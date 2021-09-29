« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)

RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2520
Perhaps I've watched far too much "Yes Prime Minister" but does anyone ever think that a deals been done, where the Anglo/American wing of NATO have said:

"We'll make a HUGE international fuss. We'll throw the kitchen sink at it with sanctions and condemnatory rhetoric...doing everything SHORT of military intervention (guaranteed)...so you go in and secure the Ukraine. Get it done quickly...then we'll talk quid-quo-pro about what WE want from this particular deal..."

I just think the stakes are sooo high with this move, that either it's as they say, and Putin's unhinged in his provocative war-mongering....OR...

...he's already had his guarantees delivered by the relevant parties, and is prepared that taking the Ukraine back will be his final legacy, no matter how it's spun by the west.

Sometimes it's better to attribute "cunning" to leaders (on both sides) rather than recklessness or lunacy.

YNWA

TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2521
Quote from: Mister men
Western nations and their sanctions. Obsessed about money. Rational actors respond to sanctions. Putin couldn't give a toss and will in fact use such sanctions to great effect as a tool for propaganda. Thugs only understand force.

Russia has sufficient nuclear power to finish the world several times over. 
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2522
Quote from: TSC
Russia has sufficient nuclear power to finish the world several times over.

Aye. The biggest risk is what happens if Putin thinks he's lost and his personal end is nigh. He might just decide to try and drag the whole world down with him. :(
Popcorn's Art

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2523
Quote from: Mister men
Western nations and their sanctions. Obsessed about money. Rational actors respond to sanctions. Putin couldn't give a toss and will in fact use such sanctions to great effect as a tool for propaganda. Thugs only understand force.
It is surely quite obvious that the intent of the sanctions is to hit the populace as a whole, and particularly individuals in positions of power who might force change from within. Oligarchs losing much of the (stolen) fortune, unable to travel, and a general population who become even more deprived of everyday necessaries are likely to encourage a backlash against Putin. Russia is not Nazi Germany - enough Russians are likely informed enough about the reality of the situation to know who they should properly blame.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2524
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Ok, so the way I read what Biden was saying, it seemed to me that initial, easily implementable sanctions and measures were being taken currently.

He seemed to then be saying that he's testing the resolution of the other members and also seemed to be saying that these sanctions and actions would be reviewed and added to over time.

If you also got that idea then what different should the West be doing?

If you got a different idea entirely then why do you think that 'The West' is taking the stance they have and haven't moved outside that yet? Or do you think they have no idea what they are doing (Which is a possibility)


Personally I don't think that Rome can be built in a day. It seems that actions are being taken and it seems that these will be added to and modified as the situation emerges.


I could be wrong. I'm not expert and I'm obviously not privvy to the facts and ideas that, no doubt, have been distributed to the Western Leaders, but it seems a bit far-fetched that they are stupid as some people seem to believe.

No, I think were broadly on the same page in our understanding of what Biden was saying, and from the UK point of view Id actually like to see some more tangible action, actual confiscation of Russian property owned by oligarchs and as someone said in the HoC revoking their British passports. I dont think anyone suggesting Western politicians are being stupid, its more a combination of national self interest ie Germany or being too close to the potential targets of sanctions ie the Tories.

Now, Ill go back to my previous question - what should we be talking to Putin about?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2525
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
So.

You're the third person I've asked and I've yet to see any kind of answer.

What do you reckon 'the West' should do right now.

Spell it out to me, I can't read minds. What are you saying?
It is the it shouldn't be allowed brigade.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2526
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
It is the it shouldn't be allowed brigade.

Dont exclude the Down with this kind of thing squadron.
Bobsackamano

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2527
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
Yeah it seems that way to me and as I said in the other post, I might be wrong, but I'd imagine that this is just the first wave of sanctions and actions Western Leaders will take.

Obviously the situation is horrific and heartbreaking, but the Western Leaders have to try and be pragmatic, open and available to ideas that can hopefully resolve it as best they can.

There doesn't seem to me to be an 'easy out' for either side, so I think it's likely got a way to go yet before the situation fully stabalises and decisions to counter that can be made.

People are understandably upset and want to see more. Like yourself im no expert to assess these sanctions so have no idea how strong they are. On the subject of arming Ukraine that a few people have said we should do, again im no expert, but I would assume all kinds of weapons are being funnelled in. We are hardly going to announce "hey we are delivering a load of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine with a load of advanced surface to air missiles today".

They have only just evacuated NATO training staff, so there are close military ties. I could be wrong but I'd be surprised if Ukraine ran out of weapons.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2528
Quote from: west_london_red
No, I think were broadly on the same page in our understanding of what Biden was saying, and from the UK point of view Id actually like to see some more tangible action, actual confiscation of Russian property owned by oligarchs and as someone said in the HoC revoking their British passports. I dont think anyone suggesting Western politicians are being stupid, its more a combination of national self interest ie Germany or being too close to the potential targets of sanctions ie the Tories.

Now, Ill go back to my previous question - what should we be talking to Putin about?



I'd imagine we'd want to talk about Ukraine, Russian actions, Russian intentions, Russian motives and derive an outcome.

We know for an absolute fact that once diplomacy has been shredded then warfare is the outcome.

If diplomacy its abandoned now then given all the players on the field, I can't see any other destination for the world, can you? It isn't just Russia.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2529
Quote from: Sarge
Its the catch 22 aint it.
Putin has been very clear about what will happen if anyone (he's obviously talking about Nato. US etc uses military in Ukraine, we will face a cost the world has never seen before. he can only mean it will lead to Nuclear war. you can dismiss all his propaganda but this is a political statement to the West telling us to keep out, he means it, I made this point before, misunderstanding your enemies intentions is what leads to wars, in this case WW3 so thinking he is bluffing or will back down if we sent in the military would be a catastrophic mistake by the West.
So it's unfair to say we are leaving these poor people to be rolled over if no suggestions are put forward to stop it from happening.
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2530
Quote from: oldfordie
Putin has been very clear about what will happen if anyone (he's obviously talking about Nato. US etc uses military in Ukraine, we will face a cost the world has never seen before. he can only mean it will lead to Nuclear war. you can dismiss all his propaganda but this is a political statement to the West telling us to keep out, he means it, I made this point before, misunderstanding your enemies intentions is what leads to wars, in this case WW3 so thinking he is bluffing or will back down if we sent in the military would be a catastrophic mistake by the West.
So it's unfair to say we are leaving these poor people to be rolled over if no suggestions are put forward to stop it from happening.

But we are leaving them to be rolled over. The west needs to own that.
A-Bomb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2531
Well if i was driving the discussions, i'd be targeting China explaining that if this maniac loses face - and pulls the trigger that also means they are obliterated as a by product from the planet, so they may wish to reconsider their choice of partnerships.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2532
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2533
Quote from: A-Bomb
Well if i was driving the discussions, i'd be targeting China explaining that if this maniac loses face - and pulls the trigger that also means they are obliterated as a by product from the planet, so they may wish to reconsider their choice of partnerships.

Putin will always threaten with nuclear weapons because thats his M.O. We shouldnt be cowered by this.

Also he wants to establish the old Soviet Union and he doesnt do that if everyone is dead.

There is not going to be a situation where we and the West are ever entering Russia so its not like we will ever defeat him, just defend the borders.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2534
Quote from: oldfordie
Putin has been very clear about what will happen if anyone (he's obviously talking about Nato. US etc uses military in Ukraine, we will face a cost the world has never seen before. he can only mean it will lead to Nuclear war. you can dismiss all his propaganda but this is a political statement to the West telling us to keep out, he means it, I made this point before, misunderstanding your enemies intentions is what leads to wars, in this case WW3 so thinking he is bluffing or will back down if we sent in the military would be a catastrophic mistake by the West.
So it's unfair to say we are leaving these poor people to be rolled over if no suggestions are put forward to stop it from happening.

Like I said, if he feels he has nothing to lose then nukes become an option for him. And I guess if NATO intervenes he'll know the gig is up for him personally.

The problem will be if/when he uses such a gambit against a country like Poland.  If he thinks Poland and other nations belongs in the Russian sphere of influence, then threatening to nuke the planet each and every time is essentially blackmailing the world with nuclear annihilation if his demands are not met. Where is the line drawn then?

That's an act of global terrorism.

Worst case scenario, Putin basically says, "You'll have to kill me to stop me, and you're not in a position to kill me."
Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2535
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
The BBC injects a little investigative journalism

SNIP

A bit rich from the BBC when I've seen them using 'library' footage on at least two occasions showing pictures of empty shelves in a supermarket and then of petrol station queues, both of which resulted in hysteria and panic buying.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2536
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
I'd imagine we'd want to talk about Ukraine, Russian actions, Russian intentions, Russian motives and derive an outcome.

We know for an absolute fact that once diplomacy has been shredded then warfare is the outcome.

If diplomacy its abandoned now then given all the players on the field, I can't see any other destination for the world, can you? It isn't just Russia.

It think its a given that talks would be about Ukraine!

But I dont see the point in talking to someone who either makes completely unrealistic demands like NATO pulling back to 1997 membership, or just completely bullshits us, it was only a few days ago Putin was saying he has no intention of invading Ukraine or that hes preventing genocide or fighting Nazism.

And I have no idea how its ends in all honesty, literally zero.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2537
Quote from: west_london_red
It think its a given that talks would be about Ukraine!

But I dont see the point in talking to someone who either makes completely unrealistic demands like NATO pulling back to 1997 membership, or just completely bullshits us, it was only a few days ago Putin was saying he has no intention of invading Ukraine or that hes preventing genocide or fighting Nazism.

And I have no idea how its ends in all honesty, literally zero.

None of us do.

Personally, to put my cards on the table, I think that if the West just steams into the Ukraine and engages in open warfare with Russia, I don't think it would stay conventional for long.

It might start with tactical nukes at first, but once that happens then it seems to me that it would probably escalate. I'd imagine that if Europe was going up then China and the US would likely back off and leave us to it. 'Airstrip One' was an idea talked about once.

I'm getting on a bit now (Not old, just middle aged) and I remember the terror and fear around when we all felt like a nuclear war was invevitable - none of us would have been really shocked.

And then it all kind of went. I hoped that it had gone for good.

Don't prod the bear.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2538
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
I'd imagine we'd want to talk about Ukraine, Russian actions, Russian intentions, Russian motives and derive an outcome.

We know for an absolute fact that once diplomacy has been shredded then warfare is the outcome.

If diplomacy its abandoned now then given all the players on the field, I can't see any other destination for the world, can you? It isn't just Russia.

Nope Andy, this is hyperbole.

There's more to diplomacy that phone calls between heads of state. And it's also not the false dichotomy you point out - and obviously the only alternative to being phone buddies is not being at war.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2539
Quote from: Classycara
Nope Andy, this is hyperbole.

There's more to diplomacy that phone calls between heads of state. And it's also not the false dichotomy you point out - and obviously the only alternative to being phone buddies is not being at war.

I'm talking about people that have been suggesting we eject the diplomats and remove ourselves entirely from diplomatic lines.

Clearly.
MBL?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2540
Whats there to be said for leaving them to it whilst weakening Russia with the announced and yet to be announced sanctions. Sort of looks like whats happening anyway. Playing the long game till theres regime change and then go again?

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2541
Quote from: TSC
Russia has sufficient nuclear power to finish the world several times over.
He's a bully, but you know what happens if bullies don't get dealt with?, they escalate their bullying, you can't just sit on your hands if someone repeatedly threatens you, diplomacy has failed, well it hadn't a chance anyway as Putin was intent on war, one country can't hit back militarily, it would need to be a united front.

The last thing anyone wants is nuclear war, but he's a megalomaniac and won't stop at Ukraine, he's wants USSR 2.0.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2542
Quote from: MBL?
Whats there to be said for leaving them to it whilst weakening Russia with the announced and yet to be announced sanctions. Sort of looks like whats happening anyway. Playing the long game till theres regime change and then go again?



Based on what one of their reporters was saying on Newsnight that seems to be the plan in government, squeeze those around Putin enough that they decide he needs to go and there is a palace coup.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2543
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
I'm talking about people that have been suggesting we eject the diplomats and remove ourselves entirely from diplomatic lines.

Clearly.
If that were the case, you've hidden it well.

You interjected in the posts about Macron and Putin having a phone conversation. WLR said that the time for talking was over. You asked what alternative WLR would like to those two talking (and suggested that it seemed like WLR wanted a world war) (source link ).

At no point in that exchange did diplomats (or ejecting them, or removing ourselves entirely from diplomatic lines) come up in the discussion.

You just responded hyperbolically to the (understandably) dismissive response to the Putin Macron phone call in the thread, and created this false dichotomy that it's phone call or its war.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2544
Quote from: Yorkykopite
NATO does represent a bloc of democratic nations. Removing America would remove the biggest one, which doesn't make much sense!

But I'll admit that your suggestion is almost identical with Trump's suggestion. He thought Europeans should defend themselves against Russia and that America was better off out of it. I'd worry about that though. If the EU was deprived of American military support then Putin would become MORE aggressive, and MORE dangerous. That's obvious.

Yeah is Turkey a democratic nation? Interesting you must view democracy differently to the rest of the world! Same country that was blocking plans to defend Baltic states back in 2019 unless all members considered the Kurdish YPG militia (which the UK supported in the fight against IS) as a terrorist group. Same country that also purchased military hardware from Russia in recent years, I mean you can't make it up.

NATO clearly have no appetite to get involved in Ukraine, so we'll see how far Putin takes this. Meanwhile all the dual-citizen Oligarchs will carry on with their business in Europe. That's obvious.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2545
Let's call a spade a spade here....if Russia wasn't a significant nuclear power, and just some upstart regime...they'd be getting their arses handed to them quick/sharp with all this.

Militarily, they've got NATO "pinned" (for anyone familiar with chess) NATO cannot risk military engagement and the danger of escalation. Nuclear capability creates fear and provides leverage for its bearer.

It's not nice being leveraged in this manner...and it also sets a very unhealthy precedent.

In the pre-nuclear world...this would rapidly escalate into a territorial "body-count" war until a winner emerged. Russia would be trying to take Berlin, Paris and London...and the western allies would have to try and take Moscow.

At least we know THAT'S not likely to happen, but the alternative manner of settlement is fraught with so much risk.

The more I think about it....the more I think the Ukraine will simply HAVE to be yielded or sacrificed.

After this, NATO will need to start drawing some very sharp lines in the sand and begin defending those borders in the most "don't fuck with us" manner possible!!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2546
Quote from: Classycara
If that were the case, you've hidden it well.

You interjected in the posts about Macron and Putin having a phone conversation. WLR said that the time for talking was over. You asked what alternative WLR would like to those two talking (and suggested that it seemed like WLR wanted a world war) (source link ).

At no point in that exchange did diplomats (or ejecting them, or removing ourselves entirely from diplomatic lines) come up in the discussion.

You just responded hyperbolically to the (understandably) dismissive response to the Putin Macron phone call in the thread, and created this false dichotomy that it's phone call or its war.

I've mentioned someone having a phone conversation with Putin? Really?

Can you find that post because I can't remember saying that.

WLR does mention Putin, but I've always meant Russia.

It came from three things

1. People seeming to suggest that talking (to whoever) wasn't enough
2. 'Something' needed to be done
3. Shoudl the diplomats be kicked out (Which then resulted in Tepid I think talking about diplomacy being a better option that War)


Someone suggesting that diplomats be expelled sounds like closing a diplomatic route to me.

I asked the question three times because I didn't know what they were suggesting. I might have guessed what they were suggesting, but thought it better that they actually tell me what they were actually suggesting. This is a forum - isn't it here to discuss stuff? If you don't tell people what you are thinking on a forum, then it's hard for me to see how you can understand someones position. As I said, I honestly can't read minds.
Trim0582

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2547
The US has eminent domain laws, the UK has compulsory purchase laws, I am sure these could, should and will be enacted. Fuck, if only Putin was a Canadian trucker!!
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2548
Quote from: Red Berry
Like I said, if he feels he has nothing to lose then nukes become an option for him. And I guess if NATO intervenes he'll know the gig is up for him personally.

The problem will be if/when he uses such a gambit against a country like Poland.  If he thinks Poland and other nations belongs in the Russian sphere of influence, then threatening to nuke the planet each and every time is essentially blackmailing the world with nuclear annihilation if his demands are not met. Where is the line drawn then?

That's an act of global terrorism.

Worst case scenario, Putin basically says, "You'll have to kill me to stop me, and you're not in a position to kill me."
I think the politicians who have studied history and understand political language from Superpower to superpower would disagree. Putin has left no room for misunderstanding, he went on tv to leave no room for a misunderstanding. Thankfully Biden and all the wests leaders understand this and they know military intervention will lead to WW3. same message has been sent to Putin, he will be met with force if he steps one foot in any Nato country, Putin must know where he stands when it comes to invading Nato, it would be a disaster if he believed the west was trying to bully him and how they will soon back down when his tanks start rolling over the Nato border.
Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2549
Putin has played his cards to a tee. Ukraine is lost and will soon be a Russian protectorate with a puppet government installed by the Kremlin. God help the people of Ukraine.

Sanctions will do nothing. I mean they can't even get on the same page  and agree in unison so it's just completely useless. The only thing the west can hope for is that it ends here and that he stands down after taking Ukraine and that for the time being it satisfies his power-hungry madman dictatorial needs for another couple of years until NATO et all can regroup and better think this through.
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2550
I've seen mention of this book on twitter earlier, with people saying this is what Putin has been planning for years. It was published in 1997.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundations_of_Geopolitics

It's horrifying stuff. Especially since this part about the US has been largely coming true in recent years.

The book emphasizes that Russia must spread anti-Americanism everywhere: "the main 'scapegoat' will be precisely the U.S."

In the United States:

Russia should use its special services within the borders of the United States to fuel instability and separatism, for instance, provoke "Afro-American racists". Russia should "introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements  extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics"
