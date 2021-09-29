Reports now of dozens killed in a carpet bombing attack in Kharkiv. Disgusting



Its not carpet bombing, its cluster munitions. It is a terrible thing if used in urban centres. Each rocket releases tiny bomblets midair scattered everywhere to attack large areas and have an area denial effect.It is an indiscriminate attack, and the unexploded bomblets also acts like a landmine that can stay there for years. They are very hard to clean up after, and affects a lot of children especially as they tend to pick them up unsuspectingly.