That bolded bit... I was watching Putin's speeches in full from the past few days (subtitled) and one thing stood out: he creates enemies in his head. Absolutely convinced having a border with a Nato country will lead to Nato attacking Russia, all his thinking stems from there and a constant reference to history / USSR.



Maybe if he lived in the present he would've paid attention to the details of the quality of his army.





He's a c*nt, he knows he's a c*nt, and everyone around him knows it. The only way to justify this is to convince himself that everyone else is as bad or worse, so he calls the Jewish Ukrainian President a Nazi, debases the US Government by helping to install the Mango Mussolini as President, and gives funds to the Conservatives while his cronies suggest that Boris the clown would be a good choice for PM.He's just been banging on about Ukraine to his circle for so long that, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, he'd have looked pretty ridiculous to his generals if he hadn't done something. It's all in his own mind, his ego.One part of his "strategy" that looks particularly silly is this idea of basing your whole economic future on reaching an agreement with China and expecting them to stick to it, something which no-one with any experience of negotiating deals with the Chinese would do. As soon as Russia can't raise cash by selling natural resources to other parties, they're going to get absolutely shafted by the Chinese who can name any price they want.