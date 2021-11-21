« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:12:32 pm
You seem obsessed with nuclear war as you keep mentioning it  ::)

Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off.

I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:14:40 pm
Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off.

I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.

Just think it's weird you keep mentioning it that's all.

Enjoy the match
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:15:29 pm
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.

Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:17:12 pm
Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.

Let's hope the negotiations go well then and it all gets called off 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:15:29 pm
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.

Well according to the Ukrainians the Russians have lost 4300 people, about 150 tanks, 50 planes and helicopters and 700 APCs and taken hundreds of prisoners who they are allowing phone home so they can tell their families whats going on. None of this verified but if its even close to being true, yes hes getting his arse well and truly whipped.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The level of incompetence in managing this invasion is stark. Either someone in Russian intelligence really dropped the ball, or everyone was too scared to tell Putin the reality, or the operation is being deliberately sabotaged from the inside.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:07:14 pm
Berlin:



Prague:



Amsterdam:



London:



Fantastic pictures, quite heart warming. Loved Pargue when I went on a city break there, strange to think that I probably wouldn't have been able to visit it back in the cold war days.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
EU banning Russian aircraft (including oligarch owned jets) in its airspace. Sputnik and Russia Today banned as well. EU also prohibiting transactions with Russia's Central Bank and imposing new sanctions on Belarus
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
BP offloads its stake in Rosneft, CEO resigns.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
"Sweden is now proposing direct support for Ukraine's armed forces. It includes 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 body shields and 5,000 anti-tank weapons" Andersson told a news conference.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Georgian sailors refused to refuel the Russian ship. They said: "Russian ship, fuck off!!!"

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497975134069706752?cxt=HHwWgMC-ydSc8MkpAAAA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:19:06 pm
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
And Belarus
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:32:15 pm
And Belarus

Bet they're shitting their guts out. Probably thought Russia could protect them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
FedEx and UPS suspending service to Russia
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:40:16 pm
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
If he does then even China wo go against him, Russia would be a wildlife reserve for the next 40 years.
