May e I am being optimistic but it very much seems that the Ukrainian resistance to Russia was greatly underestimated, Russian military strength was greatly overestimated, the will from both sides to fight was miscalculated, and the reaction from the West is somewhat more cohesive than expected (and allies sticking by Russia not quite going as expected).



Early days but maybe Putin believed his hand was stronger than it actually is.



I don't know how much stability he has for a prolonged war (I assume a fair bit but then again a lot of noise from Russia cannot be fully believed and there are some signs of people coming out saying he isn't as popular as appears) but hopefully it is as such that he either gets ousted at home, or has to go back with his tail between his legs, humiliated as a loser (I don't wish to use to flippant language but to that egomaniac Putin being called a loser surely hurts more than any number of his troops dying).



It is going to take a lot of work from everyone though, I have no doubt Ukraine will fight like Spartans, just need the West to properly support them, and those within Russia to mount the pressure (and the likes of China and India to, while not acting against Putin, to be still as stand-offish as they currently seem to be)