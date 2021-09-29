It think its a given that talks would be about Ukraine!



But I dont see the point in talking to someone who either makes completely unrealistic demands like NATO pulling back to 1997 membership, or just completely bullshits us, it was only a few days ago Putin was saying he has no intention of invading Ukraine or that hes preventing genocide or fighting Nazism.



And I have no idea how its ends in all honesty, literally zero.



None of us do.Personally, to put my cards on the table, I think that if the West just steams into the Ukraine and engages in open warfare with Russia, I don't think it would stay conventional for long.It might start with tactical nukes at first, but once that happens then it seems to me that it would probably escalate. I'd imagine that if Europe was going up then China and the US would likely back off and leave us to it. 'Airstrip One' was an idea talked about once.I'm getting on a bit now (Not old, just middle aged) and I remember the terror and fear around when we all felt like a nuclear war was invevitable - none of us would have been really shocked.And then it all kind of went. I hoped that it had gone for good.Don't prod the bear.