interview with noted russian economist Sergey Guriev, former board member of Sberbankhttps://meduza.io/feature/2022/02/28/voyna-stoit-rossiyanam-dorogo-i-budet-stoit-esche-dorozhe
(in russian, use google translate)
Some excerpts:
Q: The EU, the US and Canada announced the freezing of the reserves of the Central Bank. It seems that this scared everyone more than the disconnection from SWIFT. How hard will it hit us?
A: This is very important news, absolutely unexpected, no one knew that this was possible. The presence of reserves has been one of the key pillars of macroeconomic stability - what will happen tomorrow in the foreign exchange market is difficult to predict. Just because it never happened.
We are entering a situation in which it is difficult to predict how the ruble will behave. Maybe tomorrow there will be no auction. Maybe there will be panic. But this is a huge blow to the ruble. This can be said with absolute certainty.
Q: Does it depend on the country in which the Central Bank reserves are actually stored now?
A: Yes, it does. Now some say: it's okay, the Central Bank still has gold and yuan, they can definitely be sold. It's also a non-obvious moment. Because American sanctions are a very serious mechanism, and Chinese banks will not necessarily want to help the Russian Central Bank, because America can impose serious punishment on them for this. It's happened before, it's not a theory. For example, with the French bank BNP Paribas, which violated US sanctions and was forced to pay a multi-billion dollar fine. I can't imagine that Chinese banks would be willing to help Russia at that cost.
The situation is completely unclear. Will it be possible to sell gold tens, as [Mikhail] Bulgakov would say? It is not entirely clear who would want to buy this gold [from the Central Bank's reserves] at the risk of falling under US sanctions. America may prohibit Chinese banks from buying Russian gold and exchanging the yuan that the Central Bank has for dollars. And the Russian Central Bank, of course, needs dollars and euros, because most of the imports of the Russian economy are still Europe. To buy pills, technology, food, you need dollars, not yuan.
Whether Chinese banks can help Russia cope with the shortage of dollars or euros is completely unclear. I wouldn't bet on it. I think that, most likely, Chinese banks will say: Sorry, we are great friends and we think that you are great fellows, but because of American sanctions we will not be able to cooperate with you.
Q: Are there any examples of such sanctions working?
A:- It works, of course. I will give you an example of Iran. Iran wanted to build its own nuclear bomb, sanctions were imposed, Iran went to negotiations and made a deal - negotiations. And until the arrival of Donald Trump, this deal was supported.
Most likely, such harsh sanctions will lead to the fact that Vladimir Putin will have to start negotiations on the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine. And the discontent of the citizens will push him to this. I would not put my money on the fact that tomorrow grateful citizens will come out with posters: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the ruble is much cheaper than last week. We support the war against the brotherly people." There will be no such rallies tomorrow. Sooner or later he will have to negotiate.