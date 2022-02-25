I think the important thing too is that one has to distinguish between a Yanukovich, Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, or Zelenskyy run Unkraine. Thats why Im against anti-Russian protests, in that it is a terrible thing to do to paint a narrative of an entire people with one brushstroke.
Has Ukraine have problems? Sure. But it is the promise of the Maidan, and the current leaders struggles against corruption and oligarchy that we really need to take notice of. People should really have a read of Rinat Akhmetov and all he represents to have a good idea what the alternative is.
I'm not aware of anti-Russian protests, maybe I've missed them, but protests against the war criminals in that regime are essential.
There's literally no excuse for invading Ukraine.