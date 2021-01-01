« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine  (Read 112843 times)

Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:41:08 am
That's the crux of the problem, those are all that matter to our own regime.
Its not our own regime though is it, its all of us.  We globalised without making sure the rest of the world economy was like us, and now we live well but are dependent upon them.  We got fat, as we intended, and we didnt even notice we were complacent.  Theres fucking all sorts of sicknesses throughout our societies as a result.  Our choice now, as regards ourselves, is do we get lean but its going to hurt, or do we decide we can live with it in the hope of staying fat.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:42:45 am
The autocratic regimes like Russia and China always have an upperhand in these scenarios though because they don't really have to care about upsetting the electorate. See how Biden was so keen to stress how they were doing all they can to mitigate increases in gas prices caused by the sanctions.

Russia and China can play the game of chicken much more effectively.

Exactly.

For a simple example, there's a reason why it's best to choose Communism or Fascism as a government type in Civ, if you intend to get involved in lots of drawn out conflicts.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:49:02 am
He's a genuinely weird fella, we're on the precipice of a pan European war and Corbyn is the first thing he chirps, seek help fella, seriously.

Wasn't it the last thing I "chirped"?

Quote

That's probably right. Assassinating Putin would be a war crime under the Geneva conventions and will simply not happen.

Putin clearly wants another 'Crimea' - a quick, relatively bloodless victory which ends with an illegal (though domestically) popular annexation of foreign territory. Much will now depend on the Ukrainian response. Will they defend their homeland? Are they prepared to pay a high price? They will not get anything except indirect help from the West and therefore it is likely they will have to make an enormous sacrifice to resist Putin. It's a horrible thought because there will be enormous casualties.

But if they do resist it might spell the end for Putin. Here the West is important because it can help Ukraine by waging economic warfare against the Russian state. Not just the oligarchs and the friends of Putin but the whole Russian people. The aim ought to be to bring the Russian economy to its knees. To get the food queues going in Moscow and Petersburg. Then we'll see how popular Putin really is. You cannot nourish people on imperialist adventures for ever. 

I suspect that the Russian army and the Russian people are not as 'solid' as Putin likes to think. Failure on the battlefield and lack of food at home have spelled the end of two previous Russian regimes. The Tsar's in February 1917 and the Communist one in the 1980s. Who's to say that a long and bloody engagement in Ukraine and a collapsing Russian economy won't eventually lead to the end of Putin and his regime? Before Covid he was facing a massive loss of popularity and popular protests which were put down by police action and state terror. But Putin was rattled. This 'adventure' has been undertaken, I imagine, to shore up his regime and consolidate his own power and wealth. It's risky though.

As for us in the West, we'll have to take a hit too. But Putin, after years of trying, has probably lost the propaganda war in the West. In the UK men like Corbyn are back to howling support for the Russian regime from the extreme margins. And thankfully his greatest supporter, D Trump, is no longer in the White House.


Ha yes, it was! And yet it's the only bit of the post that interests you. Telling. 
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:53:37 am
Its not our own regime though is it, its all of us.  We globalised without making sure the rest of the world economy was like us, and now we live well but are dependent upon them.  We got fat, as we intended, and we didnt even notice we were complacent.  Theres fucking all sorts of sicknesses throughout our societies as a result.  Our choice now, as regards ourselves, is do we get lean but its going to hurt, or do we decide we can live with it in the hope of staying fat.


I like being fat.

And the hairshirt no longer fits me.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:22:11 am
Indeed, western governments for the past 30 years have given up our IP, manufacturing, energy independence and much more which has allowed dictatorships like Putin and XI to thrive and our own citizens to go backwards. Its been criminal really.

That doesn't even make sense in India's context.
Can we just have a rule to not talk about Corbyn, at least for the next few days.

However relevant it may be, it just causes a distraction every time his name is brought up and we go round the same circles.
Never change STW, CND etc, never change .......

https://www.codepink.org/ukraine_022622

Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:52:54 am
News here in India reporting 5 jets, 1 chopper and 50 troops have been casualties so far for the Russians.
Ukrainian governmental sources claim another Russian jet down (6 jets, one chopper). Plus at least 6 Russian tanks destroyed, including four tanks next to Kharkov.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:50:43 am
UEFA also needs to announce that the CL final has been moved asap. Kick out all Russian clubs out of all European competitions and dump Gazprom as a sponsor.

I'm really not sure its a great look that you keep just talking about football, when there's a country currently at war.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:39:50 am
You have to mention him, every time.

Has he done something to you personally?
We all should take personally Corbyn's criticisms of NATO, especially in a time like this. He's fucking a disgrace, along with Abbott an the other 13(?) Labour MPs who signed that Stop the War statement from a week or two ago.
Time to ratchet up and broaden the sanctions

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:37:47 am
There needs to be complete cultural isolation imposed too. Banned from all sporting competitions, none of this Russian Olympic Committee bullshit.

Yeah. World Cup would be a start. UEFA did it to Yugoslavia in Euro 92. Move the CL final too.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:02:14 am
He's fucking a disgrace, along with Abbott

 :o

Who is the disgrace?  ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:14 am
I know you'd prefer that no one mention the political support that Putin used to get from sections of the Far left in this country, but it's a legitimate part of the story unfortunately. Just like Russian money in the Tory party is. Starmer's victory has cleaned up the Labour party which is excellent news. Now we wait to see if the Tories clean up their act. If they don't I would expect the Labour party to keep reminding us (which they can do now in clear conscience).

I personally couldn't care less.  Never liked Corbyn and his mates, didn't know much about him until I witnessed his terrible showing in the Brexit campaign and that was enough for me.  I voted for Starmer in the leadership contest.  Corbyn and Abbot are now a fringe irrelevance.

I just find it a bit weird that you bring him up on a daily basis, I mean, the whole thing has been done to death on these boards.  It seems to me you have a real hard-on for him and his mates.  But, I guess all political writers have their hobby horses and obsessives that they just cannot get away from.  Shame, as much of the other things you say are good.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:23 am
Can we just have a rule to not talk about Corbyn, at least for the next few days.

However relevant it may be, it just causes a distraction every time his name is brought up and we go round the same circles.

agree. he is literally an independent MP right now. what do you want him to do? there's about 4 posters on here who literally wake-up and wonder what Corbyn is up to, really bizarre people.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:02:04 am
I'm really not sure its a great look that you keep just talking about football, when there's a country currently at war.

This is the first time I've actually mentioned football without it being a direct response to someone else. And it's part of a mass cultural blockade of everything Russian but if you're too thick to understand fair enough, it wouldn't be the first time.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:15:30 am
Putin has just "Gone for it" this is it for him when he fails what the fuck does he do then?


If he fails.

Options on stopping him seem fairly limited at this time. :(
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:05:19 am
This is the first time I've actually mentioned football without it being a direct response to someone else. And it's part of a mass cultural blockade of everything Russian but if you're too thick to understand fair enough, it wouldn't be the first time.

No need to get nasty Caligula, it just comes across that you're more focussed on how this relates to football (Abramovic, Chelsea, CL Final etc) and more than one person has mentioned it.
Wtfs Imran Khan doing getting all cosy with Putin 😡
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:08:19 am
No need to get nasty Caligula, it just comes across that you're more focussed on how this relates to football (Abramovic, Chelsea, CL Final etc) and more than one person has mentioned it.

I only mentioned Abramovich and not Chelsea. Other people on this thread have mentioned World Cups and other sporting events as well. You do also realize that this is a football forum, don't you?
All truly horrible for the people of Ukraine, I hope no stone is unturned when it comes to sanctions on Russia, but with our compromised PM, you know there is little chance of that from the UK.

Likely looking at mass movement of refugees in the coming weeks and months, this is a country of 44m people within Europe.
Code Pink, Stop the war can all fuck off. Their members as well.
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 10:34:58 am


Fucking thatcher and Reagan have caused so many problems that are still having effects to this day.

Aah, the good old days of globalisation.

Who would have thought that those two Cold War hawks actions would have led to this situation.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:23 am
Can we just have a rule to not talk about Corbyn, at least for the next few days.

However relevant it may be, it just causes a distraction every time his name is brought up and we go round the same circles.

The reason that Putin's speech this morning talked about his invasion being prompted, in part, by the need to "de-Nazify" Ukraine is why it's impossible not to talk about the Far Left in the West. Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" was not meant for the Ukrainian public, and certainly not for the Russian public. It was meant to appeal to his rag-tag-and-bobtail army in the West.

In 2014 we all remember these same boards on RAWK discussing the battle in the Maidan when the pro-Russian President Yanukovych started firing on his own people. At that time pro-Putinism was much stronger over here. Russia Today was seen as a viable source of information. Corbyn indeed had his own show on the network. As a consequence several posters on RAWK - wittingly or not - started repeating RT propaganda and started telling us that the civil-rights protestors in the Maidan were "Nazis" and that the regime's attempt to exterminate them was a welcome act of "de-Nazification."

This time, thank god, I doubt whether Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" will cut much ice over here. I could be wrong. But I don't think so.

I'd call that progress. Putin will have a harder time winning the propaganda war than he did in Ossetia, Crimea and the Maidan.
A full on war in Europe in our life time. Incredible that it involves Russia also. Feels like 80s mentality. Gorbachev must be turning in his grave. Really sad. Cant imagine what it feels like for everyday Ukrainians.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:13:23 am
The reason that Putin's speech this morning talked about his invasion being prompted, in part, by the need to "de-Nazify" Ukraine is why it's impossible not to talk about the Far Left in the West. Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" was not meant for the Ukrainian public, and certainly not for the Russian public. It was meant to appeal to his rag-tag-and-bobtail army in the West.

In 2014 we all remember these same boards on RAWK discussing the battle in the Maidan when the pro-Russian President Yanukovych started firing on his own people. At that time pro-Putinism was much stronger over here. Russia Today was seen as a viable source of information. Corbyn indeed had his own show on the network. As a consequence several posters on RAWK - wittingly or not - started repeating RT propaganda and started telling us that the civil-rights protestors in the Maidan were "Nazis" and that the regime's attempt to exterminate them was a welcome act of "de-Nazification."

This time, thank god, I doubt whether Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" will cut much ice over here. I could be wrong. But I don't think so.

I'd call that progress. Putin will have a harder time winning the propaganda war than he did in Ossetia, Crimea and the Maidan.

I don't really diagree, but today of all days that discussion can probably be put on hold for a bit.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:11:36 am
All truly horrible for the people of Ukraine, I hope no stone is unturned when it comes to sanctions on Russia, but with our compromised PM, you know there is little chance of that from the UK.

Likely looking at mass movement of refugees in the coming weeks and months, this is a country of 44m people within Europe.

Interesting that you mention that. I'd wager that was probably part of Putin's thinking in preparing for this as well. As if war isn't bad enough, millions of people will now be tragically displaced from their homes and seek shelter and refuge in other parts of Europe throwing the continent into chaos.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 11:13:45 am
Gorbachev must be turning in his grave.

Hope not. He's still alive.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:23 am
Can we just have a rule to not talk about Corbyn, at least for the next few days.

However relevant it he may be, it just causes a distraction every time his name is brought up and we go round the same circles.

Clarified for accuracy. ;D
