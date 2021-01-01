Can we just have a rule to not talk about Corbyn, at least for the next few days.



The reason that Putin's speech this morning talked about his invasion being prompted, in part, by the need to "de-Nazify" Ukraine is why it's impossible not to talk about the Far Left in the West. Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" was not meant for the Ukrainian public, and certainly not for the Russian public. It was meant to appeal to his rag-tag-and-bobtail army in the West.In 2014 we all remember these same boards on RAWK discussing the battle in the Maidan when the pro-Russian President Yanukovych started firing on his own people. At that time pro-Putinism was much stronger over here. Russia Today was seen as a viable source of information. Corbyn indeed had his own show on the network. As a consequence several posters on RAWK - wittingly or not - started repeating RT propaganda and started telling us that the civil-rights protestors in the Maidan were "Nazis" and that the regime's attempt to exterminate them was a welcome act of "de-Nazification."This time, thank god, I doubt whether Putin's reference to "de-Nazification" will cut much ice over here. I could be wrong. But I don't think so.I'd call that progress. Putin will have a harder time winning the propaganda war than he did in Ossetia, Crimea and the Maidan.