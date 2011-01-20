« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 187113 times)

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:51:24 am
Every bit helps and I dont want to rain on anyones parade but the Mig 29 isnt a great plane. Its useless against ground targets, has a very small payload and range and is only comes into its own if its recent enough version that it can carry the R77.

If the Ukrainians had the F16 then that would be a game changer but obviously they wont have the trained pilots for that.

The Mig 29 is a multi role fighter and a quite capable dog fighter. But you are right, the Polish ones are configured for a2a warfare. Maybe the idea is to use the migs to take on Russia's fighters and challenge their air superiority?

If they only had India's Su 30mkis, which can kick arse in the air and on the ground.. Russia has nothing apart from the Su 35 to match those.

Actually, the US should send them about 4 A10 warthog squadrons. Those will deal with Russian tanks and artillery units.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,072
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 01:03:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:13 pm
Someone on bbc radio 5 live now , a South African in Kiev. Saying that the danger outside his apartment  is more from armed civilians than Russians at the moment , people getting held up by gangsters who are now armed and desperate for necessities. He apologized for being controversial but thats what hes seeing on the ground.
Jesus, this has my fear about arming random people. Not to mention the prospect of all sorts going over there from abroad with no vetting of their intentions. The potential for an absolute shitshow is huge, and might not be in Ukraine's best interests.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:59:22 pm
Not going to happen in the near to mid-term future I would imagine and von der Leyen or heads of states saying Ukraine should be given a perspective to joining the EU is nothing more than symbolic in my view. There's a process for new members and they have to fulfill certain standards. Ukraine is far away from that, from what I've read.

They should grant accession status now. Largely symbolic as you say, these things take many years - that's the beauty of the EU, its transformative nature with regards to economies, rule of law etc. But it signals the promise of a brighter future for Ukraine, which is something they will desperately need now.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:09:14 pm
Is there a potential problem here if the West punishes and degrades Russia so much, that Putin feels he has nothing to lose?

From the lessons of history. I mean I don't know the answer here.

All indications are that Putin does not care what there is to lose that does not affect him personally, and the thing that matters most to him is his pride and what he believes. The point of degrading the Russian economy is to convince others that Putin cannot be tolerated any longer. Whether it's the Russian people, those in the services, his chief backers, or whoever. No one believes what we can do can have any positive impact on Putin himself.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:37 pm
Everyone else has put sanctions on Russian Oligarchs. Apart from one country. You can guess which one. Liz Truss is a waste of space.

The EU lady earlier said they'll go after their ships, property, cars and other luxury goods regardless of where they try to hide them.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:02:50 pm
The Mig 29 is a multi role fighter and a quite capable dog fighter. But you are right, the Polish ones are configured for a2a warfare. Maybe the idea is to use the migs to take on Russia's fighters and challenge their air superiority?

If they only had India's Su 30mkis, which can kick arse in the air and on the ground.. Russia has nothing apart from the Su 35 to match those.

Actually, the US should send them about 4 A10 warthog squadrons. Those will deal with Russian tanks and artillery units.

The equipment don't operate themselves. The planes don't fly themselves. The equipment has to be simple to operate and probably one use and throw away. Or they need to be stuff that the Ukrainian military are familiar with.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:03:29 pm
Jesus, this has my fear about arming random people. Not to mention the prospect of all sorts going over there from abroad with no vetting of their intentions. The potential for an absolute shitshow is huge, and might not be in Ukraine's best interests.

It's probably a case of which are the biggest threats and prioritising.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,072
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:11:17 pm
It's probably a case of which are the biggest threats and prioritising.
True. It's a desperate situation.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:02:50 pm
The Mig 29 is a multi role fighter and a quite capable dog fighter. But you are right, the Polish ones are configured for a2a warfare. Maybe the idea is to use the migs to take on Russia's fighters and challenge their air superiority?

If they only had India's Su 30mkis, which can kick arse in the air and on the ground.. Russia has nothing apart from the Su 35 to match those.

Actually, the US should send them about 4 A10 warthog squadrons. Those will deal with Russian tanks and artillery units.

The Mig 29 only has unguided a2g weapons I think, even the later versions and I dont think the Russians developed it much, favouring the SU 27 and then the SU 30 mainly for India and SU 35.

And while the Ukrainians dont have A 10s, the SU 25 is capable of carrying out the same function (without the gattling gun though!)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,062
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
This is all terrifying, I've no idea what the actual endgame is here.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:11:17 pm
It's probably a case of which are the biggest threats and prioritising.
Yes, it's always going to be a calculated risk when you arm what are effectively militia.  Right now they may be acting like hoodlums but if they stand and fight when the invading forces arrive I'm sure the caller will be thankful for them.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 01:19:33 pm »
As reported by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), millions of foreigners have come to Russia, despite the sanctions. They mostly visited restaurants and museums. This is an absolute record.

They also left feedback on Google about the places they had visited: Было хорошо! Однако, Путин испортил нам настроение, вторгшись в Украину. Востаньте против своего диктатора, прекратите убивать невинных людей! Ваше правительство лжет вам. Восстаньте!

Translation: It was nice! However, Putin spoiled our mood by invading Ukraine. Rise up against your dictator, stop killing innocent people! Your government is lying to you. Arise!

I heard some people had managed to visit several restaurants and museums in different Russian cities today.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,216
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm »
@spignal
Marine Le Pen's party is binning its 8-page electoral tract, which features a picture of her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin. Apparently that's not a vote-winner any more! 1.2 million copies had been printed.




Hopefully recycled. Though keeping one or two copies for the debates.
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 01:21:44 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:03:29 pm
Jesus, this has my fear about arming random people.

My fear is there will be the ocassional Ukranian citizen who decides they want to take the Russian side, and Ukraine will inadvert arm their enemy within
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,292
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 01:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:20:47 pm
@spignal
Marine Le Pen's party is binning its 8-page electoral tract, which features a picture of her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin. Apparently that's not a vote-winner any more! 1.2 million copies had been printed.




Hopefully recycled. Though keeping one or two copies for the debates.

Hilarious. Macron should print it instead.

The Western friends of Putin on both Right and Left - we know who they are - are going to take a beating at the polls because of this. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:17:27 pm
This is all terrifying, I've no idea what the actual endgame is here.

The only way i see it ending is Russian's and Russia's Oligarchs do something about it. The trouble is you have places like the UK and the Tories who are trying to do everything they can to delay sanctions on the Oligarchs.

Liz Truss saying she has a hit list, but won't name a single person and keeps saying in the coming weeks. I mean....it's an absolute pisstake. Theirs people dying.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,522
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 01:31:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:16:53 pm
The Mig 29 only has unguided a2g weapons I think, even the later versions and I dont think the Russians developed it much, favouring the SU 27 and then the SU 30 mainly for India and SU 35.

And while the Ukrainians dont have A 10s, the SU 25 is capable of carrying out the same function (without the gattling gun though!)

Yeah, it was mostly designed for a2a combat.

They will have to neutralize Russias air dominance first or the S25s will become easy targets for their Sukhois.

Trying to search any info on what planes the Russians have deployed. I wonder if they have already deployed the 'heavy guns' like the Su 35 and Mig 31 (for air superiority).

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 01:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:06 pm
Hilarious. Macron should print it instead.

The Western friends of Putin on both Right and Left - we know who they are - are going to take a beating at the polls because of this.
Elections in Hungary on April 3. Together with the LGBT referendum, which is to mobilize Orban's supporters.

I hope he will get a kick from Hungarian voters.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:56:20 am
An Indian national among the civilians killed. Wonder if that will put some pressure on Modi to adjust his stance.

Doubt it. Newspapers and channels have been reporting how Indian students are being mistreated by Ukrainian authorities when they tried to cross the border, so if anything the opinion here is with the Russians. Not speaking for everyone of course, just what you see online on Twitter and comments sections
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 01:36:17 pm »
Whatever gets done economically, may be too late for the Ukrainians unfortunately. Would be great if they can somehow get fast tracked into nato. Obviously wont happen, things are starting to look very desperate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 