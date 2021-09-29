Multiple videos on social media of Russian military out of fuel, food and stuck on highways
Shame Ukraine doesn't have more drones to target them as they sit stranded in the roads.
A Russian guy on Redcafe has posted this translation.........
Thats insane. For those who didnt understand their (surprisingly friendly) exchange:
Ukrainian Driver: Did you (meaning the vehicle) broke down, guys?
Russian Soldier: *something that I cant hear well*
UD: do you need a lift? Back to Russia, perhaps?
RS: *laughs*
UD: do you even know where youre going to?
RS: where?
UD: to Kyiv, feckers
RS: what do they say about this on the news?
UD: everythings going our way. Your guys turn themselves in, as they also dont know where theyre going to. Ive talked with the entire column before you and no one knows where theyre going
*drives away*