A Russian newspaper accidentally published a Victory article on Saturday.A new world is born before our eyes. Russia's military operation in Ukraine opened a new era - and in three dimensions at once. And of course, in the fourth, domestic. Here begins a new period both in ideology and in the very model of our socio-economic system - but it is worth talking about separately a little later.Russia is restoring its unity - the tragedy of 1991, this terrible catastrophe of our history, its unnatural dislocation, has been overcome. Yes, at a high price, yes, through the tragic events of the virtual civil war, because now brothers separated by belonging to the Russian and Ukrainian armies are still shooting at each other - but Ukraine will no longer be like anti-Russia. Russia is restoring its historical fullness by gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians. If we had refused this, allowed the temporary division to consolidate for centuries, we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants - for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land.