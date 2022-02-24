Sky news ticker confirming that the CL final will be moved out of Russia
TF for that
they should be removed from all sports competition as part of their human rights violations and crimes against humanity for attacking innocent civilians in Ukraine without provocation
they should lose all sporting and cultural links, hosting, participation and All Russian sponsorship, donations, PR and contacts expanded.
Why did it take the West so long to really address sanctions?
these could have all happened before the invasion.
this is real - people are dying and things are blowing up.https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1496709912818237440?
most news sites and twitter have video and photos