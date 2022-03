Maersk, the biggest shipping company in the world has suspended all shipments to Russia.



The no fly zone she requested is problematic, but she forcibly pointed out that whilst Ukraine’s women and children cannot access escape routes to Poland and Romania because of Russian air dominance, both Putin and Abramovic have children who are safe in Germany and London respectively. She called him out on the Abramovic issue, and rightly so given he’d just boasted that UK sanctions were the ‘biggliest and bestest’ (to coin a Trumpism).



Just saw that, good to see the economic chopping keeps flying in. That should cause a big dent. Also liked the French ministers comments about the need and want to cause a full on economic collapse of Russia, saying it will screw the country and it's people unfortunately but completely necessarily.Someone needs to find out what Abramovic has on someone, something is going on here. He is going untouched whilst all around him face sanctions. Absolute piss take and Boris should be fucking hounded out at every opportunity.