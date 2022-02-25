Iraq was, by a million degrees, less militarily capable than Russia, and didn't have nukes.
Oh, and Kuwait promised to chip in heavily toward the cost of driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait.
There's no comparison.
I know, this is much more serious and requires a response from us, not hiding being the couch. The German military was much more stronger than us in world war 2 as well, we didnt run away then and we shouldnt now.
A weak response like we have done now and in 2014 will only embolden Putin, and China will look on with great interest and realise the west wont do fuck all if they go take Taiwan.
Us doing nothing now will simply kick the can down the road, embolden China, strengthen and embolden Russia to further escalate down the line .