Russians preparing retaliatory sanctions, they say they know the Wests weakness.

David Lammy was on Newsnight last night talking about why he thinks Putin has done this now. Putin knows the West is going through turmoil with inflation and high energy prices. one guest said he heard Putin talking about wanting the old Soviet buffer countries back in 94.

Anyone thinking Putin has not thought this out thoroughly is mistaken, he has wanted this to happen for the last 25yrs. he has waited for the right moment to make it happen. the belief right now is we have to wait for the sanctions to hurt before Putin backs down. I imagine Putin is thinking the same about the West but he knows the Wests politicians will fear facing the anger of voters when things get really tough financially. he may feel he is the one in the strongest position right now.

