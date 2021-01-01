« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 123496 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,021
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 08:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:42 pm
Okay this is going to sound stupid and naive on my part but what's there to stop I don't know SAS and American Special Forces mounting an op and assassinating this fucker? I doubt anyone outside of his immediate family cares about him.

Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,174
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
 ;D

Okay guy's I did say it sounded stupid on my part.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 08:13:53 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Germany has history and they're very mindful of that history, especially on the left and especially when it comes to that part of the world. Don't expect them to be all guns blazing. They'll tread carefully and do what they feel they can without putting too many noses out of joint. If more countries were like the Germans, we probably wouldn't be in this mess. They're not the problem here.

 :thumbup
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 08:15:58 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:04:17 pm
It's never easy answering a question like that - a lot depends on what you are personally invested in too, not just morally or ethically. I know that if the Russians rocked up next door, I'd grab the nearest rifle and defend myself, my property, my loved ones, even my cats, from anyone transgressing sovereign territory. Would I sign up to a militia to go and defend Kyiv? Not so easy......

But this does remind me of the saying about how fighting for peace is like fucking for virginity. Peace will only ever be achieved when both sides stop using weapons and, instead, listen to each other and discuss differences. Again, easy for me to say. Like some others on this site though, we're either personally invested and/or are on what is already or could soon be literally a front line of Russian aggression.

Its a question that we thought we hopefully never would need to actually answer ourselves. Just something wed hear in films or in school looking dreaming back to what it might have been like for previous generations that did actually have to answer and live, or die by that question.

Here we are now, at the start potentially of something huge. Maybe at the end, who knows. I know I probably dont want much more right now than for Putin to pay the ultimate penalty.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,404
  • YNWA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 08:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:42 pm
Okay this is going to sound stupid and naive on my part but what's there to stop I don't know SAS and American Special Forces mounting an op and assassinating this fucker? I doubt anyone outside of his immediate family cares about him.

You mean like jabbing him with an umbrella or smearing some noxious substance on his door handle?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,968
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:17:44 pm
You mean like jabbing him with an umbrella or smearing some noxious substance on his door handle?

Maybe they could try an exploding cigar?
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 08:19:33 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 04:04:55 pm
yes, he isnt going to stop at Ukraine, his speech was pretty clear. He believes all countries that where part of the USSR should still be a part of Russia. Appeasement will simply egg him on I reckon, he will get a taste for it like most power hungry dictators would want to create an empire.


If thats the case then there are plenty of NATO countries on that list. And then we have entered a new dawn, a new history of sad violence ahead of us.

Will Russia fail? Will Putin fail, get scaled or killed? What will be the long term consequences of Russia failing and EU/US and yeah the UK stepping in via some controlling body managing it after the destruction of so much in a ww3? Bizarrely these are quark in that we might if so see come to life and have to be answered.
Logged

Online adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
  • YNWA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:07:42 pm
Okay this is going to sound stupid and naive on my part but what's there to stop I don't know SAS and American Special Forces mounting an op and assassinating this fucker? I doubt anyone outside of his immediate family cares about him.

"The war started because Archie Duke shot and Ostrich because he was Hungary."
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,404
  • YNWA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:19:33 pm


If thats the case then there are plenty of NATO countries on that list. And then we have entered a new dawn, a new history of sad violence ahead of us.

Will Russia fail? Will Putin fail, get scaled or killed? What will be the long term consequences of Russia failing and EU/US and yeah the UK stepping in via some controlling body managing it after the destruction of so much in a ww3? Bizarrely these are quark in that we might if so see come to life and have to be answered.

Putin def comes across as someone who'd happily die being the one hitting the big red button.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 