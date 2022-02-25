« previous next »
Quote from: west_london_red
Hes right about Bengalis, they are even shorter, but Gujrat isnt about to produce a mister universe anytime soon :D

No, Im not Bengali, Im Punjabi and your mate will probably understand where Im coming from with that based on our relevant stereotypes!

Some big Punjabi's about
Chinese FM said it's important to respect territorial sovereignty of "all states, including Ukraine"

https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-25-22/h_cbd8183537972a29e1abb1644dd0a9f9


 :o

Interesting.
Quote from: PhilV
NRF has been deployed for the first time in it's history just now and seemingly NATO is now openly supplying weapons to the Ukraine, looks like "we" have made our move

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO_Response_Force

I believe as per wiki this can be up to 40,000 soldiers are a days notice

Does that mean it's full out war now then Phil?
Quote from: reddebs
Does that mean it's full out war now then Phil?

From what I heard from the speech, they will be along the boarders of Poland, Estonia etc, so not getting involved, it seems to be moreso a show of strength to Russia in order to hope they back down I suppose??
Quote from: reddebs
Does that mean it's full out war now then Phil?
I thought Putin had already officially declared war and Zelensky had also used the word?
Quote from: PhilV
NRF has been deployed for the first time in it's history just now and seemingly NATO is now openly supplying weapons to the Ukraine, looks like "we" have made our move

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO_Response_Force

I believe as per wiki this can be up to 40,000 soldiers are a days notice

A promising development that makes sense. Putin will have to be dealt with sooner or later, and the sooner the better.

NATO leaders must be quietly praying there's someone left in the Russian government tearing their hair out over what's going on. Drag this out, even a little, and the whole enterprise could fall apart. A stand needs to be taken at all levels, although of course, some more measured and considered than others.

EDIT: just seeing later responses, and it's in line with what I said a day or two ago about moving troops to the Eastern borders of potentially threatened countries.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve
https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-25-22/h_cbd8183537972a29e1abb1644dd0a9f9


 :o

Interesting.


Somebody suddenly thinks it might not pan out the way Putin expects?  Has somebody suddenly seen some intelligence reports and decided backtracking might be a good idea?
So their best hope is to bring the battle into the streets of Kyiv where Russia cannot use their armoured vehicles to overpower the locals. Will be curious to see what the Russians will do when they can't use their tanks as fully expect them to just call air support to pummel any building that will be suspected as a base for the Ukrainians. Going to be awful losses of public life.

The Ukrainians were suppose to have more than 2,000 tanks and nearly 3,000 armoured vehicles. It has around 200 attack aircraft including helicopters and just two warships. What has happened to all of that as did they just pull back closer to the West?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve

Iraq was, by a million degrees, less militarily capable than Russia, and didn't have nukes.

Oh, and Kuwait promised to chip in heavily toward the cost of driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait.

There's no comparison.




I know, this is much more serious and requires a response from us, not hiding being the couch. The German military was much more stronger than us in world war 2 as well, we didnt run away then and we shouldnt now.

A weak response like we have done now and in 2014 will only embolden Putin, and China will look on with great interest and realise the west wont do fuck all if they go take Taiwan.

Us doing nothing now will simply kick the can down the road, embolden China, strengthen and embolden Russia to further escalate down the line .

Quote from: stevensr123
Was Kuwait part of NATO during the gulf war then? This hiding behind the fact Ukraine isnt a NATO member is seriously pathetic. We have gone to war overseas for a lot less.

 I cant believe people, the media etc are simply accepting this. It is absolutely awful. We are on the wrong side of history here and will probably look back with great shame.

The fact we and the USA also guaranteed their sovereignty if they gave up their nukes isnt talked about enough as well, we have the moral obligation to go in and help. This wouldnt have happened if they had nukes themselves still - we have abandoned them and no wonder they are pissed.


And I can't believe that there are still people who fail to grasp the importance of the pact.

Wrong side of history   ::)
Quote from: PhilV
From what I heard from the speech, they will be along the boarders of Poland, Estonia etc, so not getting involved, it seems to be moreso a show of strength to Russia in order to hope they back down I suppose??

Ah ok I thought it meant they were being sent into Ukraine.
Quote from: PhilV
From what I heard from the speech, they will be along the boarders of Poland, Estonia etc, so not getting involved, it seems to be moreso a show of strength to Russia in order to hope they back down I suppose??


That and help with the migrations.
Quote from: 24∗7
I thought Putin had already officially declared war and Zelensky had also used the word?

Sorry Jim yes of course they have, I misunderstood and thought NATO were sending troops into Ukraine.
Quote from: fowlermagic
So their best hope is to bring the battle into the streets of Kyiv where Russia cannot use their armoured vehicles to overpower the locals. Will be curious to see what the Russians will do when they can't use their tanks as fully expect them to just call air support to pummel any building that will be suspected as a base for the Ukrainians. Going to be awful losses of public life.

The Ukrainians were suppose to have more than 2,000 tanks and nearly 3,000 armoured vehicles. It has around 200 attack aircraft including helicopters and just two warships. What has happened to all of that as did they just pull back closer to the West?

Ukraine is a big place. You can trade space for time to a degree, but you don't want your forces being broken up into isolated pockets that the enemy can take out individually. Putin wants a quick victory, so yeah I'd expect him to just flatten cities rather than fight building by building, but there will be areas in those cities they must take intact, so airstrikes will be looking to crush morale and terrorise the population to minimise resistance when the troops finally go in :(

I'm no tactician, and the Ukraine military will be looking to defend important areas resolutely. But there'll come a point where they need to retreat if their lines are overextended, otherwise they could lose cohesion, communications etc.
Quote from: fowlermagic
So their best hope is to bring the battle into the streets of Kyiv where Russia cannot use their armoured vehicles to overpower the locals. Will be curious to see what the Russians will do when they can't use their tanks as fully expect them to just call air support to pummel any building that will be suspected as a base for the Ukrainians. Going to be awful losses of public life.

The Ukrainians were suppose to have more than 2,000 tanks and nearly 3,000 armoured vehicles. It has around 200 attack aircraft including helicopters and just two warships. What has happened to all of that as did they just pull back closer to the West?

I was wondering this, without absolutely no idea of what is going on on the ground, have the Russians reached Kiev very quickly or maybe this is part of the plan? I guess time will tell
Quote
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian troops have stopped near the northeast city of Konotop after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's land forces said.

"They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting by Russian soldiers in local shops.

On the outskirts of the city there were about 40 units of burned Russian equipment.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-troops-stop-near-northeast-city-konotop-ukraines-land-forces-2022-02-25/

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude
Tbf afghans once twatted russians without any training even.

The beast of war is a great film with russians getting twatted by the mujahadin
Incredible that shills on the far right and far left in this country are STILL calling for nato to not expand (and effectively cease to exist). They all need sorting. No UK media platform for them. Any in a mainstream political party kicked out etc.
Quote from: Original
I was wondering this, without absolutely no idea of what is going on on the ground, have the Russians reached Kiev very quickly or maybe this is part of the plan? I guess time will tell

Yeah but it's not that far from the Belorussian border to Kiev so all the Russian armoured cars probably came from that direction. It wouldn't have made too much sense for Ukraine to defend that road too heavily as the Russians prob have long-range truck-launched missiles, stationed in Belarus, aimed at the entire stretch of the road. And any retaliatory artillery from Ukraine in that direction would be firing at Belarus which would complicate things even further by bringing them into the fight (even though Belarus are guilty as sin)
