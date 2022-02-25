« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:09:35 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:59:07 am

Quote
The head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has suggested that the International Space Station (ISS) could fall out of orbit and crash into the United States or Europe as a result of sanctions on Russia.

The comments came following US president Joe Bidens announcement of new sanctions that will degrade their [Russias] aerospace industry, including their space programme.

The announcement came following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, said in response on Twitter.

https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/02/25/ukraine-russian-space-chief-suggests-iss-could-crash-into-us-or-europe-as-a-result-of-sanc

Funny that it has no chance of potentially hitting the other 75% of the Earth that's not North America or Europe.

It's also reported that Elon Musk responded to Rogozin's tweet saying 'Yes'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:20:23 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:53:23 am
I think the important thing too is that one has to distinguish between a Yanukovich, Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, or Zelenskyy run Unkraine. Thats why Im against anti-Russian protests, in that it is a terrible thing to do to paint a narrative of an entire people with one brushstroke.

Has Ukraine have problems? Sure. But it is the promise of the Maidan, and the current leaders struggles against corruption and oligarchy that we really need to take notice of. People should really have a read of Rinat Akhmetov and all he represents to have a good idea what the alternative is.

I'm not aware of anti-Russian protests, maybe I've missed them, but protests against the war criminals in that regime are essential.
There's literally no excuse for invading Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:23:46 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:09:35 am
Funny that it has no chance of potentially hitting the other 75% of the Earth that's not North America or Europe.

It's also reported that Elon Musk responded to Rogozin's tweet saying 'Yes'.

Was thinking the same, pure propeganda and playing the victim, as if sanctions were the unprovoked act of agression.
