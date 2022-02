Take this with a pinch of salt given the source but if true an indication of the Russian troops will to fight.



Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces



https://thehill.com/policy/international/595728-ukrainian-ambassador-says-russian-platoon-surrendered-to-ukrainian



Who knows? There is an interesting thought in it though. The Russian troops, apparently, couldn't understand what they were doing in Ukraine and didn't like the idea of killing Ukrainians. It's a little reminiscent of '56 and Hungary. Many of the Russian soldiers had been told that the Hungarian revolutionaries were Nazis (an old trick for Russia) and were confused, dismayed, bewildered, demoralised when they arrived in Budapest to see the truth. By the time they realised the truth the conquest was over of course. Ukraine will be different.