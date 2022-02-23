« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 105467 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:02:47 am
Watch out in 2024. Dire prospects ahead

If he wins the 2024 election, then all bets are off.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 11:10:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:03 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60485766

Russia-Ukraine crisis: How likely is it to escalate into broader war?

Let's cut right to the chase here: are we witnessing the prelude to World War 3?


I know you are just re-posting here and may or may not be your view but I fucking detest shit like that.

That is the sort of scaremongering bullshit that some in the media have been doing throughout covid to attract more clicks and stir up panic and fear in readership. We are of course not in the slightest anywhere near an escalation to a world war.

That simple hack tactic of dropping the question in there, then they can immediately say 'no it's not possible' but they know exactly what they are doing and people that are a bit naive or less understanding have already been panicked and will read on with concern. Fuck what mental damage we might be doing to anyone, readership and the clicks come first.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:27:34 am
I still don't quite get the strategy here from Putin. If he genuinely wants Ukraine his only option is war. Surely unless US completlely sell them down the river, IF this crisis ends - then Ukraine will be pivoting towards NATO, maybe even the EU. He's painted himself into a corner (and is a fucking nutter).

Wouldn't he just be satisfied renaming Moscow or St Petersburg Putingrad and leaving everyone be?

It´s difficult to say at this stage really. The most convincing theory right now is he is basically testing the waters to see what he can get away with. As it is, his de facto annexation of the Russian-controlled parts of the Donbas has been met with very little. Temporary suspension of Nord Stream 2, which wasn´t yet approved anyway. And some limited sanctions on a few Oligarchs who were already under sanction anyway.

So next step is he probably pushes a bit further. Perhaps a push into the rest of the now-claimed-as-independent-but-still-controlled-by-Ukraine Donbas?

Regarding Ukraine´s entry into NATO, support for that will have increased massively in Ukraine. But so far the West has shown that it is completely unwilling to risk war with Russia by defending Ukraine, so there is little to suggest the rest of NATO would accept Ukraine into its midst knowing it brings the heightened possibility of war with Russia. In some ways, Putin has already proven that Ukraine is completely dispensable for the West, and hence already falls under his "Sphere of Influence". That he can basically surround and threaten it at it will, now or in the future.

By far the biggest deterrence, as it was from the beginning,and far and away above anything the West has put on the table so far, remains how bloody, difficult and protracted a war of occupation in the Ukraine would be. I think the only thing that would truly dissuade him would be the West offering military support to Ukraine should it be invaded. But no one has the apetite for that.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 11:25:51 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:10:48 am
I know you are just re-posting here and may or may not be your view but I fucking detest shit like that.

That is the sort of scaremongering bullshit that some in the media have been doing throughout covid to attract more clicks and stir up panic and fear in readership. We are of course not in the slightest anywhere near an escalation to a world war.

That simple hack tactic of dropping the question in there, then they can immediately say 'no it's not possible' but they know exactly what they are doing and people that are a bit naive or less understanding have already been panicked and will read on with concern. Fuck what mental damage we might be doing to anyone, readership and the clicks come first.

Not really getting what you're saying as the first thing it says is 'no'

I think it's an understandable fear for some. It addresses it and answers it.

The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
If the government won't do it at least we can thank Thomas Tuchel for personally sanctioning Abramovich £100m in the form of Romelu Lukaku's transfer fee.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:37:34 am
I'm beginning too suspect that she might be the dumbest person to ever hold a cabinet position. And she's in a cabinet with Dominic Raab, for fuck's sake.

Theresa Villiers is on Politics Live currently.

Id like to throw her hat in the ring - when Johnson has had to scrape the barrel to fill cabinet roles with Brexiteers lately, and she is not considered, it speaks volumes of her competence.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Wyl

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:25:21 am
So why is a smart guy like Putin making a dumb move like this now?

This is a good question and something I can't really get my head around either. The most persuasive argument I've seen from academics is that Putin has calculated (or misjudged) that the costs of inaction are greater than those of escalation in the long run.

https://warontherocks.com/2022/01/putins-wager-in-russias-standoff-with-the-west/

https://www.iiss.org/blogs/analysis/2022/02/russia-choices-and-prospect-of-war-in-ukraine

Still, recognizing the breakaway regions now is strange because it puts the kibosh on the 2014/15 Minsk Agreements which were a pretty good deal for Moscow. The problem, I suppose from a Russian perspective, was that they were not being implemented by Ukraine anyway.
Online stoa

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:25:51 am
Not really getting what you're saying as the first thing it says is 'no'

I think it's an understandable fear for some. It addresses it and answers it.



Yes, the article says no it's not likely going to be WW3, but I get what Andy82lfc is saying and I agree with it. Using headlines and clickbait tactics like that creates a certain mood and I think for some people it can be dangerous for their mental health. It also has to be said that a lot of people don't actually read the full article and often just skim headlines or click something else after reading the beginning and losing interest.

I detest where the focus on digital news is taking even quality news media, because everything is about clicks. It's insane what kind of stuff can be and actually is tracked on news websites. You can say what users are doing at every second and you can exactly say what they read and how much they read of it. And in the end everything comes down to how many clicks an article generates (it's even worse, if the site is behind a paywall and wants people to fork over money). In traditional print journalism headlines are there to tell people what the article is about and questions are very rarely used. In digital news headlines are basically the complete opposite of that. You need to give people a general notion the topic of the article, but you can't give them any relevant information or they won't click it. It's completely insane and I hate it.

If you look at that BBC-article the headline suggests that WW3 is actually an option, but the article then says it's not really. By just asking the question in the title you skew the perspective, because it comes across that it's kind of 50-50, when in reality the headline should be WW3 is highly unlikely. The problem is that the article is on the internet and if you have a headline saying "WW3 is highly unlike" there'll be significantly less clicks. That's why it has to seem like WW3 is a valid option, so people click on it.
Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm »
PMQs is a car crash.

Starmer is essentially appealing - in the name of unity - to Johnsons better nature. There isnt one, and instead of answering honestly the question of Russian money in Conservative coffers, he resorted to whataboutery, claiming that the Chinese Communist Party were the biggest contributors to the Labour Party.

The most important attribute for a leader is luck. Johnson is one lucky twat.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm »
"He [Putin] believes we are too corrupted [by Russian money] to do the right thing", great line by Starmer.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Jshooters

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Believer

Offline Mister men

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:07:00 am
If he wins the 2024 election, then all bets are off.

It's a sad indictment on American society that many bookies/polls see him running and winning in 24.
Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:27:04 pm »
Caroline Lucas getting barracked by the rabble behind Johnson, and then ticked off by Speaker Hoyle for long-windedness. Hes an absolute fucking disgrace, as are the Conservatives.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm
Putin would knock his balls in to be honest.

This is Steven Seagal we're talking about, master of the Chinese arts.

And I can't believe I forgot, Seagal claims he WAS CIA.

He so could have executed the hit.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline west_london_red

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:27:04 pm
Caroline Lucas getting barracked by the rabble behind Johnson, and then ticked off by Speaker Hoyle for long-windedness. Hes an absolute fucking disgrace, as are the Conservatives.

That was a new low it really was
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jshooters

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Typical Tories. "We want Russian money for the Conservative party but we think the footballers should boycott Russia."

'but tHe doNOrs wEre aLL oN tHe BriTiSh eLEctoRol rEgiStER'
Believer

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:06:35 pm
Yes, the article says no it's not likely going to be WW3, but I get what Andy82lfc is saying and I agree with it. Using headlines and clickbait tactics like that creates a certain mood and I think for some people it can be dangerous for their mental health. It also has to be said that a lot of people don't actually read the full article and often just skim headlines or click something else after reading the beginning and losing interest.

I detest where the focus on digital news is taking even quality news media, because everything is about clicks. It's insane what kind of stuff can be and actually is tracked on news websites. You can say what users are doing at every second and you can exactly say what they read and how much they read of it. And in the end everything comes down to how many clicks an article generates (it's even worse, if the site is behind a paywall and wants people to fork over money). In traditional print journalism headlines are there to tell people what the article is about and questions are very rarely used. In digital news headlines are basically the complete opposite of that. You need to give people a general notion the topic of the article, but you can't give them any relevant information or they won't click it. It's completely insane and I hate it.

If you look at that BBC-article the headline suggests that WW3 is actually an option, but the article then says it's not really. By just asking the question in the title you skew the perspective, because it comes across that it's kind of 50-50, when in reality the headline should be WW3 is highly unlikely. The problem is that the article is on the internet and if you have a headline saying "WW3 is highly unlike" there'll be significantly less clicks. That's why it has to seem like WW3 is a valid option, so people click on it.

If people skip reading an article and base their understanding on the world on the title of a book or on the title of an article then they are clearly stupid.

I think dumbing down of the media is something that's a problem in the West (And maybe elsewhere)

I can't see a problem asking a question then answering the question and explaining the answer.

Surely you can't cater for the abjectly thick as a basis of your media?
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:27:50 pm
'but tHe doNOrs wEre aLL oN tHe BriTiSh eLEctoRol rEgiStER'

Thanks to Tory Ministers making sure they got on there.

At some point in the future if Russia continues in its current manner - we'll be at risk of sanctions ourself from US/EU if we don't clean up the money laundering capital of the world.
Online Robinred

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:33:18 pm
Thanks to Tory Ministers making sure they got on there.

At some point in the future if Russia continues in its current manner - we'll be at risk of sanctions ourself from US/EU if we don't clean up the money laundering capital of the world.

Im surprised no one on the Opposition benches made the simple point that being lawful doesnt mean something is moral or ethical.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:33:18 pm
Thanks to Tory Ministers making sure they got on there.

At some point in the future if Russia continues in its current manner - we'll be at risk of sanctions ourself from US/EU if we don't clean up the money laundering capital of the world.

Yeah that'll happen :)
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
It's patently obvious even to a casual observer how up to their neck in dodgy Russian funds the Tories are though.

Pretty sure nobody in Parliament directly accused them of taking dodgy money - but Johnson (and subsquently the uniquely awful little c*nt Dowden) going hell for leather on Gardiner's China friend and the Labour lefts stupid views on NATO. Absolutely no reason to attack unless they have something serious to hide. (Also those on the Labour left with the tankie views on Nato/Russia etc are severely misinformed, but they're not corrupt and taking blood money so its a weak attack).
