Is there a potential problem here if the West punishes and degrades Russia so much, that Putin feels he has nothing to lose?



From the lessons of history. I mean I don't know the answer here.



All indications are that Putin does not care what there is to lose that does not affect him personally, and the thing that matters most to him is his pride and what he believes. The point of degrading the Russian economy is to convince others that Putin cannot be tolerated any longer. Whether it's the Russian people, those in the services, his chief backers, or whoever. No one believes what we can do can have any positive impact on Putin himself.