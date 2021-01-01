Makes me so angry all of this so Im probably thinking emotionally but it infuriates me how, on just one example, UEFA still havent stripped the final from St Petersburg, still have Gazprom as a main sponsor and proudly had them covering all sides of the pitches last nights. I mean they are invading an independent nation and killing their civilians what the fuck is there to think about!!?? This goes for these so called hobbling sanctions too, get the fuck on with it and once youve done that get on with blocking anyone who is still dealing with them.



Lets hope more sanctions and removals come quickly through the day.



What you described is just a microcosm of what's being going in the Western world for the past 20 year or so. It's no surprise. There has been a steep decline in morals and ethics and greed has consumed us. The west has been systematically weakened.The pandemic and Russias actions are just the chickens coming home to roostPutins latest rhetoric is that of a man hell bent on war and takeover. I wonder why he has suddenly become so confident and brazen?