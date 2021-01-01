« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:33:46 pm
Yep actually the feeling was he priced them in. Clearly now he hasnt and he probably was sure nothing would happen or not to this extent.

To be fair 'we', that is all the Western / NATO nations have a history of not responding strongly enough, eg. getting away with murder on the UK mainland. I guess this is the straw that broke the camels back, he was just taking the piss in the end. Its galvanised everybody together resulting in this unprecedented show of unity.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:16:16 pm
Its getting like a Frederick Forsyth job now. There is a moral obligation on the whole world now to kill the fucking rat.

Dogs of War wasn't it? I'm sure I read it years and years ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 03:17:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:10:49 pm
Canada closes its airspace to all Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft.

Also re: Turkey

Ragıp Soylu@ragipsoylu
BREAKING  Turkey says what happens in Ukraine constitutes a war under Montreux Convention, says will act accordingly: Foreign Minister
Meaning, Turkey can close the straits for Russian warships except the ones associated with the Black Sea fleet

Turkish Foreign Minister says even the Russian Black Sea fleet who can cross the straits under the convention shouldnt join the war. Turkey still didnt formally closed the straits for Russian warships. But it looks imminent

They are the most likely to cause a NATO-Russia kick off.

Paging Mister men, the nuclear war is back on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 03:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Wow, this video is extraordinary:

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569

In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.

Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful  ;D

There are many more graphic versions of this video circulating with dead Russian soldiers and Ukrainians taking equipment off their bodies. Viewer discretion is advised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:17:09 pm
Dogs of War wasn't it? I'm sure I read it years and years ago.

I think Joe Royle penned that one in the mid-90s
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:01:22 pm
Wow, 100,000 people by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Amazing how this has brought ordinary people throughout the world out into the streets.

Might have been earlier but its looking a bit quieter now.Here is live webcam

https://youtu.be/ZjocHz-WtWU
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Random bloke removes a mine from under a bridge. Balls of steel.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497931328322514947
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 03:21:22 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:43:27 pm
Is this idea of allowing foreigners in to fight for Ukraine all a bit risky? I can imagine lots of demented right-wingers trying to infiltrate the territorial defence forces.
How do they vet people that they're intentions are genuine?

Why does this statement remind me of Everton's recruitement policy?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 03:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:00:11 pm
Wow, this video is extraordinary:

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569

In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.

Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful  ;D
Yes it is. I heard similar words at the rally in front of the Russian Embassy today.  ;D

It appears these are remnants of the fighting group, called by the man as "kadyrowtsy", which had been filmed in this video.
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497838808104116227

« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:13 pm by Perkinsonian »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
This thread is a rollercoaster of anxiety

Someone says something uplifting and its gleefully shot to bits within a pages time

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:12 pm
This thread is a rollercoaster of anxiety

Someone says something uplifting and its gleefully shot to bits within a pages time
You just described pretty much every thread for the last 15 years ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 03:25:43 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:19:12 pm
Might have been earlier but its looking a bit quieter now.Here is live webcam

https://youtu.be/ZjocHz-WtWU

How long you want them to stay?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 03:25:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:12 pm
This thread is a rollercoaster of anxiety

Someone says something uplifting and its gleefully shot to bits within a pages time



Take our minds off it for a bit.Team news due out soon
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:25:16 pm
You just described pretty much every thread for the last 15 years ;)

;D

I did didnt I
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:25:43 pm
How long you want them to stay?



They cant stay.They have to get home to watch the League cup.Support the Redmen 😀
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:25:16 pm
You just described pretty much every thread for the last 15 years ;)

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:19:09 pm
I think Joe Royle penned that one in the mid-90s

 ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 03:27:52 pm »
The count of Russian oligarchs publicly speaking up against the war is up to 3 now,  some sources more solid than others: Fridman,  Deripaska,  Chubais
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:16:16 pm
Its getting like a Frederick Forsyth job now. There is a moral obligation on the whole world now to kill the fucking rat.

He's got to be pretty much persona non grata now. In a few days, he's likely damaged Russia's reputation for at least a decade. Will be interesting to see how long he lasts if things continue to escalate within Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:25:44 pm
Take our minds off it for a bit.Team news due out soon

Were in a final and I must be honest Im completely distracted by it

Its just another 90/120mins of pressure I could do without !

Ive drank way too much coffee over the past 10 years. My psyche is battered
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
There is a video off Russian AFVs shooting up a static AFV monument by mistake in Bucha. I cant link it here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 03:32:38 pm »
Crazy that not one person near him thinks, if he's dead, all this goes away
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:24:12 pm
This thread is a rollercoaster of anxiety

Someone says something uplifting and its gleefully shot to bits within a pages time


Fair point. I'm probably guilty of posting some needlessly pessimistic stuff. I've been struggling with anxiety the past few years and I have a tendency to catastrophize. Will try to be more mindful.
All this stuff has me wound up like a coiled spring.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:32:38 pm
Crazy that not one person near him thinks, if he's dead, all this goes away

I would be very surprised if there aren't quite a few that think that.

It means nothing but I actually think him gone will be how this ends.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 03:35:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:31:08 pm
Were in a final and I must be honest Im completely distracted by it

Its just another 90/120mins of pressure I could do without !

Ive drank way too much coffee over the past 10 years. My psyche is battered
Mate, I've barely even thought about the footy today. It will be a welcome distraction though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:27:52 pm
The count of Russian oligarchs publicly speaking up against the war is up to 3 now,  some sources more solid than others: Fridman,  Deripaska,  Chubais

As I've said to some of my friends who can bear to talk about this horror, this will eventually be policed internally by the Russians. No individual is irreplaceable, and if the cost of sanctions hits their pockets hard then I wouldn't be surprised if Putin is somehow removed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 03:39:02 pm »
I've studied nuclear war for 35 years, you should be worried.

Here you go Mister Men, fill your boots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7hOpT0lPGI
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm »
Portugal closing airspace to Russian flights
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm »
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:39:50 pm
Portugal closing airspace to Russian flights

Soon, Russia won't be able to take off at all.  :D
