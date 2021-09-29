Sanctions on Russia regarding the swift payment system would do little to their economy in the long term. Ok it may hit them short to mid term but they are a mostly self sufficient contry. With a wealth of land for farming albeit it will likely need a heck of a lot of money spent as the majority of the farm land is frozen solid. This may be the reason they are taking Ukraine FIRST. Ukraine has 25% of the world's soil reserves and a contry of its size can easily feed a Soviet Union. They have oil so will see no decline in infrastructure. China has recently moved away from coal and onto oil and they are a likely alley to Russia.



On the other hand removal of them from the swift payment system would only drive up the price of oil as this would create a shortage - for the west at least. It's a very risky thing to do and if done could cause a solid alliance with China, Russia and India and create a super power that could far exceed the rest of the population.



Wouldn't like to be a politician