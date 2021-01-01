« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 146546 times)

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 08:56:30 am »
India is not going to turn on Russia, irrespective. When the entire world was condemning India after the pokhran nuclear test, Russia supported India.

The US is a fickle ally. The US has been arming Pakistan since the 90s, with billions of dollars in :aid', most of which has been used for military purposes. The US has come close to attacking India on multiple occasions over the last 50 yesrs.

It will be geopolitical suicide if India came out openly against Russia, considering 70% of India's military hardware is Russian and the ever-present theeat of  the Pakistan-China nexus. All those Mig 29s, Sukhoi 30mkis, Mig 21s need spares and engineering support.




Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,159
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 09:01:22 am »
Russian ambassador to Ireland gets destroyed in an interview on RTE:

https://twitter.com/mariaflan/status/1497284068781797380

Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 09:02:41 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:01:22 am
Russian ambassador to Ireland gets destroyed in an interview on RTE:

https://twitter.com/mariaflan/status/1497284068781797380

I watched that last night and I don't know if it's that good. He was hanging himself and the interviewer kept interrupting him like a pound shop Paxman as he was about to say something stupid or in the process of giving a stupid answer.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,097
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 09:04:21 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 