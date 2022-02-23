I still don't quite get the strategy here from Putin. If he genuinely wants Ukraine his only option is war. Surely unless US completlely sell them down the river, IF this crisis ends - then Ukraine will be pivoting towards NATO, maybe even the EU. He's painted himself into a corner (and is a fucking nutter).
Wouldn't he just be satisfied renaming Moscow or St Petersburg Putingrad and leaving everyone be?
It´s difficult to say at this stage really. The most convincing theory right now is he is basically testing the waters to see what he can get away with. As it is, his de facto annexation of the Russian-controlled parts of the Donbas has been met with very little. Temporary suspension of Nord Stream 2, which wasn´t yet approved anyway. And some limited sanctions on a few Oligarchs who were already under sanction anyway.
So next step is he probably pushes a bit further. Perhaps a push into the rest of the now-claimed-as-independent-but-still-controlled-by-Ukraine Donbas?
Regarding Ukraine´s entry into NATO, support for that will have increased massively in Ukraine. But so far the West has shown that it is completely unwilling to risk war with Russia by defending Ukraine, so there is little to suggest the rest of NATO would accept Ukraine into its midst knowing it brings the heightened possibility of war with Russia. In some ways, Putin has already proven that Ukraine is completely dispensable for the West, and hence already falls under his "Sphere of Influence". That he can basically surround and threaten it at it will, now or in the future.
By far the biggest deterrence, as it was from the beginning,and far and away above anything the West has put on the table so far, remains how bloody, difficult and protracted a war of occupation in the Ukraine would be. I think the only thing that would truly dissuade him would be the West offering military support to Ukraine should it be invaded. But no one has the apetite for that.