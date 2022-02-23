Not really getting what you're saying as the first thing it says is 'no'



I think it's an understandable fear for some. It addresses it and answers it.







Yes, the article says no it's not likely going to be WW3, but I get what Andy82lfc is saying and I agree with it. Using headlines and clickbait tactics like that creates a certain mood and I think for some people it can be dangerous for their mental health. It also has to be said that a lot of people don't actually read the full article and often just skim headlines or click something else after reading the beginning and losing interest.I detest where the focus on digital news is taking even quality news media, because everything is about clicks. It's insane what kind of stuff can be and actually is tracked on news websites. You can say what users are doing at every second and you can exactly say what they read and how much they read of it. And in the end everything comes down to how many clicks an article generates (it's even worse, if the site is behind a paywall and wants people to fork over money). In traditional print journalism headlines are there to tell people what the article is about and questions are very rarely used. In digital news headlines are basically the complete opposite of that. You need to give people a general notion the topic of the article, but you can't give them any relevant information or they won't click it. It's completely insane and I hate it.If you look at that BBC-article the headline suggests that WW3 is actually an option, but the article then says it's not really. By just asking the question in the title you skew the perspective, because it comes across that it's kind of 50-50, when in reality the headline should be WW3 is highly unlikely. The problem is that the article is on the internet and if you have a headline saying "WW3 is highly unlike" there'll be significantly less clicks. That's why it has to seem like WW3 is a valid option, so people click on it.