Apparently Biden wanted to remove them from the swift payment system which would of hurt Russia but certain EU countries wouldnt approve it.
Besides sending in troops to help which will never happen what more can others do?
I think the SWIFT decision will change soon.
IN parallel the major Europeans that get 40% of their gas and oil from Russia are looking at ways to arrange payments with a lot of Russian companies so that allows them to also not melt down the economies.
CHina and Russia have alternatives for Swift and this can drive these economies onto these alternative platforms.
I also think people think that turning off SWIFT for Russia is a silver bullet - not so.. Check out this clip that explains how complex this is... https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/what-people-are-getting-wrong-about-how-sanctioning-russia-works-134008389880
I think the Russian protesters 1000's in 53 diff Russian cities yesterday are a start and probably the thing that really worries Putin.
Plus a lot of Russians are not on board and soon as the casualties in Russia start mounting up and the fight becomes long and Russians start dying it could turn around .
Ukraine may lose some key airports and cities - but the insurgency could be long and dirty and they will not accept a Russian puppet government.
Putin is really scared that Ukrainian lead democracy could spread - it nearly did in Belarus.
This is his last stand and SWIFT will not stop Putin ...... a far bigger response of people, insurgency and media support in every day Russia needs to change.. I think we need wait and see how this turns out in the days, weeks and months to come https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QBTaAMJeoTI
- Oh My World with Hagar Chemali she has her own Youtube channel - a bit oTT but she does explain a lot what is happening about sanctions as this is what she did under Obama with Russia, Iran and other pariah countries in the past