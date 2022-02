Putin missed a trick, he should’ve invaded when Trump was president. Could’ve reached Estonia .Might have had the might of the American military as back up .



I don't get that point - Ukraine is not an EU nation, Estonia is (as well as being an active part of, and defended by, NATO.....with US and British troops being sent here presumably as a deterrent) - Belarus is not an EU nation, Poland/Lithuania/Latvia are......Ukraine does indeed look in danger of being carved up, can't see that happening here though.