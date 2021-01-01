India is not going to turn on Russia, irrespective. When the entire world was condemning India after the pokhran nuclear test, Russia supported India.



The US is a fickle ally. The US has been arming Pakistan since the 90s, with billions of dollars in :aid', most of which has been used for military purposes. The US has come close to attacking India on multiple occasions over the last 50 yesrs.



It will be geopolitical suicide if India came out openly against Russia, considering 70% of India's military hardware is Russian and the ever-present theeat of the Pakistan-China nexus. All those Mig 29s, Sukhoi 30mkis, Mig 21s need spares and engineering support.









