Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 175626 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:47:25 am
Im not sure who to believe, theres a few things I have seen on Social Media about Ukrainians not allowing Asian and Black people to leave but I did see the BBC interview a Nigerian man and his Ukrainian wife in Poland where they went to, and there was a few other black people in the background so they are getting out. But I also wouldnt put anything past the Russians in terms of disinformation.

As for views on Russia, yes my dad is exactly the same, still very Pro-Russia and Anti-American.

I only gave weight to the story after some interviews with Indian students in Ukraine were broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu5M2fiNnSA&ab_channel=NDTV

The student is basically saying the Ukrainian forces are not letting them cross the border into Poland, they are hitting students causing fractures to some, girls are being harassed and their hair being pulled. Doesn't sound like a great situation and has people angry about the treatment of students.

I hope it gets resolved soon, although I can understand the frustration against India/Indians due to our diplomatic stance on the issue.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 09:19:33 am


I hope it gets resolved soon, although I can understand the frustration against India/Indians due to our diplomatic stance on the issue.

Which the students had nothing to do with. It's just sad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ive blocked one person on RAWK in my entire 17 years of being on here

Some comments and Twitter propaganda being posted look like theyre going to make me up that score

Come in here with your anti Ukraine shite and you can get in the bin and I would hope the mods stick you in it aswell
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Ukrainian defence minister is going in to talks. Got a far stronger hand than I suspect most people would expect at this point. Russia dont have much leverage at all now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:53:25 am
https://twitter.com/ayocaesar/status/1497976164505329669?s=21

I think there needs to be a distinction between supporting Ukraine, and supporting ultra-nationalists. The Azov battalion is quite well known, along with their ideological slant. But this problem of ultra-nationalists (or white supremacy to be blunt) exist in every Western country, from places like Russian, Hungary, UK to even the USA. I think if we are to advance as a society one must be able to separate the rights from the wrongs, and be ready in unison to fight these issues.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:18:08 am
I'm awaiting an Ebay payment into my bank account and received this message after logging in.

Were sorry, all incoming and outgoing payments are delayed at the moment. Your payment is in a queue, there's no need to re-send

Could this be related to removing certain banks from the Swift system meaning that have to do extra checks as to where the money is coming from. Or have I been identified as a Russia Oligarch?
 :-\

Ditto my bank this a.m
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:59:10 am
That's bloody beautiful.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:32:55 am
Fuck, that got me emotional. He was trying hard not to cry, but couldn't hold it.

It's beautiful to let ukrainians know that they are not alone.

Aye. Just re-watched it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Moscow stock exchange isn't opening today.

@maxseddon
Putin will chair an emergency meeting with his cabinet and the central bank later today after sanctions significantly changed Russias economic reality, the Kremlin says.

These are heavy sanctions, they're problematic, but Russia has the potential to compensate the damage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:53:25 am
https://twitter.com/ayocaesar/status/1497976164505329669?s=21


She's quite high up on a list of people I think everyone should have zero interest in what they have to say or share in this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Been trying to catch up with the thread. Is he moving ICBM's into Ukraine? Seems a bit mad, but if he feels like we are going to nuke Russia (or wants to pretend so) it would make sense (to him) to be able to retaliate from somewhere that hasn't been fried. Haven't felt like this since the seventies. I'm sure if we could take Putin out with a surgical strike now, it would be done. But I bet no one knows where he is at any particular time and I bet he's constantly on the move.

Personally hope no one retaliates if anyone is stupid enough to fire one, no point in killing millions of innocent Russians or whoever it is. Anyway, what a win eh!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:29:19 am
Moscow stock exchange isn't opening today.

@maxseddon
Putin will chair an emergency meeting with his cabinet and the central bank later today after sanctions significantly changed Russias economic reality, the Kremlin says.

These are heavy sanctions, they're problematic, but Russia has the potential to compensate the damage.

Don't think Putin is looking to compensate for the damage, think he's looking to retaliate. Like seizing assets, etc.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:29:44 am
She's quite high up on a list of people I think everyone should have zero interest in what they have to say or share in this.
For me, that goes for people who share her bullshit too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Starting to think maybe Patton was right.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
https://web.archive.org/web/20220226051154/https://ria.ru/20220226/rossiya-1775162336.html

A Russian newspaper accidentally published a Victory article on Saturday.

A new world is born before our eyes. Russia's military operation in Ukraine opened a new era - and in three dimensions at once. And of course, in the fourth, domestic. Here begins a new period both in ideology and in the very model of our socio-economic system - but it is worth talking about separately a little later.
Russia is restoring its unity - the tragedy of 1991, this terrible catastrophe of our history, its unnatural dislocation, has been overcome. Yes, at a high price, yes, through the tragic events of the virtual civil war, because now brothers separated by belonging to the Russian and Ukrainian armies are still shooting at each other - but Ukraine will no longer be like anti-Russia. Russia is restoring its historical fullness by gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians. If we had refused this, allowed the temporary division to consolidate for centuries, we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants - for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Does Russia have the capability to launch nukes from subs like the UK does?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:36:40 am
Been trying to catch up with the thread. Is he moving ICBM's into Ukraine? Seems a bit mad, but if he feels like we are going to nuke Russia (or wants to pretend so) it would make sense (to him) to be able to retaliate from somewhere that hasn't been fried. Haven't felt like this since the seventies. I'm sure if we could take Putin out with a surgical strike now, it would be done. But I bet no one knows where he is at any particular time and I bet he's constantly on the move.

Personally hope no one retaliates if anyone is stupid enough to fire one, no point in killing millions of innocent Russians or whoever it is. Anyway, what a win eh!

He just said he's upping the alert level of his deterrence forces, which really means nothing except to rattle people. There really isn't anything much he can do to make the nuclear forces even more ready, they are always on alert status.

I think he has done this in view of the protests across Europe, in order to intimidate the general population, and in turn NATO, to sue for peace. I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:49:51 am
A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelensky on his offer to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world, according to a US Army veteran arranging their passage.

The group, composed of six US citizens, three Brits, and a German, are NATO-trained and experienced in close combat and counterterrorism. They want to be among the first to officially join the new International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine (...)

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/american-nato-military-veterans-fight-russia-with-ukraine
The comments look promising, quite a few ex military wanting to find out where to sign up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:45:11 am
Does Russia have the capability to launch nukes from subs like the UK does?

Yes, also from bombers as well. The UK actually has quite a small ballistic submarine fleet compared to the US and Russia. Generally in peacetime all these submarines will be tracked by attack submarines from all nations if possible.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:45:11 am
Does Russia have the capability to launch nukes from subs like the UK does?

They sure do. They've got about 4 new ones plus some older gear.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sky reporting that Roman Abramovich is at the peace talks on Ukraine's request. How bizarre.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:29:44 am
She's quite high up on a list of people I think everyone should have zero interest in what they have to say or share in this.

"Ashna Sarkar is a British journalist and libertarian communist political activist. She is a senior editor at Novara Media and teaches at the Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Please put really long posts inside snip tags underneath a header. It makes scrolling through the thread much easier.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 11:00:05 am
Sky reporting that Roman Abramovich is at the peace talks on Ukraine's request. How bizarre.

Heard he puts on a good spread. Or maybe some of the Ukrainians are Reds and they want to take the piss.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:02:00 am
"Ashna Sarkar is a British journalist and libertarian communist political activist. She is a senior editor at Novara Media and teaches at the Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam."


Means nothing. She chats utter rubbish.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 11:00:05 am
Sky reporting that Roman Abramovich is at the peace talks on Ukraine's request. How bizarre.
For someone not involved in politics he sure is slap bang in the middle of this now.

Maybe the Ukrainians want to learn how to use surface-to-air missiles and are asking Roman to loan them Kepa until the end of the season.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:02:00 am
"Ashna Sarkar is a British journalist and libertarian communist political activist. She is a senior editor at Novara Media and teaches at the Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam."

What is a libertarian communist?

Gives you the choice of a cattle wagon or a long march to the Gulag?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:38:55 am
For me, that goes for people who share her bullshit too.

Ouch. Information can often be gained from even the most bias of sources.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:22:01 am
Ouch. Information can often be gained from even the most bias of sources.

I can categorically say nobody has ever learned anything useful from Novara "Media".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:22:01 am
Ouch. Information can often be gained from even the most bias of sources.

If the source is biased surely the information will be biased?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 09:19:33 am
I only gave weight to the story after some interviews with Indian students in Ukraine were broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu5M2fiNnSA&ab_channel=NDTV

The student is basically saying the Ukrainian forces are not letting them cross the border into Poland, they are hitting students causing fractures to some, girls are being harassed and their hair being pulled. Doesn't sound like a great situation and has people angry about the treatment of students.

I hope it gets resolved soon, although I can understand the frustration against India/Indians due to our diplomatic stance on the issue.

On the Slovak Ukrainian border there were seen persons of darker skin & Asian most probably abroad students men and women getting out of Ukraine in to Slovakia and further.

EDIT: on poland ukraine border there were more problems due to massive amounts of people coming in.... however some of the refugees decided to go to Slovak border instead as it was not that crowded day or two ago.

waiting hours are getting longer but mostly due to the Ukraine side, not Slovakian...we welcome all people from Ukraine who flee the war with open arms.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 11:22:01 am
Ouch. Information can often be gained from even the most bias of sources.
I think you're thinking of 'disinformation'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
BBC with a story from a Nigerian man who said he was treated like "an animal" attempting to cross the border into Poland. Even in a time of war racism still is alive and well in 2022  :no
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm
I think we would get to a situation where it's just Russia with a cop out name and 4/5 other nations playing in Qatar.

In fact, it would be a fitting way to hold the world cup.
Really, if FIFA does not get its act together, pronto, member national associations should disassociate and create a new federation. FIFA should have been binned long ago anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:26:25 am
BBC with a story from a Nigerian man who said he was treated like "an animal" attempting to cross the border into Poland. Even in a time of war racism still is alive and well in 2022  :no

There's numerous videos showing soldiers now allowing African women on trains. It's shocking behaviour but I can't say I'm surprised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 11:00:05 am
Sky reporting that Roman Abramovich is at the peace talks on Ukraine's request. How bizarre.

Boy he sure doesn't want to be sanctioned does he?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:26:25 am
BBC with a story from a Nigerian man who said he was treated like "an animal" attempting to cross the border into Poland. Even in a time of war racism still is alive and well in 2022  :no

stupid people are everywhere..but they do not represent the views of all people. Eastern Europe is more racist due to the fact they had only little exposure to different cultures and view them as a threat, despite the fact the other world moved on beyond skin color... there is a lot of work to do and this is offtopic now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60553124

Quote
A Ukrainian sailor has admitted trying to sink a yacht owned by the head of a Russian state arms firm, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The 48m (157ft) Lady Anastasia, which belongs to Rosoboronexport director general Alexander Mikheev, was docked in Majorca in Spain when the mechanic opened valves in its engine room.

He was arrested by Civil Guard officers on Saturday and later released on bail.

He told a judge that he regretted nothing and would do it again.

The man said he tried to scuttle Mr Mikheev's yacht after watching news reports from Ukraine on the television,

"There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv," he was quoted as saying by local media.

"They were attacking innocents."

