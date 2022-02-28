Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?



Indian college students trying to cross the border to catch flights home are being harassed and assaulted by the Ukrainian police (?). Some of the kids who were at the receiving end of the physical abuse have been on news channels and complained about the treatment meted out to them.You also obviously have folks who have a very soft corner for Russia due to the immense support that has been extended by the Soviet Union to India over the years. They have been an all-weather ally so that clouds many people's sentiments regarding them (including my father who is quite pro-Russia, not pro-Putin).