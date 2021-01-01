« previous next »
Yes, Jim (24/7) posted some yesterday, further up in this thread I think.

Polish Red Cross: information on their website (scroll down)

https://pck.pl/na-pomoc-ukrainie/

Thanks folks 👍
Yep that's partly the reason not to send their most technological weapons over, but the UK is a little behind on drone technology, rather using US Predator and Reapor drones. Turkey sold a fair few Bayraktar drones to Ukraine, which gained notoriety during the recent Azeri-Armenian conflict. Will take a while though to ascertain what impact they've made, if at all.

I believe commercial drones that you might buy at your local electronics store for photography have been used pretty effectively to carry IEDs in places like Syria. Doubt they'd show up on radar, and you'd need to be a decent shot to bring one down with a rifle before it got close enough to you to be detonated. We could all place orders on Amazon and have them delivered to a friendly intermediary. It's not lethal aid until someone else attaches an IED or similar to it.
If Ukraine makes it out of this thing, the only chance of securing an EU membership will be to have a massive border fence to the north and east completed and having retaken Donetsk and Luhansk or else it's going to be impossible. There's just no way the leaders of the major economies in the EU would accept the possibility of Russian troups having a free stroll into EU territory or having areas of the EU controlled by Russian separatists.

Or Putin could fall and Russia become a democratic country and there would be no need for a massive border.
It looks like Kyiv is nowhere near being encircled from what Ive seen. The Russians have developed a salient into the Northwest of Kyiv, but it looks like they are being held in situ. Doesnt mean the situation may not change, but the quick Georgian style war Putin wanted doesnt seem to be happening.

The western border with Poland is still open. Materiel and supplies are still flowing through. NATO just approved a further tranche of weapons to be shipped through. Not being overly optimistic, but I think the support for Ukraine is growing. Think a lot of that has to do with Zelenskiy and his handling of the crisis. My impression is that NATO wants him to stick around as a bulwark, which makes the target on his head even bigger.
If you look on Flightradar24, it looks like the US has a Global Hawk in the Black Sea doing constant surveillance, while there are two USAF tankers at any one time doing holding patterns overhead Romania. That means there is in flight refuelling going on.

Think are are things happening behind the scenes that we dont know about yet.

I believe there are NATO jets patrolling the borders with Ukraine and Belarus, as part of an increase in the NATO response level. Unsure if Ukrainian Russian-make aircraft can be refueled by Boeing aircraft, but if they can, hopefully that's happening on the downlow. I did spot about 3 Ukrainian Air Force Ilyushin flying deep into Poland on FlightRadar24 maybe 36h-48h ago, which was interesting. Resupply run possibly.
I believe commercial drones that you might buy at your local electronics store for photography have been used pretty effectively to carry IEDs in places like Syria. Doubt they'd show up on radar, and you'd need to be a decent shot to bring one down with a rifle before it got close enough to you to be detonated. We could all place orders on Amazon and have them delivered to a friendly intermediary. It's not lethal aid until someone else attaches an IED or similar to it.
Ukrainians bought a micro loitering munition in Poland as well as developed their licensed production in Ukraine. I don't know whether it was used in the current war.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WB_Electronics_Warmate


