Don't prod the bear.



The more I think about it....the more I think the Ukraine will simply HAVE to be yielded or sacrificed.



After this, NATO will need to start drawing some very sharp lines in the sand and begin defending those borders in the most "don't fuck with us" manner possible!!



The bear is rabid. Whether we prod it or not, it has a driving urge to rip your head off.Much is being made of Ukraine not being a member of NATO, because if it were, NATO would resist Russian aggression. If I were Putin, I'd be a little sceptical of that. And to be clear, his ambitions in eastern Europe are less about the spread of NATO than his obsession with the resurrection of the Russian Empire.Obviously, any resistance to a Russian invasion risks high casualties of a western opposition - and the prospect of nuclear war. Treaty or no, will the US, UK, France and Germany be any more willing to risk nuclear annihilation for the sake of - say - Bulgaria or Latvia? There'd be plenty of opposition to even putting tens of thousands of troops on the ground, let alone risking the safety of New York and London. The primary guarantor of NATO military power elected - and almost re-elected - a man who would happily have jettisoned the entire organisation. How would we respond to an invasion of Finland, who aren't members either?Fundamentally, Mutually Assured Destruction is based on the idea that both sides are equally (or near enough) rational and cautious. If one is actually mad - or pretends to be, or is perceived as - it rather falls apart. If the west becomes convinced that Putin is prepared to take the ultimate escalation much more quickly and almost 'casually' than previously thought, the NATO Treaty seems to be on rather shaky ground.So, the bear is rabid, carrying a mini nuke and wearing power armour (you need to play Fallout). It needs caging - not so much targeted sanctions, as full on economic blockade and isolation - with all the cost and pain to the rest of us that would entail. Because I can't see how we resist militarily, but if we don't resist somehow I can't see how this stops at Ukraine (and I'm not dismissing Ukraine, I've spent the last few months working directly with new colleagues from there).