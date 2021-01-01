Not just Trump.



Another close escape here (centre-right candidate in the 2017 French presidential elections):

https://twitter.com/spignal/status/1496748979006156800



Unfortunately there is still one compromised leader in charge of a major western/NATO nation.



i think its hilarious to be honest to bring trump into this, when in reality this all Partly started to gain traction with a weak response from Obama and western leaders in 2014. And another weak response from western leaders the past few weeks when it was clearly this was going to happen.Trump the mad man probably would have told Putin he would nuke Russia via his twitter. Soft diplomacy almost never works with a dictator who is a psychopath and believes they are just and invincibleAllowing Europe to be dependent on Russia gas, not doing anything to Russia in 2014, not allowing Ukraine into nato, getting Ukraine to give up their nukes. Just constantly weak responses from past and present governments . Which has given Putin the confidence he can do this and get away with it.Liberals and globalist governments and capitalists have sadly weakened the western world the past 40 years and have stripped away our energy independence, manufacturing capability and have weakened our hand on the world stage.China is probably watching closely and if we let Russia get away with this, Taiwan is next.