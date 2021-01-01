Yep actually the feeling was he priced them in. Clearly now he hasnt and he probably was sure nothing would happen or not to this extent.
Its getting like a Frederick Forsyth job now. There is a moral obligation on the whole world now to kill the fucking rat.
Canada closes its airspace to all Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft. Also re: Turkey Ragıp Soylu@ragipsoyluBREAKING Turkey says what happens in Ukraine constitutes a war under Montreux Convention, says will act accordingly: Foreign Minister Meaning, Turkey can close the straits for Russian warships except the ones associated with the Black Sea fleetTurkish Foreign Minister says even the Russian Black Sea fleet who can cross the straits under the convention shouldnt join the war. Turkey still didnt formally closed the straits for Russian warships. But it looks imminent
Wow, this video is extraordinary:https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful
Dogs of War wasn't it? I'm sure I read it years and years ago.
Wow, 100,000 people by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Amazing how this has brought ordinary people throughout the world out into the streets.
Is this idea of allowing foreigners in to fight for Ukraine all a bit risky? I can imagine lots of demented right-wingers trying to infiltrate the territorial defence forces. How do they vet people that they're intentions are genuine?
This thread is a rollercoaster of anxiety Someone says something uplifting and its gleefully shot to bits within a pages time
Might have been earlier but its looking a bit quieter now.Here is live webcamhttps://youtu.be/ZjocHz-WtWU
You just described pretty much every thread for the last 15 years
How long you want them to stay?
I think Joe Royle penned that one in the mid-90s
Take our minds off it for a bit.Team news due out soon
Crazy that not one person near him thinks, if he's dead, all this goes away
Were in a final and I must be honest Im completely distracted by it Its just another 90/120mins of pressure I could do without !Ive drank way too much coffee over the past 10 years. My psyche is battered
The count of Russian oligarchs publicly speaking up against the war is up to 3 now, some sources more solid than others: Fridman, Deripaska, Chubais
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Portugal closing airspace to Russian flights
Page created in 0.147 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]