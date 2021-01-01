It looks like Kyiv is nowhere near being encircled from what Ive seen. The Russians have developed a salient into the Northwest of Kyiv, but it looks like they are being held in situ. Doesnt mean the situation may not change, but the quick Georgian style war Putin wanted doesnt seem to be happening.
The western border with Poland is still open. Materiel and supplies are still flowing through. NATO just approved a further tranche of weapons to be shipped through. Not being overly optimistic, but I think the support for Ukraine is growing. Think a lot of that has to do with Zelenskiy and his handling of the crisis. My impression is that NATO wants him to stick around as a bulwark, which makes the target on his head even bigger.
If you look on Flightradar24, it looks like the US has a Global Hawk in the Black Sea doing constant surveillance, while there are two USAF tankers at any one time doing holding patterns overhead Romania. That means there is in flight refuelling going on.
Think are are things happening behind the scenes that we dont know about yet.
I believe there are NATO jets patrolling the borders with Ukraine and Belarus, as part of an increase in the NATO response level. Unsure if Ukrainian Russian-make aircraft can be refueled by Boeing aircraft, but if they can, hopefully that's happening on the downlow. I did spot about 3 Ukrainian Air Force Ilyushin flying deep into Poland on FlightRadar24 maybe 36h-48h ago, which was interesting. Resupply run possibly.