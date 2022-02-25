

The head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has suggested that the International Space Station (ISS) could fall out of orbit and crash into the United States or Europe as a result of sanctions on Russia.



The comments came following US president Joe Bidens announcement of new sanctions that will degrade their [Russias] aerospace industry, including their space programme.



The announcement came following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, said in response on Twitter.



https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/02/25/ukraine-russian-space-chief-suggests-iss-could-crash-into-us-or-europe-as-a-result-of-sanc



Funny that it has no chance of potentially hitting the other 75% of the Earth that's not North America or Europe.It's also reported that Elon Musk responded to Rogozin's tweet saying 'Yes'.