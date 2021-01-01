« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 156534 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:10:05 am
Wouldn't it make more sense for them to capture them in tact and use the oil themselves given that it sounds like they are running out of gas? Perhaps I'm just being a simpleton here, but just thinking about places like Stanlow where you see dozens of petrol tankers leaving everyday to distribute fuel.

Considering their vehicles appear to be running out of fuel daily you may have a point. No idea whether this was an intended target or not. But they have been targeting infrastructure type targets the last couple of nights. I get the impression this is out on its own so it must have been purposely hit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:05 am

I'm watching it now, apparently the damage is being caused by the Ukranians, they shelled a kindergarten apparently and hit their own tower block. If only the Ukrainians stopped killing their own people and just gave in. They are saying the Ukrainians are behaving like 'Terrorists'.
They need to be shut down asap. I realise it could be a slippery slope in terms of government getting rid of free speech etc

But this is a platform used by the enemy of the world. If this was a tv station run by hitler, would be allow it to be aired? Of course not. They are spreading propaganda.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 12:23:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?


I think it's important that we see this propaganda.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 12:24:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?

Wouldn't it be better to keep it up? Perfectly illustrates what a completely state run media acts like.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
I dont know who that bloke is to be honest, I thought it was a comedy sketch at first! Until I saw her come on stage.

He is the vile little nazi white power fucker on Louis Theroux last week. A really, really nasty piece of work.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 12:25:13 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:15:03 am
Saw a tweet earlier that Ukraine caught a few Russian soldiers aged 19 who seemed very inexperienced and poorly armed. They were given the chance to phone their parents, who were in shock. Putin will never live this down, wouldn't be surprised if he's assassinated somewhere down the line.

Get the impression that many of first troops to go in are basically Putin's cannon fodder. Again, its just awful stuff, young lads being sent to their deaths.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?

The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:24:14 am
Wouldn't it be better to keep it up? Perfectly illustrates what a completely state run media acts like.


If it were less obvious that this was propaganda I would say take it off but I would suggest they are so obvious it helps understand why Russian people are not seeing this as we do.


They are now talking about "democracy" and "free speech", laughable


RT anchorman Sean Thomas, from Indiana


"International news anchor, correspondent, children's author, illustrator and voice artist trying to get through life with class, enthusiasm and integrity. Currently with RT based in Moscow, Russia."A sort of modern day Lord Haw Haw
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:28:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:21:57 am
Considering their vehicles appear to be running out of fuel daily you may have a point. No idea whether this was an intended target or not. But they have been targeting infrastructure type targets the last couple of nights. I get the impression this is out on its own so it must have been purposely hit.
invading another country in the middle of the Winter where the weather impacts what you do. has some great irony.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:29:35 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:25:19 am
The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).
Russia have total control over what is said over there, if there is even a hint of truth in bbc Russia they will be taken off air.

As social media has shown, it only takes one post to spread to thousands upon thousands - never mind having a channel dedicated to it.

We need to shut down this propaganda asap.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:30:00 am »
Women and children making Molotov cocktails, plumbers and chippys signing up

I know we cant get involved but I wonder if the Ukraine arent successful what well do

This is a pivotal few nights in history. Its possible the Ukrainian people arent just fighting for the Ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 12:32:10 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:25:19 am
The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).

What's Frottage going to watch now that Palace have played for the weekend?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 12:34:17 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm
https://twitter.com/liz_cheney/status/1497613102765907968?s=21

This cant be real surely? Surely?

These clowns are the side of people who criticise 'woke liberalism'. This is where it ends up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 12:37:26 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:34:17 am
These clowns are the side of people who criticise 'woke liberalism'. This is where it ends up.

No,it ends when he is able to remove the female vote.
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 12:50:08 am »
AMD, intel and a TSMC have all stopped shipments to Russia. Russia are going into the dark ages, and the Russian people will feel it very soon and will surely place the blame on one man.

This conflict will only end if the Russian people end it. Although I personally think putin will escalate and attack nato, he is a mad man currently. Back in 2014 he said to remove Russia from swift would be a decoration  of war.
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 12:55:58 am »
https://twitter.com/KremlinRussia_E?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Laughable twitter havent banned putin to be honest 😂 guess invading a country isnt against twitter rules.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:37:26 am
No,it ends when he is able to remove the female vote.

You must know hes viewed as a joke there though? Alex Jones has more credibility and hes basically an accidental comedian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 12:59:31 am »
Quote
Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine. I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country, Donald J Trump

That's because he never felt threatened having you in his pocket you clown.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 01:01:25 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:55:58 am
https://twitter.com/KremlinRussia_E?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Laughable twitter havent banned putin to be honest 😂 guess invading a country isnt against twitter rules.

If only Trump had of made posts like that then he would have stayed online.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 01:04:17 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:05 am

I'm watching it now, apparently the damage is being caused by the Ukranians, they shelled a kindergarten apparently and hit their own tower block. If only the Ukrainians stopped killing their own people and just gave in. They are saying the Ukrainians are behaving like 'Terrorists' and shelling Russian territory.


How do these people (they seem like Americans) sleep at night

Modern day lord haw haws in their multiples

They need holding to account when this is done aswell.

Its all so very clear now how much evil there was lying dormant. Now theyve all come out like its Halloween
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 01:11:29 am »
Many brave Russians are somehow able to see through the Putin state propaganda machine and are taking to the streets. Some of these interviews are great.

https://twitter.com/RFERL/status/1497625291350581254
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 01:12:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:30:00 am
This is a pivotal few nights in history. Its possible the Ukrainian people arent just fighting for the Ukraine

They could quite possibly be fighting for the future of democracy itself. A fairy tale outcome of this is for Ukraine to hold out longer than expected, and the combination of a military quagmire and sanctions result in Putin being removed from power. That could - and again, I'm talking about a fairy tale here - theoretically deal a huge blow to the recent shift toward authoritarianism we've been seeing all over the place.

Disclaimer: I have no idea what I'm talking about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:16:15 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
For all the (reasonable) criticism, Germany is moving at remarkable speed.


@torstenriecke#Germany  is a different country tonight. 🇩🇪 has learned more in 48 h than in last 33 yrs. Almost every pillar of German foreign policy has been shattered: Ostpolitik, Wandel durch Handel, restrict. arms export, softpower only, pacifism as ideology. Whats next?

https://twitter.com/torstenriecke/status/1497650475541450762
That is actually a lot of hyperbole. What is done now is out of necessity and rightly so. It does not make e.g. "Ostpolitik" wrong, which relates to a completely different setting. It would lead too far to discuss all of this here and now, but German politics in the decades after WW II sure played a part in what happened with the fall of the Berlin wall and the subsequent crumbling of the Iron Curtain. Remind me (not @Libertine personally) again why going the military way is preferable to "Wandel durch Handel" (change through trade) and trying to take a peaceful route?

Delivering weapons is never a cause for celebration, nor does what has been decided in this situation right now mean everything that came before did not work. That tweet basically says that all German policies after WW II were wrong, which is really a bit of nonsense the more you think about it.

Also it's not like German politicians were the only ones cozying up to Putin at a point when more caution would probably have been advisable - but then hindsight often makes things clearer. And it's not like after various points in time when Putin showed his evil face all the rest of the world condemned and shunned him and only Germany stuck by him. Crimea, assassinations on foreign soil, cyberwar, meddling in Brexit, US elections, the list goes on. That did not keep Trump from praising him or the world still trading with Russia or having big sport events there or whatever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 01:27:39 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:19:03 am
https://twitter.com/RihoTerras/status/1497537193346220038

I saw this earlier. It sounds positive, but it's also the word of an Estonian MP reporting on an unnamed Ukrainian intel officer reporting on a super-secret meeting of oligarchs in "Putin's Lair". It all just sounds a bit "Bond infiltrating SMERSH/Spectre" to me to believe the rest outright without more confirmation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 01:31:37 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:27:39 am
I saw this earlier. It sounds positive, but it's also the word of an Estonian MP reporting on an unnamed Ukrainian intel officer reporting on a super-secret meeting of oligarchs in "Putin's Lair". It all just sounds a bit "Bond infiltrating SMERSH/Spectre" to me to believe the rest outright without more confirmation.
It doesn't sound legit at all though, I read the "transcript". A tell-tale sign is measuring the loss in $ not rubles. Plus, Russia makes about$1bn in gas and oil every day, so 20bn is not a lot for them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 01:45:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm
Germany has a large armed forces too,

https://www.globalfirepower.com/country-military-strength-detail.php?country_id=germany

16th biggest according to this, would Putin male good on his threat against anyone in the West that "interfered"?
The German army is not in the best of conditions - years of budget cuts mean that out of three helicopters only one is ready to go. Or along those lines anyway. There have been repeated discussions about this for the past decade at least. Pretty much in the vein of this recent post regarding the state of things in the British military:
Quote from: reddebs on February 24, 2022, 09:40:29 pm
My niece's husband is a submariner though thankfully not at sea at the moment. 

Due to all the Tory cutbacks they barely have a fully functioning sub, never mind a fleet.

They are so short staffed he now spends 9 months away instead of the regulation 3. 

Let's hope they never need to be called upon to actually do anything for more than the obvious reasons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 01:49:21 am »
Good to see they are finally targeting some of the things that will have a negative effect on Putin's cronies: their western properties, luxury items, money in western banks, the ability for their kids to go to schools in the West, passports for cash. Taking away their material gains should have been done the second the Russian military stepped foot in Ukraine. These measures should be extended to Belarus too. They are as much complicit here.
