Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 117864 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:02:09 pm
Jesus Christ they've already taken the airport at Kiev

https://twitter.com/i/status/1496857859765805068
Not the main airport, that's the cargo/air force one.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:04:03 pm
Yes and iv'e had that feeling for weeks now.

Im not trying to be glib but i really think some people have no idea how serious this is.

I think most everybody realizes the gravity of the situation but that doesn't mean that it's a precursor to another World War.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:26:43 pm
Sky news ticker confirming that the CL final will be moved out of Russia
TF for that
 they should be removed from all sports competition as part of their human rights violations and crimes against humanity for attacking innocent civilians in Ukraine without provocation
they should lose all sporting and cultural links, hosting, participation and All Russian sponsorship, donations, PR and contacts expanded.
Why did it take the West so long to really address sanctions?
these could have all happened before the invasion.


this is real - people are dying and things are blowing up.
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1496709912818237440?
most news sites and twitter have video and photos
Online Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 03:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:57:05 pm
@pmakela1
Ukrainian army is counter attacking the Russian airborne assault at the Gostomel airport.
If Ukraine manages to bring heavy weapons to this fight the Russian SOF without vehicles and artillery are in for a world of hurt.

https://twitter.com/pmakela1/status/1496852845009813510
Apparently three Russian tanks were destroyed by NLAWs delivered to Ukraine by the British army.
https://twitter.com/mil_in_ua
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 03:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:05:41 pm
Not the main airport, that's the cargo/air force one.

I guess logic would suggest that if they take over an airport 25km away then it won't be long before they gain control of Kyiv's main airport.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:48:15 pm
Given past performance, I hope you meant that as a prediction.


 ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm »
I guess Putin's plan is to crush Ukraine whilst the Western allies are still trying to decide on seating arrangements for their meetings to decide a response. A sledgehammer approach that will not bode well for civilians. :(
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm »
Worth remembering that Ukraine got rid of nuclear weapons in 94 in exchange for Russian assurances of territorial integrity and guarantees of political freedom from Moscow .

How times change
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
Zinchenko not holding back



photo high
Online RedSince86

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 03:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 03:07:42 pm
Apparently three Russian tanks were destroyed by NLAWs delivered to Ukraine by the British army.
https://twitter.com/mil_in_ua
I saw footage a couple of weeks ago on Sky News of Ukrainians training with those with the British soldiers, they look so effective and lethal, great to see they are taking the fight to the Russians with these things.

Much better than the helmets the Germans gave them.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:08:59 pm
I guess Putin's plan is to crush Ukraine whilst the Western allies are still trying to decide on seating arrangements for their meetings to decide a response. A sledgehammer approach that will not bode well for civilians. :(

Russian tanks cross over into Estonia

"Biden and G7 leaders still in a meeting about how to respond"
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 03:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:57:05 pm
@pmakela1
Ukrainian army is counter attacking the Russian airborne assault at the Gostomel airport.
If Ukraine manages to bring heavy weapons to this fight the Russian SOF without vehicles and artillery are in for a world of hurt.

https://twitter.com/pmakela1/status/1496852845009813510


Good luck to them.

A bit of levity,this was the first reply I read

Quote
"An airfield too far" in the making

Made me chuckle because my Grandad was at the original.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:10:59 pm
Zinchenko not holding back



photo high

Good on him but it's probably best that he doesn't leave the house now for a few months
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:11:38 pm
Russian tanks cross over into Estonia

"Biden and G7 leaders still in a meeting about how to respond"


Is this fact ?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:44:08 pm
Anyone else got that terrible feeling in their gut that this is the start of WW3?

Yesterday it was a BBC ploy to increase the excitement of the news. Today it's World War Three. What goes on inside your head Macphisto?
Online Elzar

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 03:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:04:03 pm
Yes and iv'e had that feeling for weeks now.

Im not trying to be glib but i really think some people have no idea how serious this is.

I'm confused in what I think. I obviously know how serious this is, because it's one of the big world powers going to war with Russia. But is it just more serious to us as it's close to home (Europe) and harder to ignore? I'm mainly going down the start of something horrific route though.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:14:52 pm

Is this fact ?

Obviously not, it's just a ploy on the semingly very-delayed response by the US and G7 nations
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:11:38 pm
Russian tanks cross over into Estonia

"Biden and G7 leaders still in a meeting about how to respond"

That's my worry.

You have to assume the worst in order to prepare for the worst. Once again, everyone just had their heads in the sand hoping it wouldn't come to pass this time.

I fear the Western allies will have to get involved sooner or later, whether they want to or not. Delaying the inevitable will only cost lives and make things even messier and difficult in the long run. :(
Online Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 03:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:17:02 pm
I'm confused in what I think. I obviously know how serious this is, because it's one of the big world powers going to war with Russia. But is it just more serious to us as it's close to home (Europe) and harder to ignore? I'm mainly going down the start of something horrific route though.

All i know is that Putin is a madman and has a massive army/airforce/navy with nuclear weapons. He will not lose nicely. This is far far more dangerous a situation than the cuban missile crisis.

I'm not to proud to say im fearful.
Online Max_powers

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:19:39 am
Haha I needed a good laugh.

He and Obama have displayed enormous weakness when it comes to Russia and foreign policy in general, when do you think Putin has the balls to do this in the first place?

This all began when Crimea was taken over and Russia was hit with some of the most pathetic sanctions going. Again all bark and no bite is what has enabled this.

Sanctions in 2014 did have a major impact on Russian economy. These ones will do as well.

However, the brunt of the pain will be suffered by Russian people and not Putin. The only alternative is a miltary intervention and escalating this to WWIII levels. Don't know if anyone wants that.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:11:38 pm
Russian tanks cross over into Estonia

"Biden and G7 leaders still in a meeting about how to respond"
FOR FUCK'S SAKE Be careful with that shit! If it's meant as a possible scenario, phrase it like one. I'm not even close to joking. I'm two hours from Narva and live right fucking next to the naval base in Tallinn  :no :wanker

We also have these, a few of which we've sent to Ukraine already....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FGM-148_Javelin
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:21:20 pm
The only alternative is a miltary intervention and escalating this to WWIII levels. Don't know if anyone wants that.

The arms industry will be loving it
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 03:04:03 pm
Yes and iv'e had that feeling for weeks now.

Im not trying to be glib but i really think some people have no idea how serious this is.

Hang about Mister. I'm also trying not to be glib but weren't you one of those people? The only "feeling you've had for weeks now" is one of complacency....


Quote from: Mister men on February 21, 2022, 02:00:00 pm
So why hasn't he invaded so? It's been weeks of news reports of "imminent" invasion.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:23:49 pm
FOR FUCK'S SAKE Be careful with that shit! If it's meant as a possible scenario, phrase it like one. I'm not even close to joking. I'm two hours from Narva  :no :wanker

We also have these, a few of which we've sent to Ukraine already....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FGM-148_Javelin
Thought of you and your close ones instantly.
Glad its not true.

Keep safe. 

Football is such a release right now.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Thought of you and your close ones instantly.
Glad its not true.

Keep safe. 

Football is such a release right now.

And thats slowly disappearing for me to be honest
Offline ljycb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 03:34:16 pm »
I get that some people use humour as a coping mechanism in stressful times, but the amount of memes I've seen on social media over the last few weeks about all of this has been profoundly grim, so much so that I've had to come off all of it. The way in which people have been made insensitive to serious tragedies such as this has really bad consequences.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 03:34:59 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60504979

The Champions League final is being moved.

At least RAWK is ten quid better off......

Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 11, 2022, 09:54:14 pm
I don't think the European Cup Final will be in St Petersburg this year.

Quote from: west_london_red on February 11, 2022, 10:17:52 pm
Ill bet you a £10 for the RAWK servers it will.
Online lfcthekop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm »
From the ukraine leader

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM
. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.
Offline Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Hang about Mister. I'm also trying not to be glib but weren't you one of those people? The only "feeling you've had for weeks now" is one of complacency....



It is really odd but interesting. Is it being fickle, and just quickly jumping from one extreme to another? Or was it just saying things over and over to try and convince themselves/keep their fears at bay, only for their fears to now be fully unloaded?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm »
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 03:37:23 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:35:02 pm
From the ukraine leader

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM
. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.

Why are they interested in a closed NPP?

Why would this repeat the tragedy of 1986?
Online Geezer08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:18:28 pm
That's my worry.

You have to assume the worst in order to prepare for the worst. Once again, everyone just had their heads in the sand hoping it wouldn't come to pass this time.

I fear the Western allies will have to get involved sooner or later, whether they want to or not. Delaying the inevitable will only cost lives and make things even messier and difficult in the long run. :(

I believe, the americans have delegated authority to their commanding surpreme NATO general in Europe, so defensive action should have a faster and more clear commando way. But things change extremely fast now.

Saw, the russians are battling it out in Chernobyl now, aiming to get control over the nuclear site. Worrying times indeed
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 03:40:59 pm »
It's good that Europe is united for once for something

Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 03:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:36:29 pm
Not yet.
Message this morning from the Estonian President -

"Dear Estonian people. I know that many of us are asking with some trepidation  could such events occur in Estonia? This worry, or even fear is understandable. But the answer to these questions is a resounding 'no'. Estonia is a member of NATO and the European Union, we are an inseparable part of the Euro-Atlantic family. We have strong and united Allies. The Estonian state and Estonian defense are solid. The events happening in Ukraine will no doubt affect us but there is no direct military threat to Estonia. However, we must, for example, be prepared for cyberattacks, as well as to receive refugees."

https://news.err.ee/1608510848/karis-yet-again-president-putin-has-chosen-the-path-of-war
Online gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 03:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 03:07:42 pm
Apparently three Russian tanks were destroyed by NLAWs delivered to Ukraine by the British army.
https://twitter.com/mil_in_ua

Just had to look 👀 about NLAW.

NLAW, is a joint British and Swedish short-range fire-and-forget anti-tank missile system.

Online jonkrux

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 03:42:55 pm »
This is properly mental.
I have been in touch with an ex girlfriend in Kyiv (remained very good friends) and they have had air raid sirens all afternoon, got supplies and have headed for shelter.
Thoughts and prayers are with all Ukrainians in this time.
Online Elzar

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:37:23 pm
Why are they interested in a closed NPP?

Why would this repeat the tragedy of 1986?

If they bomb chernobyl, it could release radioactive material again, and that will affect us too. Chernobyl is a quick route towards Kyiv.
Online Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Hang about Mister. I'm also trying not to be glib but weren't you one of those people? The only "feeling you've had for weeks now" is one of complacency....

Badly worded, apologies. I've had the feeling for weeks now that if he did invade it would lead to WW3. Ive tried to convince myself he wouldn't because of the enormous consequences for us all but yeah looks like my worst fears have been confirmed.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:43:01 pm
If they bomb chernobyl, it could release radioactive material again, and that will affect us too. Chernobyl is a quick route towards Kyiv.

Admittedly my memory ain't the best, but I don't remember it affecting us last time.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2119 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Looks like some protests in St Petersburg:

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1496870591483330560
