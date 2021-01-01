Yep that's partly the reason not to send their most technological weapons over, but the UK is a little behind on drone technology, rather using US Predator and Reapor drones. Turkey sold a fair few Bayraktar drones to Ukraine, which gained notoriety during the recent Azeri-Armenian conflict. Will take a while though to ascertain what impact they've made, if at all.



I believe commercial drones that you might buy at your local electronics store for photography have been used pretty effectively to carry IEDs in places like Syria. Doubt they'd show up on radar, and you'd need to be a decent shot to bring one down with a rifle before it got close enough to you to be detonated. We could all place orders on Amazon and have them delivered to a friendly intermediary. It's not lethal aid until someone else attaches an IED or similar to it.