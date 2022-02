Can someone more knowledgeable than me explain how the rest of the world will react if they launch nuclear missiles?



Is it breaking some international laws?



Could or would the US or EU or NATO retaliate and just wipe out everything?



Nobody knows. One of, if not the first thing a British PM does is provide instructions on what should happen if the UK government becomes incapacitated by a nuclear attack. They could say level everything or don't respond at all. That's the point of nuclear weapons. The element of the unknown. I cannot imagine for one second nobody would retaliate if they used them and not even Putin would be so stupid.