Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:45:37 pm
What is he supposed to do? Run?

3 years ago the man was an actor playing the President on telly. Now he's got lead Ukraine in a war against Russia that literally decides whether his country may even exist any longer. If/when Russia get to him he could be a goner and that could be any day now. I wouldn't be so blase about what he's doing. Outstanding bravery, far removed from the coward that runs the Kremlin.
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 09:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:49:34 pm
3 years ago the man was an actor playing the President on telly. Now he's got lead Ukraine in a war against Russia that literally decides whether his country may even exist any longer. If/when Russia get to him he could be a goner and that could be any day now. I wouldn't be so blase about what he's doing. Outstanding bravery, far removed from the coward that runs the Kremlin.

Well said Gerry. That speech he did to the Russian people before was highly impressive as well. He sums up the spirit of the Ukrainians they are a fiercely proud people who will fight right to the end.
Online Waka

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 09:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:45:37 pm
What is he supposed to do? Run?

Didn't stop Ashraf Ghani when they needed him most. To be honest its what most would expect
Online redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:37:32 pm
If Russia did attack Estonia for example would people actually be confident the good guys would emerge victorious? The numbers they're talking about sending their are tiny in comparison to what Russia can muster.

The NRF is just Nato's rapid response force. They are highly trained, an extra 6-18 months to be part of the NRF. Nato can mobilise many more after that, with a longer response time. Plus you'd have the military of the country under attack.



I think Putin would want Ukraine (and Moldova) under control before attacking a Nato member. Plus geographically, he'd have to mobilise troops towards the Baltic, that wouldn't go unnoticed.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 10:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:50:29 pm
Incredible that shills on the far right and far left in this country are STILL calling for nato to not expand (and effectively cease to exist). They all need sorting. No UK media platform for them. Any in a mainstream political party kicked out etc.

NATO has its own problems. Its fundamentally a military alliance and is therefore viewed as a provocative organisation, most obviously by Russia. I cant be arsed getting into a debate, Putin is unfortunately behaving like the Tyrant we always knew he was. But Turkey, a fully fledged member of NATO, openly purchases military hardware from Russia despite US objections. Its hardly a harmonised bloc of countries when Turkey are basically undermining the whole point of the organisation. Is there a difference between Germany sourcing energy from Russia, and Turkey purchasing weapons from them?
Online lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:58:54 pm
Was Kuwait part of NATO during the gulf war then? This hiding behind the fact Ukraine isnt a NATO member is seriously pathetic. We have gone to war overseas for a lot less.

 I cant believe people, the media etc are simply accepting this. It is absolutely awful. We are on the wrong side of history here and will probably look back with great shame.

The fact we and the USA also guaranteed their sovereignty if they gave up their nukes isnt talked about enough as well, we have the moral obligation to go in and help. This wouldnt have happened if they had nukes themselves still - we have abandoned them and no wonder they are pissed.

You cannot compare this. And I cannot believe that people are calling for NATO to engage in this at this time: We would really find ourselves in WW III then and possible an all out nuclear war. This is in no one's interest, least of all Ukraine's. Surely all those fleeing now would in the future (whether that be months or years) want to be able to return to a habitable country and hopefully re-democratise it.

One of the main reasons the nuclear threat worked during the Cold War was that all sides acted rationally and realised what was in their best interest at the end of the day. You have seen and listened to Putin this past week yes? Do you honestly think he would hold back anything or be deterred because NATO has few more nukes than he does? Listening to historical experts and politicians over the last couple of days the consensus seems that they never thought he would go so far so quickly. It was expected he might invade the Southern regions and try to get a foothold there. Even people who know a lot about Russian politics and have been close to it for decades can hardly believe what's going on. I heard several sources say that in past decades Russia was a super tough opponent in negotiations, but once they signed international agreements and contracts they honoured them.

Right now I honestly think Putin is fully prepared to just lob some nuclear warheads towards anything west of Russia. At this point I think he would even sacrifice some of his own people if retaliation happened, he could always say they gave their lives to help fight the evil neo nazi drug addicts.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 10:06:07 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:00:18 pm
The NRF is just Nato's rapid response force. They are highly trained, an extra 6-18 months to be part of the NRF. Nato can mobilise many more after that, with a longer response time. Plus you'd have the military of the country under attack.



I think Putin would want Ukraine (and Moldova) under control before attacking a Nato member. Plus geographically, he'd have to mobilise troops towards the Baltic, that wouldn't go unnoticed.

I struggle to see how Russia can police a country of 40m people many of which have had some sort of military training.
Offline stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 10:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:00:51 pm
NATO has its own problems. Its fundamentally a military alliance and is therefore viewed as a provocative organisation, most obviously by Russia. I cant be arsed getting into a debate, Putin is unfortunately behaving like the Tyrant we always knew he was. But Turkey, a fully fledged member of NATO, openly purchases military hardware from Russia despite US objections. Its hardly a harmonised bloc of countries when Turkey are basically undermining the whole point of the organisation. Is there a difference between Germany sourcing energy from Russia, and Turkey purchasing weapons from them?
both turkey, Germany , the uk and most of Europe have been sucking Russian dick the past 20 years.

We have seriously weakened ourselves by becoming reliant on Russian energy, the same thing has happened with China and our reliance in them for manufacturing. Hopefully this will be a wake up call for the west - stop doing business with dictatorships and start building our sovereignty back up to a good enough standard where we dont have to rely on other countries for essential services.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 10:11:56 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:06:54 pm
both turkey, Germany , the uk and most of Europe have been sucking Russian dick the past 20 years.

We have seriously weakened ourselves by becoming reliant on Russian energy, the same thing has happened with China and our reliance in them for manufacturing. Hopefully this will be a wake up call for the west - stop doing business with dictatorships and start building our sovereignty back up to a good enough standard where we dont have to rely on other countries for essential services.


How much energy do we import from Russia ?
Offline stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:05:01 pm
You cannot compare this. And I cannot believe that people are calling for NATO to engage in this at this time: We would really find ourselves in WW III then and possible an all out nuclear war. This is in no one's interest, least of all Ukraine's. Surely all those fleeing now would in the future (whether that be months or years) want to be able to return to a habitable country and hopefully re-democratise it.

One of the main reasons the nuclear threat worked during the Cold War was that all sides acted rationally and realised what was in their best interest at the end of the day. You have seen and listened to Putin this past week yes? Do you honestly think he would hold back anything or be deterred because NATO has few more nukes than he does? Listening to historical experts and politicians over the last couple of days the consensus seems that they never thought he would go so far so quickly. It was expected he might invade the Southern regions and try to get a foothold there. Even people who know a lot about Russian politics and have been close to it for decades can hardly believe what's going on. I heard several sources say that in past decades Russia was a super tough opponent in negotiations, but once they signed international agreements and contracts they honoured them.

Right now I honestly think Putin is fully prepared to just lob some nuclear warheads towards anything west of Russia. At this point I think he would even sacrifice some of his own people if retaliation happened, he could always say they gave their lives to help fight the evil neo nazi drug addicts.
your argument falls flat because you think he will stop at Ukraine, its clear in his thoughts and speeches he wants the USSR back.

Do we just sit back, close our eyes whilst he starts to take over?

Our leaders have shown incredible weakness by outright saying we wont engage, it has strengthened putins hand and has allowed him to do this, because he knows we wont do a thing and the sanctions will simply be offset by China.   
Online redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:06:07 pm
I struggle to see how Russia can police a country of 40m people many of which have had some sort of military training.

Agree. They might get to Kyiv and announce a new pro-russian leader on TV, but they won't get control of the country, and it will fall into a long-lasting (civil or not) war.
Online Waka

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:06:07 pm
I struggle to see how Russia can police a country of 40m people many of which have had some sort of military training.

He can't. It took nearly 650,000 troops before the US and its allies could confidently say they had pacified Iraq. Ukraine is about 1.5 times bigger with similar population.

Putin knows an insurgency will follow, what you see now on the ground in Ukraine and how much he controls will dictate negotiations that will follow
Offline stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 10:16:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:11:56 pm

How much energy do we import from Russia ?
only 5% thankfully. But we have allowed them to use London as a safe heaven for their cash.

Germany are the truly pathetic ones in this though, NS2 would have put them on the path of 70(!!) reliance on Russia. I cant believe they wilfully allowed this to happen. No wonder they only offered helmets.
Online fowlermagic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 10:16:36 pm »
Just seeing how lives can be changed virtually overnight as 48 hours ago parents were getting their kids ready for the next day school day. Tonight parents have their kids bags ready for evacuation to a bunker. The anger i would have for someone who threatened the safety of my love ones. There is no way Putin is winning this especially if the Ukrainians get the support they deserve.
Online lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:16:56 pm
Yeah, hopefully so. Battle plans are nearly always overly optimistic.

Will America begin mobilising troops and equipment for potential deployment to Europe?  One would think it would take time to build up and organise a force to augment the NRF. They need to be thinking several weeks or months down the line and not working on the fly. 
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:29:45 pm
They already have alerted 8500 troops, 4700 of that are deployed to Poland, with some in Romania.

The whole NRF is about 40,000 troops.
If I caught this correctly from news snippets US troops stationed in Germany have already been sent to NATO's Eastern borders. And more US troops are on their way in, probably to be stationed in Germany for a while and then from here possibly being deployed to further strengthen the borders in the Baltic States and Poland.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:11:56 pm

How much energy do we import from Russia ?

We source around 5% of energy from Russia. But countries on the continent source up to 40% of their energy from Russia.
Online kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 10:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Waka on Today at 10:14:57 pm
He can't. It took nearly 650,000 troops before the US and its allies could confidently say they had pacified Iraq. Ukraine is about 1.5 times bigger with similar population.

Putin knows an insurgency will follow, what you see now on the ground in Ukraine and how much he controls will dictate negotiations that will follow
Yeah. Even with a puppet government in place, there'd be endless civil unrest and demonstrations. And judging by how previous demonstrations went there back in 2014, the Ukranians are well able to grind it out over the long haul. They'll never forget or forgive Russia for this.
Online lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 10:23:14 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:06:54 pm
both turkey, Germany , the uk and most of Europe have been sucking Russian dick the past 20 years.

We have seriously weakened ourselves by becoming reliant on Russian energy, the same thing has happened with China and our reliance in them for manufacturing. Hopefully this will be a wake up call for the west - stop doing business with dictatorships and start building our sovereignty back up to a good enough standard where we dont have to rely on other countries for essential services.
When you say Russian dick I sure hope you mean Putin's (and his ilk)? You realise that there are quite a few Russian citizens - in a country that is a European neighbour - who are decent and trying to have a good life same as we, and partnerships and sometimes friendships have been built on commercial, cultural and personal levels between Russia and other European countries after WW II?
Online lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 10:27:00 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:12:47 pm
your argument falls flat because you think he will stop at Ukraine, its clear in his thoughts and speeches he wants the USSR back.

Do we just sit back, close our eyes whilst he starts to take over?

Our leaders have shown incredible weakness by outright saying we wont engage, it has strengthened putins hand and has allowed him to do this, because he knows we wont do a thing and the sanctions will simply be offset by China.   
They won't engage because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, no one said nothing will happen if he crosses into Poland or the Baltic states. In the past few days it has been made clear that NATO will defend its territory. I have heard that mentioned more than once.
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 10:27:02 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:23:14 pm
When you say Russian dick I sure hope you mean Putin's (and his ilk)? You realise that there are quite a few Russian citizens - in a country that is a European neighbour - who are decent and trying to have a good life same as we, and partnerships and sometimes friendships have been built on commercial, cultural and personal levels between Russia and other European countries after WW II?

Hes obviously referring to those with clear ties back to the Kremlin. There are plenty.
