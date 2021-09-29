« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 177627 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:27:46 pm
But he looks so much bigger than the others.
:)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MMiKyfd6hA0</a>
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:27:46 pm
But he looks so much bigger than the others.


 :lmao

"You know the way your eyes sometimes play tricks on you...?"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 01:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:34:05 pm
Not always

Communism in Kerala

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communism_in_Kerala


Sorry - I did mean to mention that as the exception to the rule. Kerala is an example of a majority of people in a state/region wanting that political system, so it works.

Just as it would have a decent chance of working if a country voted for a communist government (although, as we've seen with even mildly-leftist governments, capitalist forces seek to disrupt economic activity in order to discredit the left-of-centre policies).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 01:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:32:04 pm
If true, Truss needs to be trussed up. On the balance of probabilities - given that she is thick as fuck - she did say something like that, didn't she.

I've said it before, the Johnson Government is indeed worse than Thatcher's.

It was on Raworth. Where she said she basically encouraged British Citizens to go out and fight.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 02:01:33 pm »
Reports now of dozens killed in a carpet bombing attack in Kharkiv. Disgusting
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 02:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:49:35 pm
It was on Raworth. Where she said she basically encouraged British Citizens to go out and fight.
But that's not the same thing, is it. Having said that, she should have chosen here words more carefully about 'support for British nationals going to fight in Ukraine'.

https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1497874899007856640
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:35 pm
But that's not the same thing, is it. Having said that, she should have chosen here words more carefully about 'support for British nationals going to fight in Ukraine'.

https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1497874899007856640


So British people going off to fight in foreign wars is now allowed again?

Difficult to keep up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 02:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:25:53 pm
But it happens every. single. time. It is a system antithetical to basic human psychology. Face it, it doesn't work.
Pretty much this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
This shit that Truss has caused is what happens when politicians are allowed to run their mouths off unchallenged.

Spout lies as a norm and put your foot into one of the biggest threats to mankind in over 80yrs.

You stupid fucking bitch!!!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:08:27 pm
He's still on his sitting miles away from everyone else bullshit. Fucking Howard Hughes with nuclear weapons.




I'm thinking this is some kind of protection thing for himself? Stop anyone just thinking fuck this....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 02:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:28 pm

So British people going off to fight in foreign wars is now allowed again?

Difficult to keep up.

So British-Kurds were being threatened with prosecution if they travelled to Syria to fight for the YPG back in 2018 because we didnt want to upset Turkey, our NATO ally. Yet Ukrainians are being encouraged to travel back to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion in 2022?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 02:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:01:33 pm
Reports now of dozens killed in a carpet bombing attack in Kharkiv. Disgusting

Its not carpet bombing, its cluster munitions. It is a terrible thing if used in urban centres. Each rocket releases tiny bomblets midair scattered everywhere to attack large areas and have an area denial effect.

It is an indiscriminate attack, and the unexploded bomblets also acts like a landmine that can stay there for years. They are very hard to clean up after, and affects a lot of children especially as they tend to pick them up unsuspectingly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:28 pm

So British people going off to fight in foreign wars is now allowed again?

Difficult to keep up.
I have no idea what you mean. Who said they weren't?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 02:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:11:10 pm
Its not carpet bombing, its cluster munitions. It is a terrible thing if used in urban centres. Each rocket releases tiny bomblets midair scattered everywhere to attack large areas and have an area denial effect.

It is an indiscriminate attack, and the unexploded bomblets also acts like a landmine that can stay there for years. They are very hard to clean up after, and affects a lot of children especially as they tend to pick them up unsuspectingly.

Putin needs to be killed. It's that simple now. Hope one of his own takes him out before it's too late.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:22:11 pm
I have no idea what you mean. Who said they weren't?

The law?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:23:37 pm
The law?
I seem to recall that there was talk of some such law a good many years ago. But I have not lived in the UK for more than 10 years, so have no idea what the law is now (and I cannot remember what it was before I left).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 02:32:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:22:57 pm
Putin needs to be killed. It's that simple now. Hope one of his own takes him out before it's too late.

It's the end game for Putin now, one way or another.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:06:14 pm
This shit that Truss has caused is what happens when politicians are allowed to run their mouths off unchallenged.

Spout lies as a norm and put your foot into one of the biggest threats to mankind in over 80yrs.

You stupid fucking bitch!!!

It`s also what happens when people are promoted above their competence/experience level as seems the case across the UK government where people were given jobs according to loyalty and adherence to Brexit ideology.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
Its illegal to enlist in a foreign army in conflict with a country at peace with the UK and as absurd as it sounds, the UK is currently at peace with Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 02:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:35:22 pm
Its illegal to enlist in a foreign army in conflict with a country at peace with the UK and as absurd as it sounds, the UK is currently at peace with Russia.

Yep.
