You seem obsessed with nuclear war as you keep mentioning it
Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off. I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.
Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
And Belarus
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
