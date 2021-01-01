It's never easy answering a question like that - a lot depends on what you are personally invested in too, not just morally or ethically. I know that if the Russians rocked up next door, I'd grab the nearest rifle and defend myself, my property, my loved ones, even my cats, from anyone transgressing sovereign territory. Would I sign up to a militia to go and defend Kyiv? Not so easy......



But this does remind me of the saying about how fighting for peace is like fucking for virginity. Peace will only ever be achieved when both sides stop using weapons and, instead, listen to each other and discuss differences. Again, easy for me to say. Like some others on this site though, we're either personally invested and/or are on what is already or could soon be literally a front line of Russian aggression.



Its a question that we thought we hopefully never would need to actually answer ourselves. Just something wed hear in films or in school looking dreaming back to what it might have been like for previous generations that did actually have to answer and live, or die by that question.Here we are now, at the start potentially of something huge. Maybe at the end, who knows. I know I probably dont want much more right now than for Putin to pay the ultimate penalty.