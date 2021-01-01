Was Kuwait part of NATO during the gulf war then? This hiding behind the fact Ukraine isnt a NATO member is seriously pathetic. We have gone to war overseas for a lot less.



I cant believe people, the media etc are simply accepting this. It is absolutely awful. We are on the wrong side of history here and will probably look back with great shame.



The fact we and the USA also guaranteed their sovereignty if they gave up their nukes isnt talked about enough as well, we have the moral obligation to go in and help. This wouldnt have happened if they had nukes themselves still - we have abandoned them and no wonder they are pissed.





You cannot compare this. And I cannot believe that people are calling for NATO to engage in this at this time: We would really find ourselves in WW III then and possible an all out nuclear war. This is in no one's interest, least of all Ukraine's. Surely all those fleeing now would in the future (whether that be months or years) want to be able to return to a habitable country and hopefully re-democratise it.One of the main reasons the nuclear threat worked during the Cold War was that all sides acted rationally and realised what was in their best interest at the end of the day. You have seen and listened to Putin this past week yes? Do you honestly think he would hold back anything or be deterred because NATO has few more nukes than he does? Listening to historical experts and politicians over the last couple of days the consensus seems that they never thought he would go so far so quickly. It was expected he might invade the Southern regions and try to get a foothold there. Even people who know a lot about Russian politics and have been close to it for decades can hardly believe what's going on. I heard several sources say that in past decades Russia was a super tough opponent in negotiations, but once they signed international agreements and contracts they honoured them.Right now I honestly think Putin is fully prepared to just lob some nuclear warheads towards anything west of Russia. At this point I think he would even sacrifice some of his own people if retaliation happened, he could always say they gave their lives to help fight the evil neo nazi drug addicts.