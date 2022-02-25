NRF has been deployed for the first time in it's history just now and seemingly NATO is now openly supplying weapons to the Ukraine, looks like "we" have made our move



I believe as per wiki this can be up to 40,000 soldiers are a days notice



A promising development that makes sense. Putin will have to be dealt with sooner or later, and the sooner the better.NATO leaders must be quietly praying there's someone left in the Russian government tearing their hair out over what's going on. Drag this out, even a little, and the whole enterprise could fall apart. A stand needs to be taken at all levels, although of course, some more measured and considered than others.EDIT: just seeing later responses, and it's in line with what I said a day or two ago about moving troops to the Eastern borders of potentially threatened countries.Somebody suddenly thinks it might not pan out the way Putin expects? Has somebody suddenly seen some intelligence reports and decided backtracking might be a good idea?