Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 174074 times)

Offline PIPA23

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:29:54 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:00:11 pm
Wow, this video is extraordinary:

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569

In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.

Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful  ;D

blyat = fuck
pideraz = fucker/asshole
suka blyat = fucking fuck/fucking bitch

he is basically swearing all the time and describing how they destroyed his street and what mess remained...

incredible how Ukraine fights, everyone who remained in the country seems to be determined to fight the Russians which is remarkable, they are helping with everything possible..

Ukraine are fighting for peace and future of the whole Europe right now.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:53:05 am »
Thought provoking (long) thread on why Russia's military is losing
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1497993363076915204.html

The overall theme: the Russian army has been ill-prepared for fighting a war, has spent years engaging in smaller special operations against weaker, ill-equipped foes, and its troops lack experience and motivation.

They've also completely underestimated the recent war time experiences of the Ukranian army, its national mythology and the modernisation of its equipment
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 01:54:16 am »

https://www.twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1498021412531019784

"Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captains armband.

 Every single Benfica supporter gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears

Goosebumps. An incredibly emotional moment... 🙌"
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:59:10 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:54:16 am
https://www.twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1498021412531019784

"Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captains armband.

 Every single Benfica supporter gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears

Goosebumps. An incredibly emotional moment... 🙌"

That's bloody beautiful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 02:17:56 am »
The rouble plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the US dollar on Monday as markets opened for trading on the first day after western nations announced punishing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion.

https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/USDRUB:CUR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 02:44:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:17:56 am
The rouble plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the US dollar on Monday as markets opened for trading on the first day after western nations announced punishing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion.

https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/USDRUB:CUR

Gonna be a grim Monday in Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 02:55:19 am »
Down 40% now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 03:10:23 am »
WaPo reporting that U.S. administration officials and Ukranian intelligence believe Belarus will be sending soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russians in the next 72 hrs.

If true, it wouldn't surprise me if Lukashenko ends up getting deposed soon. He barely survived the last major protests in Belarus and new ones are starting up again. This time around I think Russia might be too stretched to bail him out
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 03:55:38 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:10:23 am
WaPo reporting that U.S. administration officials and Ukranian intelligence believe Belarus will be sending soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russians in the next 72 hrs.

If true, it wouldn't surprise me if Lukashenko ends up getting deposed soon. He barely survived the last major protests in Belarus and new ones are starting up again. This time around I think Russia might be too stretched to bail him out

Quote
Belarusians cast ballots Sunday in a constitutional referendum that the countrys authoritarian leader called to cement his 27-year old grip on power, even as he offers the countrys territory to his ally Russia to invade Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has edged even closer to Russia amid crippling Western sanctions over his crackdown on domestic protests, said he was confident that Belarusians will support a set of constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay in power until 2035.

The revised main law also sheds Belarus neutral status, opening the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, which deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began Thursday.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-kyiv-referendums-belarus-alexander-lukashenko-3acd50c10b125bc45515ccc23a0daa4f


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 04:27:40 am »
Gee, I wonder where that "confidence" comes from?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 04:32:55 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:54:16 am
https://www.twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1498021412531019784

"Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captains armband.

 Every single Benfica supporter gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears

Goosebumps. An incredibly emotional moment... 🙌"

Fuck, that got me emotional. He was trying hard not to cry, but couldn't hold it.

It's beautiful to let ukrainians know that they are not alone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 06:33:53 am »
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 07:18:30 am »
meta and twitter have both been moving against Russian bots this morning so it wouldn't be surprising.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 07:36:50 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?
Ukraine apparently sided with Pakistan on a few things in the past. Saw a bit of a rant about it on FB earlier...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 07:40:16 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?

Id say its the Russian bots trying to swing opinions behind them. Indians are quite pro-Russia because of defence procurement but I dont think they are necessarily anti-Ukraine either, like with most of these things India will just stay out of it and not offer support to either side.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 07:42:46 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?

Saw an unverified clip on Twitter of Ukrainian soldiers rough handling / beating up Indians at the border trying to flee.
Also many Twitter posts of black people not being allowed to get on trains or to cross borders and told Ukrainians first .
Apparently there may be some anti India sentiment in Ukraine because India abstained from voting against the Russian invasion , the only country along with China .
Again hard to tell whats true and what isnt but Ive seen all that on Twitter in the last couple of days .
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 07:46:37 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?

Facing Ukrainian ire after India's UN move: Students

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/facing-ukrainian-ire-after-indias-un-move-students/articleshow/89879248.cms
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 07:47:22 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?

Theres a lot full stop because people are unbearable c*nts/not seeing the truth

Propaganda war needs to be won and the truth must put
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 07:56:50 am »
If Russia are struggling here then surely now is a good time for countries to step in and finish them off, realistically will we ever have a better chance at stepping in and getting rid of Putin than now? He has always been untouchable but right now I doubt he is?

That's assuming the news we see of Ukraine dominating the field is true, I still have my doubts because Russia are progressing every day it seems, is that just because of sheer quantity of soldiers?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 07:56:56 am »
interview with noted russian economist Sergey Guriev, former board member of Sberbank

https://meduza.io/feature/2022/02/28/voyna-stoit-rossiyanam-dorogo-i-budet-stoit-esche-dorozhe (in russian, use google translate)


Some excerpts:


Q: The EU, the US and Canada announced the freezing of the reserves of the Central Bank. It seems that this scared everyone more than the disconnection from SWIFT. How hard will it hit us?
A:  This is very important news, absolutely unexpected, no one knew that this was possible. The presence of reserves has been one of the key pillars of macroeconomic stability - what will happen tomorrow in the foreign exchange market is difficult to predict. Just because it never happened.
We are entering a situation in which it is difficult to predict how the ruble will behave. Maybe tomorrow there will be no auction. Maybe there will be panic. But this is a huge blow to the ruble. This can be said with absolute certainty.


Q: Does it depend on the country in which the Central Bank reserves are actually stored now?
A: Yes, it does. Now some say: it's okay, the Central Bank still has gold and yuan, they can definitely be sold. It's also a non-obvious moment. Because American sanctions are a very serious mechanism, and Chinese banks will not necessarily want to help the Russian Central Bank, because America can impose serious punishment on them for this. It's happened before, it's not a theory. For example, with the French bank BNP Paribas, which violated US sanctions and was forced to pay a multi-billion dollar fine. I can't imagine that Chinese banks would be willing to help Russia at that cost.
The situation is completely unclear. Will it be possible to sell gold tens, as [Mikhail] Bulgakov would say? It is not entirely clear who would want to buy this gold [from the Central Bank's reserves] at the risk of falling under US sanctions. America may prohibit Chinese banks from buying Russian gold and exchanging the yuan that the Central Bank has for dollars. And the Russian Central Bank, of course, needs dollars and euros, because most of the imports of the Russian economy are still Europe. To buy pills, technology, food, you need dollars, not yuan.
Whether Chinese banks can help Russia cope with the shortage of dollars or euros is completely unclear. I wouldn't bet on it. I think that, most likely, Chinese banks will say: Sorry, we are great friends and we think that you are great fellows, but because of American sanctions we will not be able to cooperate with you.


Q: Are there any examples of such sanctions working?

A:- It works, of course. I will give you an example of Iran. Iran wanted to build its own nuclear bomb, sanctions were imposed, Iran went to negotiations and made a deal  - negotiations. And until the arrival of Donald Trump, this deal was supported.
Most likely, such harsh sanctions will lead to the fact that Vladimir Putin will have to start negotiations on the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine. And the discontent of the citizens will push him to this. I would not put my money on the fact that tomorrow grateful citizens will come out with posters: Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the ruble is much cheaper than last week. We support the war against the brotherly people." There will be no such rallies tomorrow. Sooner or later he will have to negotiate.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 07:59:08 am »
Obviously, this is a desperate, last roll of the dice for Putin, and the beginning of his end.  The question is, just how much damage can he do, from now to then.

The sanctions on the Russian Central Bank was not on his list and will be a game changer, I believe.  He planned to use their reserves to prop up the economy, now he cannot.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 08:05:48 am »
Russia dont have the reserves to prop up the ruble, so they are forcing companies to exchange 80% of their foreign currency into Ruble - which will be more worthless in the next coming days.

Basically they are asking their own companies to fuck themselves. Crazy. Like literally no foreign businesses will ever open up a company in Russia again with this move. Add in the. 20% interest rates, the Ruble going down the shitter, and its a disaster. The Russian people will feel the effects shortly and hopefully more will turn on him
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:56:50 am
If Russia are struggling here then surely now is a good time for countries to step in and finish them off, realistically will we ever have a better chance at stepping in and getting rid of Putin than now? He has always been untouchable but right now I doubt he is?

That's assuming the news we see of Ukraine dominating the field is true, I still have my doubts because Russia are progressing every day it seems, is that just because of sheer quantity of soldiers?

That could happen from within. Although the oligarchs love Mother Russia, they covet their money more.

I wouldn't be surprised if Vlad fell out of a window.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 08:19:25 am »
Putin will be at his most deadly now. Could be be a crucial 24 hrs, he is a cornered rat at this stage with the economy caving in around him. You feel for the Russian people who will pay for this for decades to come.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 08:19:43 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 08:20:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:16:16 am
That could happen from within. Although the oligarchs love Mother Russia, they covet their money more.

I wouldn't be surprised if Vlad fell out of a window.

And hopefully the security cameras will be out for maintenance.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:33:53 am
Seems like there is a lot of anti-Ukrainian sentiment formenting in India at the moment, it is all over my twitter feed. Not sure if anything of that is real or if its a farm/bot operation. Anyone here can give insight to this?

Indian college students trying to cross the border to catch flights home are being harassed and assaulted by the Ukrainian police (?). Some of the kids who were at the receiving end of the physical abuse have been on news channels and complained about the treatment meted out to them.

You also obviously have folks who have a very soft corner for Russia due to the immense support that has been extended by the Soviet Union to India over the years. They have been an all-weather ally so that clouds many people's sentiments regarding them (including my father who is quite pro-Russia, not pro-Putin).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 08:28:46 am »
All a bit scary isnt it.
