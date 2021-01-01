« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 187874 times)

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:22:46 pm

Crocodile tears.

MI6 considered him a security risk for his links to the Putin regime (and they were concerned about Bozo's chumminess toward him), but it was widely reported that the Cabinet Office ordered the security services to remove him as a security risk, freeing up Bozo to give him a Life Peerage.





And it was only a few years ago that Boris ditched his security detail to go party it up with him in Italy, not long after thr Salisbury poisonings had happened.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jul/18/boris-johnson-refuses-to-answer-questions-over-party-in-lebedev-mansion

We dont know who the other guests were. Maybe his ex-KGB dad invited some mates as well?
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,074
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote
Democracy Now!
@democracynow
·
29m
Historian Timothy Snyder rejects the claim that NATO expansion is a primary cause of the Ukraine crisis. "The world isn't just about Washington and Moscow. It's also about other sovereign states and other peoples who can express their desires and have their own foreign policies."

https://twitter.com/democracynow/status/1498660961837887489

Hopefully this will help get through to some of the left-wing 'NATO=western imperialism' numpties.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:13:59 pm
I'm in Ireland mate. When I say 'we', I mean the west.

At least you have a chance of handing out "EU passports"....
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,828
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:38:02 pm
At least you have a chance of handing out "EU passports"....

I'd love one of those :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
@VeraMBergen
Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian.

Translation:



https://twitter.com/VeraMBergen/status/1498329378907992068
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,754
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:45:37 pm

https://twitter.com/VeraMBergen/status/1498329378907992068

Heartbreaking.

And an answer.

Bomb the Russians with leaflets telling them what their mates are being ordered to do.  Find a way to funnel their deserters if they won't begin a long march back on their own.  Other armies have done similar.  Just say, en mass, fuck this for a game of soldiers, I'm off.
Logged
Succinct.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
How the fuck can one man do all this. One individual, in this day and age. Madness
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,754
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:16 pm
How the fuck can one man do all this. One individual, in this day and age. Madness
Autocrat.

Imagine Trump?
Logged
Succinct.
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 