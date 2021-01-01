« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)

RedInside

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2040 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:04:22 pm
How has Biden not addressed the world yet?!

Is it possible to just invite Ukraine into nato now? (Which should have happened years ago if it wasnt for weak leadership)
Not at all, NATO will never agree to include a country in ongoing conflict, which Ukraine has been for 8 years. If Putin wanted to prevent that, he did not even have to invade. Same goes for Georgia and their conflict since 2008. On the short term this is completely unrealistic
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2041 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:05:24 pm
He did. Three or four people weren't invited to listen. You must have been one of them.
Coffee spewed onto screen.

Thanks Yorky.
darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2042 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:35:48 pm
Makes me so angry all of this so Im probably thinking emotionally but it infuriates me how, on just one example, UEFA still havent stripped the final from St Petersburg, still have Gazprom as a main sponsor and proudly had them covering all sides of the pitches last nights. I mean they are invading an independent nation and killing their civilians what the fuck is there to think about!!?? This goes for these so called hobbling sanctions too, get the fuck on with it and once youve done that get on with blocking anyone who is still dealing with them.

Lets hope more sanctions and removals come quickly through the day.

What you described is just a microcosm of what's being going in the Western world for the past 20 year or so. It's no surprise. There has been a steep decline in morals and ethics and greed has consumed us. The west has been systematically weakened.

The pandemic and Russias actions are just the chickens  coming home to roost

Putins latest rhetoric is that of a man hell bent on war and takeover. I wonder why he has suddenly become so confident and brazen?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2043 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm
We should all turn up with the 'sky and wheat flags'.
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2044 on: Today at 02:17:48 pm
Quote from: yellsub66 on Today at 02:14:17 pm
Should LFC boycott the League Cup final? Chelsea have been funded for years by a Russian oligarch who is close to Putin. Sanctions should extend to all Russian interests in the UK. Seize Chelsea assets (including the players) and throw them out of every competition. Would send a strong message.

No. Every single player should wear a Ukraine national flag armband and T-Shirt underneath their jersey for the inevitable goal avalanche. Don't think iv'e ever wanted us to win a game more to be honest.
lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Reply #2045 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: yellsub66 on Today at 02:14:17 pm
Should LFC boycott the League Cup final? Chelsea have been funded for years by a Russian oligarch who is close to Putin. Sanctions should extend to all Russian interests in the UK. Seize Chelsea assets (including the players) and throw them out of every competition. Would send a strong message.

I would be happy with us boycotting the final.
Any protest in the stadium would only end up in trouble considering the opposition and all their far right fans.
