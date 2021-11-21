« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 184829 times)

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 08:55:41 am »
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4SCs6g27tJGboLZ1GsF77U?si=j7FhYWr4RzqA1bIh7sxc2w

Short podcast on the history of Ukraine if anyone is interested.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,316
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 08:56:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:44 am
Not sure whats going on here

https://mobile.twitter.com/RhonddaBryant/status/1498554991904276480?cxt=HHwWgIC-jer098spAAAA


He can just stand up in Parliament and say the same thing right?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,212
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote
Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven said they would contest the spurious and unfounded basis of European Union sanctions imposed for Russias invasion of Ukraine.

The EU on Monday sanctioned both Fridman and Aven, along with dozens of other prominent Russians, Reuters reported.

The EU said Aven is one of Vladimir Putins closest oligarchs and that Fridman had been referred to as a top Russian financier and enabler of Putins inner circle.

Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven  are profoundly shocked by the demonstrably false allegations made in the EU regulation purporting to justify the basis on which they have been sanctioned, the businessmen said, adding:

    Mr Fridman and Mr Aven will contest the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions  vigorously and through all means available to them to reverse unwarranted and unnecessary damage to the livelihoods and prosperity of their many employees, customers, partners and stakeholders and the businesses that they and their partners have built up over the past 25 years.

Aven said it was wrong of the EU to say that he was an especially close personal friend of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Fridman said it was untrue that he had cultivated strong ties to the administration of Vladimir Putin.

They both said it was untrue to state they were unofficial emissaries for the Russian government or that they had supported or benefited from Russian decision-makers responsible for the destabilisation of Ukraine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/mar/01/ukraine-russia-latest-news-live-updates-war-vladimir-putin-kyiv-kharkiv-russian-invasion-update


Putin? Never heard of him, never met him in my life.....

Alas lads, I think the days of people falling for that kind of bullshit are over.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 