Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?



I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.



Well according to the Ukrainians the Russians have lost 4300 people, about 150 tanks, 50 planes and helicopters and 700 APCs and taken hundreds of prisoners who they are allowing phone home so they can tell their families whats going on. None of this verified but if its even close to being true, yes hes getting his arse well and truly whipped.