I suspect most of us have got a promotion in our lives that’s made us question if we’re in above our head but spare a thought for Zelensky. 2 1/2 years ago he was a television personality, now he’s leading his nation in a war against Russia.



Yeah, that's an insane couple of years for someone with no prior political experience. I too don't envy him one single bit. But given what's happened with Crimea and the eastern regions of Ukraine, something like this must surely have been in the back of his mind when he ran for office. Let's hope he turns out to be the heroic leader the Ukrainian people need at this moment in time.