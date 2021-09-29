« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3360 on: Today at 10:28:22 am
https://twitter.com/MrRobertBob1/status/1497287887481716741

Poland has offered 4,000,000+ Ukrainians entry into their country, including pets. No papers or documents needed, just come and be safe.

That is true humanitarian leadership and it has my utmost respect and admiration.

Other governments could learn from this.

https://twitter.com/VasakovaLivia/status/1497327591602143237

Ukrainians coming to #Slovakia 🇸🇰 get a temporary status with free health care and legal work possibility. For Ukrainians public transport is free of charge. There is food and beverages at the border #help #courage #Ukraine 🇺🇦
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3361 on: Today at 10:29:04 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3362 on: Today at 10:32:11 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:59:43 am
Multiple videos on social media of Russian military out of fuel, food and stuck on highways

https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1497485623225200640

Shame Ukraine doesn't have more drones to target them as they sit stranded in the roads.
Dialogue from the video:

The Ukrainian from the car asked Russian soldiers whether they had some technical issue.
Russian soldiers: out of fuel

Ukrainian: I can drive you back to Russia
RU: ha ha

Ukrainian: where are you going?

RU: we don't know
Ukrainian: you are going to Kyiv. For the moment all is in on our side... Your people give up easily...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3363 on: Today at 10:32:42 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:10:04 am
Pretty much thought the same thing yesterday as when we are sending military aid to Ukraine how can we not send dozens if not hundreds of drones? Of course that could be seen as an act of war as the West would have to fly the drones I guess. I fear the West are happy enough to send some weapons but are unwilling to hand over the best we have as dont want the technology ending up in the wrong hands.

Yep that's partly the reason not to send their most technological weapons over, but the UK is a little behind on drone technology, rather using US Predator and Reapor drones. Turkey sold a fair few Bayraktar drones to Ukraine, which gained notoriety during the recent Azeri-Armenian conflict. Will take a while though to ascertain what impact they've made, if at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3364 on: Today at 10:34:28 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:59:43 am
Multiple videos on social media of Russian military out of fuel, food and stuck on highways

https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1497485623225200640

Shame Ukraine doesn't have more drones to target them as they sit stranded in the roads.

A Russian guy on Redcafe has posted this translation.........

Thats insane. For those who didnt understand their (surprisingly friendly) exchange:

Ukrainian Driver: Did you (meaning the vehicle) broke down, guys?
Russian Soldier: *something that I cant hear well*
UD: do you need a lift? Back to Russia, perhaps?
RS: *laughs*
UD: do you even know where youre going to?
RS: where?
UD: to Kyiv, feckers
RS: what do they say about this on the news?
UD: everythings going our way. Your guys turn themselves in, as they also dont know where theyre going to. Ive talked with the entire column before you and no one knows where theyre going
*drives away*
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3365 on: Today at 10:35:11 am
Sanctions on Russia regarding the swift payment system would do little to their economy in the long term. Ok it may hit them short to mid term but they are a mostly self sufficient contry. With a wealth of land for farming albeit it will likely need a heck of a lot of money spent as the majority of the farm land is frozen solid. This may be the reason they are taking Ukraine FIRST. Ukraine has 25% of the world's soil reserves and a contry of its size can easily feed a Soviet Union. They have oil so will see no decline in infrastructure. China has recently moved away from coal and onto oil and they are a likely alley to Russia.

On the other hand removal of them from the swift payment system would only drive up the price of oil as this would create a shortage - for the west at least. It's a very risky thing to do and if done could cause a solid alliance with China, Russia and India and create a super power that could far exceed the rest of the population.

Wouldn't like to be a politician
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3366 on: Today at 10:36:10 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:10:04 am
Pretty much thought the same thing yesterday as when we are sending military aid to Ukraine how can we not send dozens if not hundreds of drones? Of course that could be seen as an act of war as the West would have to fly the drones I guess. I fear the West are happy enough to send some weapons but are unwilling to hand over the best we have as dont want the technology ending up in the wrong hands.

Consideration also to the fact any weapons provided will fall into Russian hands should the invasion succeed.

Ukraine leader on live now on sky news requesting immediate EU membership and stating Ukraine has successfully withstood the Russian attack on Kyiv
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3367 on: Today at 10:38:35 am
Decent article by on Russian sportswashing by Barney Ronay:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/25/uefa-and-fifa-are-too-late-russias-sportswashing-has-served-its-purpose

...and his twitter response as why no mention of a certain team from Londongrad:

@barneyronay 8:57am 26 Feb 2022
Some people asking why no Chelsea in this article. Why do you think? Its not for a lack of will believe me.
https://twitter.com/barneyronay/status/1497496078337417217
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3368 on: Today at 10:40:07 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:28:20 am
If you look on Flightradar24, it looks like the US has a Global Hawk in the Black Sea doing constant surveillance, while there are two USAF tankers at any one time doing holding patterns overhead Romania. That means there is in flight refuelling going on.

Think are are things happening behind the scenes that we dont know about yet.

Im sure there plenty of things going on we have no idea about, I find it very hard to believe the CIA isnt somewhere around this situation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3369 on: Today at 10:41:04 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:34:28 am
A Russian guy on Redcafe has posted this translation.........

Thats insane. For those who didnt understand their (surprisingly friendly) exchange:

Ukrainian Driver: Did you (meaning the vehicle) broke down, guys?
Russian Soldier: *something that I cant hear well*
UD: do you need a lift? Back to Russia, perhaps?
RS: *laughs*
UD: do you even know where youre going to?
RS: where?
UD: to Kyiv, feckers
RS: what do they say about this on the news?
UD: everythings going our way. Your guys turn themselves in, as they also dont know where theyre going to. Ive talked with the entire column before you and no one knows where theyre going
*drives away*

I wonder if that column is out of fuel, or just "out of fuel", if you get my meaning?

Starting to get the impression that many Russian soldiers want to be in Ukraine about as much as the Ukrainians want them to be there.

Of course, there's no real telling fact from fiction at this point.
