganda to see the Poles and the Soviets and above all the Jews as less than them - untermenschen, and all that. They had indoctrinated them, saw everyone else as being no better than animals and that certainly helped the Nazi assault on the East to be as vicious as there's ever been seen.

Putin hasn't done that. Sure, the Russian soldiers have been told of various Ukrainian 'crimes', but above all, the soldier on the ground think of Ukrainians to be similar to them, if a bit misguided. A wayward brother.  I just don't see Russian conscripts forming any Einsatzgruppen any time soon.  Of course, there's bound to be individual acts of madness, but hopefully nothing systematic.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,067
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,108
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?

I heard that it means that any aircraft entering the area would get shot down. Ie when Russian fighters enter it, the UK or whoever would shoot them down and Putin would retailate.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?


How would it be enforced if Russian planes flew into/over it?
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?

We would have to shoot down Russian planes, they shoot down ours, that spirals, world war 3 erupts, we all die.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:11 pm
We would have to shoot down Russian planes, they shoot down ours, that spirals, world war 3 erupts, we all die.

Then cockroaches would evolve to be the new humans.

To be honest I think they'd do a better job.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,270
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Hopefully the shills on the far right and far left are gone for good now.

They shouldn't see sunlight for quite a while.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 05:15:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?

You cannot enforce it without shooting down surface-to-air missile stations at Russian soil first.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,834
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm »
Jeremy Cliffe@JeremyCliffe
NEW: EU officials are considering offering asylum and refugee status for soldiers who want to desert the Russian army, as long as they have not committed war crimes.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?

Fear
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,570
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:11 pm
We would have to shoot down Russian planes, they shoot down ours, that spirals, world war 3 erupts, we all die.
And even worse than that, it'd give Liz Truss another opportunity to do a Top Gun photo opportunity.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,834
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 05:31:05 pm »
Russian owned and registered ships banned from Canada's waters and ports
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm »
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.

The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.

But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.

But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.

Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers,  and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.

Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.

But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'

Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.

Peace and love,
Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.


Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:15:30 pm
Jeremy Cliffe@JeremyCliffe
NEW: EU officials are considering offering asylum and refugee status for soldiers who want to desert the Russian army, as long as they have not committed war crimes.


I'd be worried for their families back home if they took up the offer.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 05:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:59:31 pm
.

Putin hasn't done that. Sure, the Russian soldiers have been told of various Ukrainian 'crimes', but above all, the soldier on the ground think of Ukrainians to be similar to them, if a bit misguided. A wayward brother.  I just don't see Russian conscripts forming any Einsatzgruppen any time soon.  Of course, there's bound to be individual acts of madness, but hopefully nothing systematic.

As far as I can see, the average Russian foot soldier has no interest at all in killing unarmed Ukranian civilians. They keep stopping the tank or turning the convoy around. You can think of many examples in the last 50 years where a Junta or Warlord or a Despot would just mow them down, putting a big dent in the likelihood similar acts of open defiance would re-occur quickly.  So that at least is a good sign in a sea of shit.

Im starting to wonder though whats in the minds of the commanding officers to simply proceed then with war crimes like shelling civilian areas. Its much easier said than done to disobey direct orders in a theater of war because the standard penalty is summary execution, but somewhere along the chain the buck has to stop. Putins crazy still needs enabling. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,817
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 04:42:28 pm
Russians hit Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center at Kiev.
Disgraceful, 5 dead apparently
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,076
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.
....


Damn mate. Best wishes to you all and stay safe. Keep in touch on here if you can.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 05:42:24 pm »
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.

The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.

But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.

But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.

Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers,  and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.

Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.

But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'

Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.

Peace and love,
Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.
Stay safe. Hope it all works out ok for you No one should have to go through this.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:07:55 am
Putins world view is diametrically opposite to the west and to Ukraine. We know what Putin wants and we know what hes been doing to achieve his goals. He wants a greater Russia and he wants to gather as much wealth for himself and his friends/allies as possible. To achieve that he will do pretty much anything. Invasion, cyber attacks, assassinations, disruption of elections are all part of his game plan. He thinks the west is weak and that he is intellectually superior.

He is corrupt and totally without morals. If he was forced to sign up to an agreement that didnt suit his ambitions, the first minute after, as the ink was drying, he would be plotting ways to break it.
The time difference makes it hard for me to follow on some of these conversations... So maybe I should just read.

This is a bit of a naive take on the situation, Alan. Putin is not so much after personal wealth, he's already got that; maybe not directly under his name, but certainly within his reach. Like Erdogan. The Russian oligarchs who support him are probably among the very reaches people in the world. And they want more, that's given. Putin wants importance and recognition, he wants Russia to be one of the greatest powers in the world and to always have a say in world affairs. Russia is still the biggest nuclear power, but the US (and NATO, Europe) have ignored that for a long time. The political line toward Russia since it's disintegration in 1991 has been that of a "fuck off". I'm actually curious what would have happened if NATO accepted Russia. It sounds outlandish now, but that would have meant that Russia is no longer an enemy of NATO, and NATO had to redefine its purpose. My hope (and I still hold that one day this will happen) was the creation of a European defense entity that will take care of the security in the Old World. But that's too much of a political shift for today's day and age.

Regarding the bit in bold above, there are two ways to end this madness - a solution that is acceptable to Putin / Russia, and a capitulation. The former one is the path forward IMHO, which would mean that Putin is satisfied. If he is forced, as you say, that can only happen in a full-blown WWW III (probably nuclear) and only on the provision that he loses said war. And, of course, if anyone is left alive to sign anything.

Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:44:00 am
I cant speak for all Ukrainians, only the ones I know personally, but none of them want to be part of Putins Greater Russia.
I do not believe for a moment that Putin's Greater Russia is his goal. I gave arguments against that. I don't think he'd want NATO's forces right at his door. So, no one really want a Greater Russia, not the West, not Ukrainians, and I don't think Putin does either.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,241
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Shaun, Ana and your beautiful cat.
🙏💙💛🙏
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm »
Stay safe, Shaun, Ana and cat!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,332
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.

The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.

But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.

But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.

Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers,  and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.

Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.

But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'

Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.

Peace and love,
Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.




 :'(

I dont think any of us can imagine what you, Ana and the cat are currently going through, it just sounds so heartbreaking right now and theres probably not a lot of comfort we can offer but for what its worth were not forgetting you guys, theres literally millions of people across the world praying for you and the rest of Ukraine to overcome this

All my hopes

WLR
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,817
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

Best of luck to you and everyone there mate. YNWA
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,648
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 05:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.

The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.

But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.

But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.

Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers,  and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.

Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.

But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'

Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.

Peace and love,
Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.

Take care.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,899
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 05:57:05 pm »
Good luck Shaun, Ana and cat.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 05:58:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:42 pm
Whats the reason why a no fly zone wont be done over Ukraine?

NATO would have to shot down Russian jets to enforce it. I understand why Ukrainians are asking for it, but its a non starter.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4749 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:57:05 pm
Good luck Shaun, Ana and cat.

+1
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4750 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Stay safe Shaun, Ana and the cat 🙏🇺🇦
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4751 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
I think Putins actions are driven more by restoring Russia to its former glory and avenging what he feels is the injustice of how the Soviet Union broke up, than by any fear of NATO or attempt to get richer than he already is.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4752 on: Today at 06:04:14 pm »
All the best to you Shaun, stay safe.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,931
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4753 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm »
Good luck Shaun. Cant imagine what youre going though and as obvious as it sounds its unbelievable that something like this can be happening in 2022. Take care.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4754 on: Today at 06:07:00 pm »
I cant see any solution that defeats Putin without full scale war. He will take Ukraine eventually. Do we just accept that knowing hell then probably look at the Baltic States next. Maybe Im wrong. Im just very pessimistic and cant see a way out of this.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4755 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm »
Stay safe Shaun. Hope you three are able to get out of there soon.

Cannot even imagine what it must be like. Stay safe and find a safe passage through.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4756 on: Today at 06:08:33 pm »
Stay safe Shaun and friends.

Good will prevail trust in that.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4757 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:32:37 pm
I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.

My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.

The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.

But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.

But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.

Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers,  and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.

Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.

But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'

Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.

Peace and love,
Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.




Hope you, Ana and cat make it out, stay safe.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 