« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 159632 times)

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 09:27:10 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:38:32 am
The whole NATO thing is so double-edged. Would Putin invade, if the Ukraine was in Nato? Probably not (or he had done it years ago, agree with the red line statement). But without Nato, other countries might have supported Ukraine by now. By beingnin Nato, they can't, because they would drag the whole alliance into it. And because you need to show that to get the benefits of membership (defence), you need to be a member.

I also think that this whole debate of bringing countries into Nato, so Russia doesn't attack them, is not a good solution. It seems to come naturally to many people who grew up with a cold war rhetoric. But Russia can change, and a democratic Russia wouldn't pose such a threat to its neighbours that they all need to enter Nato.

The real lesson here is that we can't allow our countries to be run by lunatics.

That bolded bit... I was watching Putin's speeches in full from the past few days (subtitled) and one thing stood out: he creates enemies in his head.  Absolutely convinced having a border with a Nato country will lead to Nato attacking Russia, all his thinking stems from there and a constant reference to history / USSR. 

Maybe if he lived in the present he would've paid attention to the details of the quality of his army.



Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 09:27:16 am »
I see the propaganda war has started, lots of fake videos from throw away accounts of black people and Indian people being turned away, without any context of when it was. They are trying to get the left in western countries to turn. Hopefully they dont buy into it.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Dip your toe into social media & youll see the bots & troll farms are out in full force: most playing up Russia as the victim. Being clear that the world is against Russia not Putin. The fact is that Putin is terrified of successful (nominal?) democracies on his border, thats why he wants to put the soviet empire. Hed rather have Nato bases on the borders of Poland or Ukraine than on his own border. The Russian people need to rise up & Gaddafi him. Easier said than done of course.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,514
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 09:38:27 am »
There are sudden rumours of splits in the State Duma which is the lower house of the Russian Parliament. It seems MP's are starting to come out against the invasion, the names Mikhail Matveyev and Oleg Smolin have been mentioned. This will be interesting to test how Russian MP's really feel about this and maybe persuade more to break rank. Any kind of opposition in Russia itself is to be welcomed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 09:41:44 am »
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 09:42:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:38:27 am
There are sudden rumours of splits in the State Duma which is the lower house of the Russian Parliament. It seems MP's are starting to come out against the invasion, the names Mikhail Matveyev and Oleg Smolin have been mentioned. This will be interesting to test how Russian MP's really feel about this and maybe persuade more to break rank. Any kind of opposition in Russia itself is to be welcomed.

But so so risky to those who vocalise that opposition. It's going to take some brave Russians to stop this. Hopefully enough can speak out simultaneously to create some momentum before they're taken away.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,149
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 09:43:38 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 09:27:10 am
That bolded bit... I was watching Putin's speeches in full from the past few days (subtitled) and one thing stood out: he creates enemies in his head.  Absolutely convinced having a border with a Nato country will lead to Nato attacking Russia, all his thinking stems from there and a constant reference to history / USSR. 

Maybe if he lived in the present he would've paid attention to the details of the quality of his army.





Yeah, I've seen reports that say it got much worse over the covid pandemic - he basically isolated himself for two years.

The pandemic affected everybody's mental health, but luckily nost of us are not tyrants with vast armies and nukes at our hands.

It comes back to the point of how dangerous it is to give one person so much power.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,514
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:42:13 am
But so so risky to those who vocalise that opposition. It's going to take some brave Russians to stop this. Hopefully enough can speak out simultaneously to create some momentum before they're taken away.

It's the anniversary of the death of Boris Nemtsov the opposition leader who was gunned down on the orders of Putin. Perhaps that has something to do with it as well. Another brave critic of Putin who paid with his life.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,149
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 09:47:30 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:42:13 am
But so so risky to those who vocalise that opposition. It's going to take some brave Russians to stop this. Hopefully enough can speak out simultaneously to create some momentum before they're taken away.

Russian opposition is tough, they know this. But they have to speak out, it is them that can stop the war in the least bloody way, and also the most permanent.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 09:27:10 am
That bolded bit... I was watching Putin's speeches in full from the past few days (subtitled) and one thing stood out: he creates enemies in his head.  Absolutely convinced having a border with a Nato country will lead to Nato attacking Russia, all his thinking stems from there and a constant reference to history / USSR. 

Maybe if he lived in the present he would've paid attention to the details of the quality of his army.


He's a c*nt, he knows he's a c*nt, and everyone around him knows it. The only way to justify this is to convince himself that everyone else is as bad or worse, so he calls the Jewish Ukrainian President a Nazi, debases the US Government by helping to install the Mango Mussolini as President, and gives funds to the Conservatives while his cronies suggest that Boris the clown would be a good choice for PM.

He's just been banging on about Ukraine to his circle for so long that, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, he'd have looked pretty ridiculous to his generals if he hadn't done something. It's all in his own mind, his ego.

One part of his "strategy" that looks particularly silly is this idea of basing your whole economic future on reaching an agreement with China and expecting them to stick to it, something which no-one with any experience of negotiating deals with the Chinese would do. As soon as Russia can't raise cash by selling natural resources to other parties, they're going to get absolutely shafted by the Chinese who can name any price they want.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:06 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:50:08 am
AMD, intel and a TSMC have all stopped shipments to Russia. Russia are going into the dark ages, and the Russian people will feel it very soon and will surely place the blame on one man.

This conflict will only end if the Russian people end it. Although I personally think putin will escalate and attack nato, he is a mad man currently. Back in 2014 he said to remove Russia from swift would be a decoration  of war.

What?? I'm amazed that they've been allowed to ship anything there in the first place given how strict ITAR regulations are. Companies have been fined millions of dollars just for the slightest ITAR breach, bit of a money spinner if you ask me, but there it is. So how they have been able to supply chips which could clearly be used in military applications by a country like Russia of all places is beyond me.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 10:09:30 am »
Reading up about how military works, about only 1 in 3 of military people are actually ground troops/involved in the fighting. The two thirds are support (so about are 50k troops involved)

If 4500 Russian soldiers have already died, that is about 8% of their force wiped out already, that explains why some of the military people are saying they have taken significant losses and are well behind. Add with the problems of logistics, more weapons coming to the Ukrainians etc and this could spell a failure in Russians plans hopefully.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:36 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 10:32:45 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:09:30 am
Reading up about how military works, about only 1 in 3 of military people are actually ground troops/involved in the fighting. The two thirds are support (so about are 50k troops involved)

If 4500 Russian soldiers have already died, that is about 8% of their force wiped out already, that explains why some of the military people are saying they have taken significant losses and are well behind. Add with the problems of logistics, more weapons coming to the Ukrainians etc and this could spell a failure in Russians plans hopefully.

I was thinking the same earlier, if the Ukrainians can carry on grinding down Russians at the rate they, it cant be too long until the Russian attack runs out of steam. The other thing is your only counting deaths, there will be Russians who sustain injuries that renders them unable to fight too.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:42:13 am
But so so risky to those who vocalise that opposition. It's going to take some brave Russians to stop this. Hopefully enough can speak out simultaneously to create some momentum before they're taken away.

They did it to their own royal family. Complete with Little girls

Putins turn surely
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 10:38:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:32:45 am
I was thinking the same earlier, if the Ukrainians can carry on grinding down Russians at the rate they, it cant be too long until the Russian attack runs out of steam. The other thing is your only counting deaths, there will be Russians who sustain injuries that renders them unable to fight too.
exactly, it also explains the fact there are so many videos of abandoned vehicles and lack of major fightings today. Russia has fucked up the logistics massively I reckon. They thought the government would fold shortly, they didnt and now logistics is hindering the push.

The fact they dont have air control yet surprises me, but I think if they wanted to bomb the fuck out of Ukraine they could, but their mission was to get a government installed and they cant do that otherwise that plan is gone if they kill too many civilians.

Russian thought more Ukrainians supported Russian than they actually do I reckon. When we see the propaganda we think its fake, but I reckon putin honestly believes what he is saying. And the people surrounding him has boosted his conviction.

They where wrong. And they where wrong about Europe, nato and the citizens of the world.

 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:42 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
If Ukraine succeeds itll be because the west supplied them with the means to do so

He wont forget that either. Putin cannot stay win or lose, in fact the country needs completely rehauling. We do t want another Putin taking his place

Russia in its current state are a security threat to the entire world. This is a huge shit sandwich but it now needs to be number 1 on the agenda world politics
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,622
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:09:30 am
Reading up about how military works, about only 1 in 3 of military people are actually ground troops/involved in the fighting. The two thirds are support (so about are 50k troops involved)

If 4500 Russian soldiers have already died, that is about 8% of their force wiped out already, that explains why some of the military people are saying they have taken significant losses and are well behind. Add with the problems of logistics, more weapons coming to the Ukrainians etc and this could spell a failure in Russians plans hopefully.

Id take any casualty figures with a pinch of salt though. Im sure the Russians have plenty more cannon fodder to take their place.

What they dont seem to have is good logistics organisation if they are already running out of fuel.

Edit Thats what you just said  ;D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:33:16 am
Dip your toe into social media & youll see the bots & troll farms are out in full force: most playing up Russia as the victim. Being clear that the world is against Russia not Putin. The fact is that Putin is terrified of successful (nominal?) democracies on his border, thats why he wants to put the soviet empire. Hed rather have Nato bases on the borders of Poland or Ukraine than on his own border. The Russian people need to rise up & Gaddafi him. Easier said than done of course.

Its impossible to my head that propaganda can work in this day and age

But when you think what the recent pandemic has people believing and flat earthers etc its sadly very easy

People absolutely love to go against the grain of public opinion. Literally millions of westerners loved Putin not 2 weeks ago. Completely change their mindsets overnight? Dont think so. Even a near ww3 wont do it

I work with a lad whos one of these. He thinks hes this political genius because he follows it. Hes completely embarrassed himself in the last week with the shite hes come out with
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 10:51:09 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:38:30 am
If Ukraine succeeds itll be because the west supplied them with the means to do so

He wont forget that either. Putin cannot stay win or lose, in fact the country needs completely rehauling. We do t want another Putin taking his place

Russia in its current state are a security threat to the entire world. This is a huge shit sandwich but it now needs to be number 1 on the agenda world politics
not just Russia, China in 5 years. This is what we get for appeasing dictators, and why? Just to reduce the costs for companies. It was obvious this would happen with Russia, and its obvious this will happen with China at some point.

We need to push our politicians to only deal with democratic societys, even if there is increased costs. Again, people are surprised at this happening but it was was so fucking clear. Its clear China is going to happen as well. We have been decreasing spending in the military, along with nato forces. China has been building.


Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:38:22 am
exactly, it also explains the fact there are so many videos of abandoned vehicles and lack of major fightings today. Russia has fucked up the logistics massively I reckon. They thought the government would fold shortly, they didnt and now logistics is hindering the push.

The fact they dont have air control yet surprises me, but I think if they wanted to bomb the fuck out of Ukraine they could, but their mission was to get a government installed and they cant do that otherwise that plan is gone if they kill too many civilians.

Russian thought more Ukrainians supported Russian than they actually do I reckon. When we see the propaganda we think its fake, but I reckon putin honestly believes what he is saying. And the people surrounding him has boosted his conviction.

They where wrong. And they where wrong about Europe, nato and the citizens of the world.

 

Yeah, I said the same thing yesterday about the Russian transporter being shot down by a Ukrainian fighter jet that date originally from the Soviet era as a pretty damning indictment of the Russian forces that they dont have complete air control.

With the logistics issue you have to remember its going to be an issue for the Ukrainians too. Moving men and weapons around wont be easy. Based on the maps there dont seem to be any Russian presence on the EU border and as long as thats the case we need to get in what we can and hope that somehow they can get those weapons to where they need them in Kyiv, the east and south of the country.

It would be interesting to know whats working well for the Ukrainians, is it their tanks etc or is it the weapons the West has sent them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 10:55:04 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:50:31 am
Its impossible to my head that propaganda can work in this day and age

But when you think what the recent pandemic has people believing and flat earthers etc its sadly very easy

People absolutely love to go against the grain of public opinion. Literally millions of westerners loved Putin not 2 weeks ago. Completely change their mindsets overnight? Dont think so. Even a near ww3 wont do it

I work with a lad whos one of these. He thinks hes this political genius because he follows it. Hes completely embarrassed himself in the last week with the shite hes come out with
mate, people think we have evolved in the last 70 years, guess what? We havent. Its been used for thousands of years and it will be used for thousands More.

We are supporters of Liverpool, and propaganda in football works as well and we do it ourselves. Military propaganda is no different.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 10:55:31 am »
I think any feelings that Ukraine will somehow win this or that russia will run out of steam are unfortunately wide of the mark. Putin is crazy, he ll only get more dangerous if he gets desperate. Kiev will run out of food and water in about a week then what choice do they have. The city has been encircled from all sides. Only boots on the ground will swing this, and thats not happening.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,797
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 10:57:22 am »
As far as I've understood it, Ukrainian troups control three sides of entry to Kyiv (south, west and east) so not really sure what you mean by it being encircled?
Logged
Linudden.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:31 am
I think any feelings that Ukraine will somehow win this or that russia will run out of steam are unfortunately wide of the mark. Putin is crazy, he ll only get more dangerous if he gets desperate. Kiev will run out of food and water in about a week then what choice do they have. The city has been encircled from all sides. Only boots on the ground will swing this, and thats not happening.

They just said on BBC News that Kyiv has not been encircled yet.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:51:09 am
not just Russia, China in 5 years. This is what we get for appeasing dictators, and why? Just to reduce the costs for companies. It was obvious this would happen with Russia, and its obvious this will happen with China at some point.

We need to push our politicians to only deal with democratic societys, even if there is increased costs. Again, people are surprised at this happening but it was was so fucking clear. Its clear China is going to happen as well. We have been decreasing spending in the military, along with nato forces. China has been building.


Because the reality is so far down the rabbit hole and straight to hell people, including politicians dont want to face it.

China are way too far gone. The lies theyve been fed are too ingrained, too installed into the hard drive.

Russian people not so much, Putins hardcore lovers over there would follow him to hell and wont change though. Russia and the world needs bravery of its citizens and dissenters more than ever
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,165
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:07:35 am
Azerbaijan now being mentioned by the BBC as a location for talks.

Albania with Harry Maguire doing the security arrangements?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,699
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3866 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:54:22 am
Yeah, I said the same thing yesterday about the Russian transporter being shot down by a Ukrainian fighter jet that date originally from the Soviet era as a pretty damning indictment of the Russian forces that they dont have complete air control.

With the logistics issue you have to remember its going to be an issue for the Ukrainians too. Moving men and weapons around wont be easy. Based on the maps there dont seem to be any Russian presence on the EU border and as long as thats the case we need to get in what we can and hope that somehow they can get those weapons to where they need them in Kyiv, the east and south of the country.

It would be interesting to know whats working well for the Ukrainians, is it their tanks etc or is it the weapons the West has sent them.
I agree with Ukrainians having logistics issues as well, hence probably why lots of countrys are giving them fuel. Thing is Russia have the disadvantage of not having train capability.

Its also an occupying force, that seems to be made up of conscripted people. They dont know the land they are in. Putin has sent the canon fodder.

People keep saying the rest is yet to come, this is it. Like I said before, 2/3 of the 150k is mostly support. People have massively overestimated the Russian military.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 