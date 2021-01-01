Putin has put his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert - whatever that means. - Sky News
The UK already did it 2 days ago. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60539303
Thought the UK had!https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60505417Brfore France too! - So there, out bettered them!
YouTube comments there are 100s of pro Russian commenters under his speechesI really despair
Check the bathroom cabinet for iodine tablets folks. I'm going to google up how far away Chequers is.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Looks like talks are set between Russia and Ukraine on the border. Tea party hosted by the mad hatter Belarus PM.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
yes, only thing that kept Russia in check was power. We fucked up appeasing them, doing fuck all in 2014, anti war shite made divisions etc we looked weak and they acted on it worrying about protesting a country to give up nukes is pathetic. If are pushing for it, wake up.Its woke as fuck. And fuck off corbyn and co
It makes no sense an hour ago Belarus was supposed to be joining the war effort, now it's peace talks. Yeah, whatever.
Zelenskyy has confirmed it.
Jesus, I am seriously hoping they have not agreed to go unarmed.
My missus went to university with someone who now works for one of the social media giants, who is openly pissed that they aren't doing more to clamp down on this shit. The likes of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter could and should be doing far more.
I very much doubt hell go himself.
Had some arguments with lots of Scottish Indy Ref people yesterday, who were all defending RT to the hilt, saying it's better than the BBC. Useful idiots.
Youtube is full of right-wing knobheads who watch too much RT.
I know that. I don't really understand why any official would be going to Belarus when there are still rumours of that country becoming involved in the war.
Thankfully those idiots are a tiny minority but even that is far too many.
What would be the point of attacking them? Killing a few delegates?
If you were going to peace talks you would normally go to a neutral venue, I would discount nothing when it comes to Putin.
Theyre not actually entering Belarus, theyre meeting near the Prypiat river which is along the Belarus-Ukraine border.
It's making me nervous KH, I would put not be trusting Putin with anything especially on a day like this.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]